Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
14news.com
Last-minute Tri-State shoppers hit the store before winter weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As local shoppers prepare for winter weather and the holidays, they are squeezing in some last-minute shopping. Customers like Vince Buckman braved the crowds in order to have everything he needs as the cold rolled into the Tri-State area. “I came to kind of stock up...
14news.com
Henderson shelter prepping for cold weather
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at Father Bradley Shelter for Women and Children are preparing for an upcoming White Flag event. The shelter currently houses 15 people with a capacity to hold 22 people. Director Anita Mindrup-Ivie says if needed, they can get more cots to accommodate more people. The shelter provides food, bed, hygiene supplies and more to those who need them.
14news.com
Families in need toy shop with Evansville nonprofit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s Annual Toy Town holiday event is back and over 1,000 families in need signed up to gift shop for their children. Evansville Mother, Yolanda Burgett, shopped for her 4 year old daughter and 12 year old son. Burgett says this event makes...
14news.com
Forecast closing Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights and Santa Claus Land of Lights Thursday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights, as well as Santa Claus Land of Lights, will be closed Thursday, December 22, due to severe weather. Officials with Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights say this is the third time in the event’s 29-year history they’ve had to close because of weather.
14news.com
Gifts collected for seniors in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This holiday season two Owensboro organizations are coming together to bring cheer to others. Thanks to Home Instead and Faithful Friends Kentucky, nearly 1,000 senior citizens will now have Christmas gifts. Around 50 volunteers joined forces to collect gifts for seniors who may be in need...
14news.com
Mesker Park Zoo closing this weekend due to extreme cold weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Mesker Park Zoo announced they will be closed this weekend to keep animals, guests and staff members safe from the severe weather that’s forecasted in the Tri-State over the next few days. In a Facebook post, officials say the zoo is closing Friday...
14news.com
Kentucky warming shelters available amid dangerously cold weather
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday. He says the weather will be “dangerously cold.”. Henderson County Emergency Management officials say they are preparing for what’s to come. Deputy Director of Weather Preparedness, Tim Troutman, says Thursday night and Friday morning could be the most dangerous.
14news.com
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We are on alert for some winter weather heading to the Tri-State. We’ll see bitter cold temperatures and some snow. Our meteorologist will break down what we know all throughout Sunrise. That storm is slamming parts of the U.S. this morning. Governor Andy Beshear declared a state...
14news.com
Homeless outreach groups sweeping city ahead of dangerous weather in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As extreme cold breathes down the neck of the Tri-State, Aurora’s Outreach Team Lead Natasha Goodge said on Wednesday that their monthly night sweeps are as important as ever. Ordinarily, their outreach sessions exist to check in with the city’s homeless population. “That’s our...
14news.com
Tri-State passengers flying early to avoid upcoming winter storm
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With a winter storm approaching the Tri-State, many family members are flying in early to avoid getting caught in the storm. Several people traveled across the country to visit their families for the Christmas holiday. Ilandra Whittaker experienced a three-hour delay from airline staff defrosting the plane in Seattle, Washington. During that time, she was able to bond with the other travelers.
14news.com
Plans show new Bath and Body Works could come to east side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans submitted to Homeland Security show a project for a new Bath and Body Works. It shows it would be in the Evansville Pavilion at the Lloyd and Burkhardt. That’s the complex with the east side Target. The store would go in space number 20,...
14news.com
Winter Begins
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Winter begins this afternoon as high temps remain in the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, cloudy skies as lows dip into the mid-30s. Thursday, rain changing to snow during the late afternoon as high temps climb into the mid-40s then drop rapidly below freezing Thursday evening. Thursday night, windy...snow and blowing snow as temperatures crash to -3. Snow accumulations 2-3-inches with wind chills cascading -15 to -30. There is a rare Wind Chill Warning covering Thursday night through Friday morning.
14news.com
Owensboro Police Department giving over 300 food boxes at annual event
Homeless outreach groups sweeping city ahead of dangerous weather in Evansville. Homeless outreach groups sweeping city ahead of dangerous weather in Evansville. Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Tri-State passengers flying early to avoid...
14news.com
Rain to Snow P.M.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain changing to snow during the late afternoon as high temps climb into the mid-40s. Temps will drop into the lower 20s by 5pm with wind chills dropping below zero after 7pm. Tonight, windy...snow and blowing snow as temperatures crash to -4. Snow accumulations 2-3.5 inches...
14news.com
Salvation Army Red Kettles matching up to $20k through Christmas Eve
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Donations made to Red Kettles in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties will be matched thanks to an anonymous $20,000 donation. According to a press release, with less than a week left until the end of The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas fundraising campaign, cash donations at Vanderburgh and Warrick county kettles will be matched.
14news.com
Woman receives free HVAC system in Bracket Heating and Air giveaway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A house so cold that you could see your own breath, that’s how our crew described what it was like inside Rebecca Motteler’s home. Motteler learned Monday she will be receiving a free HVAC system which moved her to tears. This free hvac system...
14news.com
Carmi Police give gift cards instead of traffic tickets
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Getting pulled over during your daily commute is never fun... unless you get a gift card instead of a traffic ticket. That’s what happened to some drivers in Carmi, Illinois. Police say it was called “Operation Christmas Spirit,” and it was made possible by a...
14news.com
New bleachers being installed at North Middle School stadium in Henderson
Homeless outreach groups sweeping city ahead of dangerous weather in Evansville. Homeless outreach groups sweeping city ahead of dangerous weather in Evansville. Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Tri-State passengers flying early to avoid...
14news.com
Evansville Sewer Dept. closing Petersburg Rd. through Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Sewer Department will be closing Petersburg Road on Tuesday. They say that closure is expected to be on Petersburg Rd. between Petersburg Place and Greendale Road for sewer work. According to a release, the road will close Tuesday, December 20 and will reopen Wednesday,...
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a fire in Evansville. We’re told it happened on North Norman Avenue late Tuesday night. Road officials are giving advice ahead of tomorrow’s winter weather. They’re also prepping the roads to make sure your commute is as safe...
Comments / 0