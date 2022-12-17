ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Last-minute Tri-State shoppers hit the store before winter weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As local shoppers prepare for winter weather and the holidays, they are squeezing in some last-minute shopping. Customers like Vince Buckman braved the crowds in order to have everything he needs as the cold rolled into the Tri-State area. “I came to kind of stock up...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson shelter prepping for cold weather

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at Father Bradley Shelter for Women and Children are preparing for an upcoming White Flag event. The shelter currently houses 15 people with a capacity to hold 22 people. Director Anita Mindrup-Ivie says if needed, they can get more cots to accommodate more people. The shelter provides food, bed, hygiene supplies and more to those who need them.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Families in need toy shop with Evansville nonprofit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s Annual Toy Town holiday event is back and over 1,000 families in need signed up to gift shop for their children. Evansville Mother, Yolanda Burgett, shopped for her 4 year old daughter and 12 year old son. Burgett says this event makes...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Gifts collected for seniors in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This holiday season two Owensboro organizations are coming together to bring cheer to others. Thanks to Home Instead and Faithful Friends Kentucky, nearly 1,000 senior citizens will now have Christmas gifts. Around 50 volunteers joined forces to collect gifts for seniors who may be in need...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Mesker Park Zoo closing this weekend due to extreme cold weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Mesker Park Zoo announced they will be closed this weekend to keep animals, guests and staff members safe from the severe weather that’s forecasted in the Tri-State over the next few days. In a Facebook post, officials say the zoo is closing Friday...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Kentucky warming shelters available amid dangerously cold weather

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday. He says the weather will be “dangerously cold.”. Henderson County Emergency Management officials say they are preparing for what’s to come. Deputy Director of Weather Preparedness, Tim Troutman, says Thursday night and Friday morning could be the most dangerous.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We are on alert for some winter weather heading to the Tri-State. We’ll see bitter cold temperatures and some snow. Our meteorologist will break down what we know all throughout Sunrise. That storm is slamming parts of the U.S. this morning. Governor Andy Beshear declared a state...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Tri-State passengers flying early to avoid upcoming winter storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With a winter storm approaching the Tri-State, many family members are flying in early to avoid getting caught in the storm. Several people traveled across the country to visit their families for the Christmas holiday. Ilandra Whittaker experienced a three-hour delay from airline staff defrosting the plane in Seattle, Washington. During that time, she was able to bond with the other travelers.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Plans show new Bath and Body Works could come to east side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans submitted to Homeland Security show a project for a new Bath and Body Works. It shows it would be in the Evansville Pavilion at the Lloyd and Burkhardt. That’s the complex with the east side Target. The store would go in space number 20,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Winter Begins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Winter begins this afternoon as high temps remain in the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, cloudy skies as lows dip into the mid-30s. Thursday, rain changing to snow during the late afternoon as high temps climb into the mid-40s then drop rapidly below freezing Thursday evening. Thursday night, windy...snow and blowing snow as temperatures crash to -3. Snow accumulations 2-3-inches with wind chills cascading -15 to -30. There is a rare Wind Chill Warning covering Thursday night through Friday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro Police Department giving over 300 food boxes at annual event

OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Rain to Snow P.M.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain changing to snow during the late afternoon as high temps climb into the mid-40s. Temps will drop into the lower 20s by 5pm with wind chills dropping below zero after 7pm. Tonight, windy...snow and blowing snow as temperatures crash to -4. Snow accumulations 2-3.5 inches...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Salvation Army Red Kettles matching up to $20k through Christmas Eve

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Donations made to Red Kettles in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties will be matched thanks to an anonymous $20,000 donation. According to a press release, with less than a week left until the end of The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas fundraising campaign, cash donations at Vanderburgh and Warrick county kettles will be matched.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Carmi Police give gift cards instead of traffic tickets

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Getting pulled over during your daily commute is never fun... unless you get a gift card instead of a traffic ticket. That’s what happened to some drivers in Carmi, Illinois. Police say it was called “Operation Christmas Spirit,” and it was made possible by a...
CARMI, IL
14news.com

New bleachers being installed at North Middle School stadium in Henderson

HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Evansville Sewer Dept. closing Petersburg Rd. through Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Sewer Department will be closing Petersburg Road on Tuesday. They say that closure is expected to be on Petersburg Rd. between Petersburg Place and Greendale Road for sewer work. According to a release, the road will close Tuesday, December 20 and will reopen Wednesday,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a fire in Evansville. We’re told it happened on North Norman Avenue late Tuesday night. Road officials are giving advice ahead of tomorrow’s winter weather. They’re also prepping the roads to make sure your commute is as safe...
EVANSVILLE, IN

