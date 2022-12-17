Read full article on original website
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
FoCo sheriff, Cumming police chief discuss plans for LESS Crime Act fundsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Real estate group setting up new office at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Popular taqueria adding new location at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Fatal October fire in South Fulton determined to be arson, $10K reward offered
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - City of South Fulton fire officials say an October fire that killed four people, including a 7-year-old and her grandmother, appears to have been intentionally set. On the morning of Oct. 19, a large house fire broke out on Oswego Drive. Four people died...
Backyard RV, neighboring garage destroyed by fire in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a house in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning. It happened in the 1400 block of North Morningside Drive. Atlanta Fire Rescue crews say they put out a fire that destroyed a backyard RV and a neighboring garage in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood.
Fire, power, road crews prep for weekend cold blast in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, agencies across the state began making preparations ahead of an extreme cold front sweeping across Georgia starting on Friday. “We are preparing for this extreme cold weather event,” said Russell McMurry, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation. GDOT crews began...
Update: Hwy 138 has now been re-opened
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 21, 2022) At 10:15 a.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that Highway 138 is shut down at Nunnally Drive due to a crash involving a semi truck. WCFR is on the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck on Hwy 138 at...
Metro Atlanta homeowner explains steps to protect pipes ahead of cold weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cold weather heading to metro Atlanta also brings some important advice to keep things flowing at home. Plumbers and other experts suggest several tips ahead of a freeze. Jerome Walker is a homeowner in Fayetteville and told Atlanta News First he always follows...
Police investigation underway at gas station in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway early Thursday morning at a gas station in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta Police have an area roped off around the BP in the 3500 block of Campbellton Road. Atlanta News First is at the scene working to find out exactly what...
Bridge over Georgia 400 in Forsyth County fails inspection, will remain closed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Construction on a Forsyth County overpass has come to a complete stop. It turns out the bridge doesn’t meet the Georgia Department of Transportation’s standards. People who rely on Georgia 400 and Browns Bridge Road to get to and from work say...
Collector has over 40 Christmas trees up in her Gwinnett County home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas trees are a staple of the season, and most people probably have one up in their homes by now, but one metro Atlanta homeowner takes Christmas tree decorating to the extreme. Shasta Rodgers calls herself the “Crazy Tree Lady,” and if you’ve...
Massive fire at a business complex in Athens-Clarke County under investigation
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters battled a massive fire at a business complex in Athens-Clarke County on Sunday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services, the fire happened at 325 Tallassee Rd. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured. Officials have not said what started the fire.
Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility
A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
Stone Mountain apartment fire
INTERVIEW: Author Sumer Strawbree joins Atlanta News First!
Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man
A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
Hall County deputies investigate double murder-suicide in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after three adults were found dead in Gainesville Wednesday morning. Hall County investigators said the three were found in a home along Holland Drive. It is being investigated as a double murder-suicide, the sheriff's office said. Deputies were called to the home just...
Important tips to prepare your car ahead of colder weather in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With an arctic blast expected this week across the metro Atlanta area, it is paramount that Georgians are prepared. To help prevent cold weather dangers from impacting your car and commute to your destination, AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency recommends following these tips:
Grady Hospital asking for help identifying patient
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient that is currently in their care. Hospital officials say the patient is a Black male that was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta. He was transported to the hospital by EMS.
What is a Flash Freeze and why should we be concerned?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - North Georgia is facing the coldest weather the state has seen in years. Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for Dec. 23 in preparation for a flash freeze. What is a Flash Freeze?. Atlanta is expected to have temperatures in the...
Protecting yourself against carbon monoxide poisoning
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s something most people never think about during the cold months, but it can literally be a silent killer: carbon monoxide. Experts say most carbon monoxide deaths often happen during the winter months. A small and inexpensive alarm can be all you need to prevent that from happening, but a lot of buildings don’t have them.
DeKalb jail detention officer relieved of duty, accused of stealing, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County jail detention officer has been fired for stealing from Walmart on multiple occasions, authorities said. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was terminated moments before his arrest by another agency on shoplifting charges. Authorities said 38-year-old Jason...
NE Ga police blotter: Fire probes in Clarke and Madison counties, crash victim ID’d in Hall Co
Athens-Clarke County firefighters have, for the second time in a week, extinguished a blaze that burned at a business off Tallassee Road: the fire that burned at Hogan Lumber started overnight Sunday, with firefighters on the day for much of the day Monday. A stretch of Tallassee Road that was closed for several hours is reopened this morning.
Police: Woman shot, injured on Cheshire Bridge Road
ATLANTA — A woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. The location where she was shot is not far from the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and appears...
