Harvey, LA

fox8live.com

Entergy New Orleans suspending cutoffs through freezing weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With a hard freeze expected north and south of Lake Pontchartrain, Entergy New Orleans says it will suspend disconnections and planned outages beginning Wednesday, Dec. 21 until Jan. 2. Both Entergy and Cleco say they’re taking steps in advance to make sure they’re ready for the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Water District issues Water Conservation Notice

The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE for all customers serviced by the District. This Water Conservation Notice is being issued because of the impending arctic cold front bringing prolonged sub-freezing temperatures to our area which will likely cause a tremendous demand on our water system. Customers are asked to conserve water and refrain from nonessential water use until further notice. If you choose to “drip” your water to prevent frozen water pipes, you are asked to turn the water off once temperatures reach or go above the freezing mark to allow the water system to replenish itself. Your cooperation is vital to ensure adequate water quality and quantity are preserved for all communities within our water system.
WDSU

Pedestrian killed on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday evening

New Orleans police are currently investigating a traffic fatality that involves the death of a pedestrian on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed on the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:50 p.m. The driver remained at the crash scene. This fatality is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Power restored to residents in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS — Lakeview residents have had their power restored after a massive outage Monday afternoon. According to Entergy's power outage map, more than 10,000 customers in the Lakeview area were without power at the peak of the outage. Entergy's website has not provided a cause for the outage,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man shot on Pleasure Street, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the St. Bernard neighborhood. According to police, it happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street. Initial reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

