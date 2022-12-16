ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Peru orders Mexico's ambassador out as diplomatic spat deepens

MEXICO CITY/LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Peru declared Mexico's ambassador to Lima "persona non grata" and ordered him to leave the country on Tuesday, Peru's foreign minister announced, in the latest escalation of tensions between the two nations after Peru ousted Pedro Castillo as president.
WWD

British Designers Unite to Support ‘An Hour For Ukraine’ Initiative

LONDON — Fashion designers in the British capital are using their influence to promote the “An Hour For Ukraine” initiative ahead of Christmas. The event will see major British landmarks such as Trafalgar Square, Canterbury Cathedral, Lambeth Palace and the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, and several other key locations in Paris, New York and Sydney switching their festive lights off for an hour at 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday, the darkest day of 2022.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Organized by the president of Ukraine...
financemagnates.com

6 Evident and Less Obvious Improvements OctaFX is Proud of in 2022

2022 was a year of unprecedented changes and struggles in the financial markets. For the international broker OctaFX, it was a year full of hard work that helped achieve several significant milestones and make investing more accessible for many people around the world. Here’s what 2022 was all about for the broker.
financemagnates.com

Regulation 2022 Roundup: The Calm Before the Storm?

2022 remains turbulent for the regulators tackling rising inflation globally. And, the rate hikes have directly impacted the financial industry players. However, the financial services industry had no major regulatory reforms, especially in forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) trading. That does not mean the regulators remained quiet about the...
financemagnates.com

Best Forex Brokers in Thailand

Thai trader or not, if you’re looking for the best forex brokers in Thailand you might be find that the process may not be as simple as you think. In fact, Thai brokers can be quite different from one another. Overview of Forex Trading in Thailand. Whether your trading...

