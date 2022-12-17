Read full article on original website
Charges Dropped Against Oklahoma County Pastor
Oklahoma County prosecutors drop charges against pastor and candidate for county clerk. Derrick Scobey was charged with misdemeanor charges in connection with a 2021 protest against the execution of Julius Jones. Scobey thanked outgoing district attorney David Prater for the decision writing on Facebook saying he was grateful for the decision.
OU, UCO Ban TikTok On Wi-Fi, Wired Networks Following Gov. Stitt’s Executive Order
Following Governor Kevin Stitt's order banning TikTok from state devices, at least two universities are axing the app. The University of Oklahoma and University of Central Oklahoma sent emails to students saying as of Tuesday, the app will be blocked on wired and Wi-Fi networks.
Oklahoma Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Stealing $4,000 Worth Of Wallets
An Oklahoma woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a pair of wallets worth $4,000. Elizabeth Wells took wallets and tried to sell them on the Facebook Marketplace, according to the incident report. She found a buyer, but that person was a friend of the woman she stole the wallets...
Phone Purchase Leads OKC Police To Armed Carjacking Suspects
An armed robbery at a northwest Oklahoma City phone store left a victim shoeless and without his truck. However, police said on Tuesday the suspects left behind clues at the store that led officers straight to their home. Officers located Ethan Redbird, 21, and Emily Moreno, 20, at an address...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Reports High Number Of Wrecks
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding to numerous crashes around the OKC area. OHP Trooper Eric Foster joined News 9 this morning to give us an update on what they are seeing and give drivers some advice on how to handle the severe weather.
Woman Dies In Del City Apartment Fire; Authorities Investigating
A Del City woman was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead after firefighters attempted to rescue her from a burning apartment early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said the fire was contained to one building near Southeast 29th and Bryant. Firefighters have not released the woman's identity. The Fire...
Man Shot, Killed After Throwing Molotov Cocktails At NW OKC Apartment
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a person who shot and killed a man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails through windows on Tuesday at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Investigators said the motive behind the firebomb attacks appeared to be domestic-related. The shooter was possibly defending their home.
Medical Examiner's Report Shows Cause Of Death For Toddler Found In Trash Can
A medical examiner's report has revealed how a Cleveland County toddler was killed allegedly by her grandmother. The report said that 3-year-old Riley Nolan died from blunt force trauma to her head. Riley was found in a trash can back in June. Her grandmother, Becky Vreeland, is charged in her...
Police: Man Who Allegedly Threw Fire Bomb Into Apartment Shot, Killed
A man was found wounded near a burning home Tuesday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. OCPD says that officers and firefighters were called to the same location near the 7200 block of NW 122nd and discovered the shooting victim in a car that had left the roadway in the 11500 block of N. Rockwell. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the fire and shooting are related.
Moore Teachers Help Raise Money For Teacher Needing Cochlear Implants
We can all think back to that one teacher that really impacted our lives for the better, and for many of the students at Moore High School, that has to be the teacher known to her students as Ms. Van. Jennifer Vanwassenhove, or Ms. Van has been teaching at Moore...
Edmond City Leaders Offer Safety Tips Amid Dangerous Cold Temperatures
Those freezing temps could put people’s homes, cars and personal safety at risk. Metro leaders are offering advice for staying prepared before heading out the door. As the sun falls below the horizon, so will the temperatures across Oklahoma. The air is so cold, City of Edmond spokesperson Bill...
OKC Ordinance Requires Pets Be Brought Inside During Freezing Weather
Oklahoma City leaders are reminding people to bring their pets inside or face a fine. Oklahoma City passed an ordinance in February prohibiting dog owners from leaving their dogs outside for more than 30 minutes at a time if the temperature is below freezing. According to the ordinance, dogs are...
WATCH: High Winds Spread Small Fire Near Abandoned OKC Building
Safety experts say the best advice for Thursday is to just stay inside if you have a choice. That's not the case for everyone though and some are trying to find a way to stay warm. News 9's Jordan Defanis found a fire at was appears to be a homeless camp. The high winds seem to have caused the fire to spread to the surrounding grass.
OHP: At Least 6 Vehicles Involved In Fatal Crash On Turner Turnpike
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash in the eastbound lanes on the Turner Turnpike near Luther. Troopers say at least five cars and a semi were involved in the crash. OHP is still investigating the crash and will release more details on Thursday.
OHP: 1 Arrested Following Truck Rollover Crash On I-35 Near Goldsby
One person was arrested following a truck rollover crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on I-35 near Goldsby, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a driver was driving the wrong way when they hit a truck, causing the truck to rollover. The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of...
City Ordinance Requires Pet Owners To Take Extra Precautions Amid Winter Weather Conditions
These brutal temperatures are not only dangerous for people but for animals and wildlife also. Several calls into the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are prompting them to take extra steps to keep animals safe. “Our previous ordinance, all it required is that they have a doghouse, and so as long...
Crews Respond To Rollover Crash In North OKC
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Northwest Expressway in the area of Mustang road on Tuesday morning. This was reported to be an injury crash but Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not yet provided an update on the driver's status. The Northwest Expressway has reopened all lanes to traffic.
Car Rolls Over In Southwest OKC; Expert Warn To Drive Safely
Safety experts warn to drive safely as road conditions worsen. News 9 Storm Tracker Jeromy Clark found this driver rolled over in Southwest OKC.
Pawnee Woman Spreads Holiday Cheer With Christmas Store
A Pawnee woman has been spreading Christmas cheer every for 13 years at her Christmas store. Patsy White opens the store every October and sells all types of Christmas decorations through the holidays. She started the store in 2009 with her sisters. She said they would decorate their homes for...
WATCH: David Payne's Snow, Wind-Chill Update
OKLAHOMA CITY - Monday morning on Facebook, Chief Meteorologist David Payne went in-depth on Thursday's incoming Siberian blast. Here is his thinking on snow amounts, wind chills and wind speeds.
