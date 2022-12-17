ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Backyard RV, neighboring garage destroyed by fire in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a house in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning. It happened in the 1400 block of North Morningside Drive. Atlanta Fire Rescue crews say they put out a fire that destroyed a backyard RV and a neighboring garage in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fire, power, road crews prep for weekend cold blast in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, agencies across the state began making preparations ahead of an extreme cold front sweeping across Georgia starting on Friday. “We are preparing for this extreme cold weather event,” said Russell McMurry, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation. GDOT crews began...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: Hwy 138 has now been re-opened

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 21, 2022) At 10:15 a.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that Highway 138 is shut down at Nunnally Drive due to a crash involving a semi truck. WCFR is on the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck on Hwy 138 at...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police investigation underway at gas station in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway early Thursday morning at a gas station in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta Police have an area roped off around the BP in the 3500 block of Campbellton Road. Atlanta News First is at the scene working to find out exactly what...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Massive fire at a business complex in Athens-Clarke County under investigation

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters battled a massive fire at a business complex in Athens-Clarke County on Sunday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services, the fire happened at 325 Tallassee Rd. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured. Officials have not said what started the fire.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility

A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stone Mountain apartment fire

INTERVIEW: Author Sumer Strawbree joins Atlanta News First!. INTERVIEW: Author Sumer Strawbree joins Atlanta News First!
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man

A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Important tips to prepare your car ahead of colder weather in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With an arctic blast expected this week across the metro Atlanta area, it is paramount that Georgians are prepared. To help prevent cold weather dangers from impacting your car and commute to your destination, AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency recommends following these tips:
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Grady Hospital asking for help identifying patient

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient that is currently in their care. Hospital officials say the patient is a Black male that was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta. He was transported to the hospital by EMS.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

What is a Flash Freeze and why should we be concerned?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - North Georgia is facing the coldest weather the state has seen in years. Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for Dec. 23 in preparation for a flash freeze. What is a Flash Freeze?. Atlanta is expected to have temperatures in the...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Protecting yourself against carbon monoxide poisoning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s something most people never think about during the cold months, but it can literally be a silent killer: carbon monoxide. Experts say most carbon monoxide deaths often happen during the winter months. A small and inexpensive alarm can be all you need to prevent that from happening, but a lot of buildings don’t have them.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Police: Woman shot, injured on Cheshire Bridge Road

ATLANTA — A woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. The location where she was shot is not far from the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and appears...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy