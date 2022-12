BERKELEY, Calif. (AP)Lars Thiemann and Joel Brown scored 17 points each and California snapped its season-opening 12-game losing streak, defeating UT Arlington 73-51 on Wednesday night. Kuany Kuany added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Golden Bears (1-12). Thiemann made 8 of 10 shots and grabbed five...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO