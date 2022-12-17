Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Jefferson Parish prepares for the Big Freeze of 2022
Jefferson Parish Emergency Management Director Joe Valiente encourages all homeowners to be prepared for the upcoming weather event scheduled to arrive on Thursday, by having your home ready to face the cold.
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
Volunteers help repair Jefferson Parish homes damaged by tornado
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Families in Jefferson Parish are still picking up the pieces from tornados that touched down in the Westbank Wednesday. These victims are now facing dropping temperatures as they scramble to secure their homes. On Monday, a volunteer group known as Team Rubicon began helping by...
WDSU
Louisiana Department of Transportation making changes to deadly intersection after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A dangerous and deadly intersection in Lafourche parish will change after a WDSU investigation. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says they are making safety changes after five people died at the intersection in one year. While parish leaders wait, they said they are...
fox8live.com
73-year-old woman, trapped by security gate, dies in Gentilly house fire
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friends and relatives of a Gentilly woman are grieving after she was burned to death at the gated front door of her home on a cold night without electricity. Neighbors and family members say they tried to save 73-year-old Ferilee Simpson but were blocked by a...
fox8live.com
Entergy New Orleans suspending cutoffs through freezing weather
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With a hard freeze expected north and south of Lake Pontchartrain, Entergy New Orleans says it will suspend disconnections and planned outages beginning Wednesday, Dec. 21 until Jan. 2. Both Entergy and Cleco say they’re taking steps in advance to make sure they’re ready for the...
Jefferson Parish urges residents not to run water during freeze; here's why
The National Weather Service is predicting a “hard freeze and dangerous wind chill” on the way for south Louisiana the likes of which have not been seen in years.
Marrero couple loses home of 57 years in tornado, now staying in Jefferson Parish temporary trailer
NEW ORLEANS — Families in Jefferson Parish who can't stay in their homes after Wednesday's tornadoes started moving into temporary travel trailers in Bayou Segnette State Park Sunday. Robert Sanchez and his wife, June Olano Sanchez, lost their Marrero home of 57 years in the tornado. "It happened just...
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Water District issues Water Conservation Notice
The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE for all customers serviced by the District. This Water Conservation Notice is being issued because of the impending arctic cold front bringing prolonged sub-freezing temperatures to our area which will likely cause a tremendous demand on our water system. Customers are asked to conserve water and refrain from nonessential water use until further notice. If you choose to “drip” your water to prevent frozen water pipes, you are asked to turn the water off once temperatures reach or go above the freezing mark to allow the water system to replenish itself. Your cooperation is vital to ensure adequate water quality and quantity are preserved for all communities within our water system.
WDSU
Pedestrian killed on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday evening
New Orleans police are currently investigating a traffic fatality that involves the death of a pedestrian on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed on the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:50 p.m. The driver remained at the crash scene. This fatality is...
Elderly woman living without electricity in New Orleans dies in house fire
New Orleans firefighters were called to Gentilly Sunday night after a home went up in flames. “The first fire companies arrived on the scene at 7:19 pm to find a one-story brick single family dwelling with heavy fire
fox8live.com
Entergy, Cleco say local power grid ready to handle weekend’s arctic blast
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As some of the coldest temperatures on record bear down on the New Orleans metro area this Christmas weekend, people are stocking up on space heaters and materials to wrap their pipes as utility companies affirm the grid’s preparedness for the expected additional load. At...
Van and driver wanted for illegal tire dumping
The New Orleans Police Department needs your help locating the owner of a white van wanted in connection with illegal dumping of tires New Orleans East.
WDSU
Power restored to residents in Lakeview
NEW ORLEANS — Lakeview residents have had their power restored after a massive outage Monday afternoon. According to Entergy's power outage map, more than 10,000 customers in the Lakeview area were without power at the peak of the outage. Entergy's website has not provided a cause for the outage,...
Timeline for arrival of Arctic blast, plunging SE Louisiana into deep freeze
The surge of frigid air is set to arrive in the New Orleans area Thursday evening. WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says after highs in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, temps start plummeting around 6:00pm.
fox8live.com
State to review conditional permits for Louisiana’s largest coastal project
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) has approved a conditional permit for the biggest river diversion project ever proposed in Louisiana. The Corps has offered a permit for the Mid-Barataria Diversion Project to build 21 square miles of land in 50 years. The proposed $2 billion...
Lakeview homeowner scares off potential burglar Sunday night
On Sunday (Dec.18), a break-in was called in for the 6800 block of General Haig at about 8:15 p.m.
Man shot on Pleasure Street, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the St. Bernard neighborhood. According to police, it happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street. Initial reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.
NOLA.com
Bicyclist, motorist killed in separate crashes in St. Bernard, Plaquemines parishes
Two people, including a bicyclist, were killed in separate crashes in St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes Monday, State Police said. The investigation continues in both crashes and results of routine toxicology tests are pending, State Police said. Michael Charles Scott, 55, of Meraux, was riding a bicycle eastbound on the...
Comments / 0