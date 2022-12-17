LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Rhodes State College board of trustees approved a $400,000 remodeling project at their meeting Tuesday night. The project will combine two rooms into one to create room to have more instructional robots in the classroom. A large glass window facing the hallway will also be added for other students and visitors to observe the equipment in action. This upgrade will benefit students who intend to work in manufacturing, and agriculture, which is becoming a more technology-focused field. Once complete, these students will receive more comprehensive training.

LIMA, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO