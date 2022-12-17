ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 38-Unit Memory Care Community in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 38-unit memory care community in an affluent neighborhood of Oklahoma City. The seller was a private equity fund seeking to exit its only standalone memory care property. Built in 2010, the community had strong historical occupancy, but was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and was in the early stages of a performance rebound.
ocolly.com

Oklahoma State University student found dead in dorm room

An OSU student died in his dorm room last weekend. University officials said Noah Morris, 20, was discovered dead in his Village C room. Morris was an English and creative writing major from Warr Acres, according to a university statement. The cause of the death is unknown but the university...
blackchronicle.com

Cavender Auto Family adds Subaru, Chevy and Buick-GMC dealerships

Growing Cavender Auto Family expanded its presence in Oklahoma, which it entered this year, with its latest acquisition. Cavender Auto Family, of San Antonio, on Dec. 12 bought Hudiburg Chevrolet and Hudiburg Buick-GMC, both in Midwest City, and Hudiburg Subaru in Norman, from Hudiburg Auto Group, Cavender Auto Family CEO Stephen Cavender confirmed to Automotive News in an email.
NORMAN, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities

An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
