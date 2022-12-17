ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Boy who got new heart inspires tribe to boost organ donation

Greyson Parisien’s time on Earth was short. But the boy with dark-rimmed eyeglasses who was enchanted by the music in “Frozen,” the sound of ripping paper and his dad playing the guitar is having an outsized impact on his tribal community in the far reaches of North Dakota.
Recognize a Hero During the Holidays: Deadline Extended for Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards

Press Release from the Ohio Department of Commerce: COLUMBUS, Ohio — The deadline for nominations has been extended to Dec. 31 as the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal and the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of EMS is continuing to accept nominations through the holiday season for the annual Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards ceremony. The expanded event will honor recipients April 26, 2023 at the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in downtown Columbus. Nominations of deserving candidates can be made at com.ohio.gov/HOFNom.
Governor Mike DeWine looks back at 2022 with Your Hometown Stations

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is wrapping up his first term in office and preparing for the second as 2022 comes to a close. On Tuesday, the Governor giving Your Hometown Stations a sit-down interview at Ohio's historic Governor's residence in the Columbus suburb of Bexley. The Governor talked about the unprecedented challenges of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic during his first term, and the economic development achievements of his administration. That includes a major expansion of chip maker Intel here in Ohio.
ODOT preparing for winter storm

Press Release from the Ohio Department of Transportation: BOWLING GREEN (Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022) - A winter storm is looming, looking to disrupt travel for the Christmas holiday. Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews in District 1 and District 2, which includes 16 counties throughout northwest Ohio, are preparing by...
Rhodes State College approves a remodeling project to add more space for instructional robots

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Rhodes State College board of trustees approved a $400,000 remodeling project at their meeting Tuesday night. The project will combine two rooms into one to create room to have more instructional robots in the classroom. A large glass window facing the hallway will also be added for other students and visitors to observe the equipment in action. This upgrade will benefit students who intend to work in manufacturing, and agriculture, which is becoming a more technology-focused field. Once complete, these students will receive more comprehensive training.
$11K in scholarships to be awarded by Midwest Electric

Press Release from Midwest Electric: ST. MARYS, OH — Do you know a graduating high school senior with plans for college or tech school? Children of Midwest Electric members have an advantage! The St. Marys-based electric cooperative is committed to empowering the communities it serves through one of its cooperative principles, “Education, Training, and Information.”
