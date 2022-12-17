Read full article on original website
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:43 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 400 block East SR 14, Silver Lake. Krista G. Metzger reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $20,000. 5:18 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 100 block EMS B3 Lane and East CR 400N, Leesburg....
Elkhart man accused of leading Goshen Police on pursuit, causing two crashes
GOSHEN, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly causing two crashes while leading Goshen Police officers on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 2:07 p.m., officers were notified of a reckless driver headed north in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East. According to...
Sally Wagner — PENDING
Sally Wagner, 89, formerly of Warsaw, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Columbia City man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Goshen on Monday night. Officers tried to pull a vehicle over at Lincolnway East and Plymouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m., but police say the driver, identified as 36-year-old Travis King, refused to stop.
Evelyn M. Sechrist
Evelyn M. (Long) Sechrist, 99, Plymouth, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. Evelyn was born Sept. 11, 1923. She married Daniel Long, and he preceded her in death. She then married Wilbur Sechrist on April 27, 1991, and he preceded her in death. Evelyn is...
Steven Kent Spangle — PENDING
Steven K. Spangle, 62, Warsaw, died Dec. 20, 2022, at Franciscan Hospital, Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw.
Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas — UPDATED
Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas, 91, formerly of Kimmell, died peacefully at 6:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw, where she was a resident for the past five years. Born Aug. 14, 1931, in Swan Township, Noble County, she was the firstborn of nine children of the...
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
10 pigs die in LaPorte County barn fire
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 10 pigs are dead after a barn caught on fire late Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Emergency crews were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the 6800 east block of County Road 300 North. According to Kankakee Twp. Fire Chief Chip Winters, the scene was cleared just before 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
Diana M. Hite
Diana M. Hite, 74, Goshen, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at home in Goshen. She was born Feb. 1, 1948. On Nov. 19, 1976, she married Stanley A. Hite. He preceded her in death. Survivors include three daughters, Joan Hartzler, Grottos, Va., Deborah (Tim) Rice, Milford and Kathleen S. (Michael) Miller, Goshen; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four siblings, María F. (David) Huber, Goshen, Lydia Garza, Las Vegas, Nev., Nori Arguijo, Corpus Christi, Texas and Raudel Garza, Falfurrias, Texas.
Stephenie Charles — PENDING
Stephenie Charles, 64, Winona Lake, died Dec. 20, 2022, in her residence in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Timeline From The Past: Post Office Robbery, Peru Flood Of 1913
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Dec. 20, 1973 — “Unless it’s an emergency, stay home,” said Ron Himes, Kosciusko County highway department employee. Highway workers today are digging the main county roads out from under 13 inches of snow that began sifting down early Wednesday morning.
Roland ‘Ron’ Mason
Roland “Ron” Mason, 93, Nappanee, died at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart. Ron was born Feb. 28, 1929. On June 12, 1949, Ron married Gloria Troup. Ron is survived by his wife of more than 73 years, Gloria Mason, Nappanee; three children,...
Joshaua May — UPDATED
Joshaua “Josh” David May, 50, Warsaw, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home in Warsaw. He was born Nov. 21, 1972. Josh was married to Lorrie Brookins in 1996. Though the marriage did not last, they remained friends. Josh is survived by his mother, Carol May; brothers,...
‘The Grinch’ arrested by South Bend Police
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn’t steal Christmas from South Bend!. The South Bend Police Department made the milestone arrest on Tuesday. According to officials, the department’s 2nd Detail Officers caught the green man and arrested him without incident!. So, your...
Guy L. Alspaugh — PENDING
Guy L. Alspaugh, 85, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Mason Health Care & Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home of Warsaw.
Driver dies in crash on County Road 31
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
Shane Evans — UPDATED
Shane Christopher Evans, 51, a lifetime resident of North Webster, died unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Shane was born to John C and Patricia A (Bisig) Evans on May 20, 1971. He was a 1989 graduate of Wawasee High School and worked for Parker Hannifin in Goshen. More personally, Shane...
Michelle Belleshire — PENDING
Michelle Belleshire, 77, Warsaw, died Dec. 17, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Ray V. Reffitt
Ray V. Reffitt, 84, Pierceton, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at home in Pierceton. He was born May 8, 1938, in Risner, Ky., the son of (the late) Jimmy and Lishie (Ousley) Reffitt. Ray graduated from high school in Martin, Ky., but lived the majority of his life in Kosciusko County. He retired as a machinist at DePuy in 2003 after 30 years with the company. Ray loved the time he spent with his family and friends; he enjoyed cooking and especially liked backyard cookouts.
