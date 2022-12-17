ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

News On 6

Charges Dropped Against Oklahoma County Pastor

Oklahoma County prosecutors drop charges against pastor and candidate for county clerk. Derrick Scobey was charged with misdemeanor charges in connection with a 2021 protest against the execution of Julius Jones. Scobey thanked outgoing district attorney David Prater for the decision writing on Facebook saying he was grateful for the decision.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Phone Purchase Leads OKC Police To Armed Carjacking Suspects

An armed robbery at a northwest Oklahoma City phone store left a victim shoeless and without his truck. However, police said on Tuesday the suspects left behind clues at the store that led officers straight to their home. Officers located Ethan Redbird, 21, and Emily Moreno, 20, at an address...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Reports High Number Of Wrecks

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding to numerous crashes around the OKC area. OHP Trooper Eric Foster joined News 9 this morning to give us an update on what they are seeing and give drivers some advice on how to handle the severe weather.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Woman Dies In Del City Apartment Fire; Authorities Investigating

A Del City woman was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead after firefighters attempted to rescue her from a burning apartment early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said the fire was contained to one building near Southeast 29th and Bryant. Firefighters have not released the woman's identity. The Fire...
DEL CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Shot, Killed After Throwing Molotov Cocktails At NW OKC Apartment

Oklahoma City Police are looking for a person who shot and killed a man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails through windows on Tuesday at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Investigators said the motive behind the firebomb attacks appeared to be domestic-related. The shooter was possibly defending their home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police: Man Who Allegedly Threw Fire Bomb Into Apartment Shot, Killed

A man was found wounded near a burning home Tuesday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. OCPD says that officers and firefighters were called to the same location near the 7200 block of NW 122nd and discovered the shooting victim in a car that had left the roadway in the 11500 block of N. Rockwell. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the fire and shooting are related.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Edmond City Leaders Offer Safety Tips Amid Dangerous Cold Temperatures

Those freezing temps could put people’s homes, cars and personal safety at risk. Metro leaders are offering advice for staying prepared before heading out the door. As the sun falls below the horizon, so will the temperatures across Oklahoma. The air is so cold, City of Edmond spokesperson Bill...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

WATCH: High Winds Spread Small Fire Near Abandoned OKC Building

Safety experts say the best advice for Thursday is to just stay inside if you have a choice. That's not the case for everyone though and some are trying to find a way to stay warm. News 9's Jordan Defanis found a fire at was appears to be a homeless camp. The high winds seem to have caused the fire to spread to the surrounding grass.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OHP: 1 Arrested Following Truck Rollover Crash On I-35 Near Goldsby

One person was arrested following a truck rollover crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on I-35 near Goldsby, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a driver was driving the wrong way when they hit a truck, causing the truck to rollover. The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of...
GOLDSBY, OK
News On 6

Crews Respond To Rollover Crash In North OKC

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Northwest Expressway in the area of Mustang road on Tuesday morning. This was reported to be an injury crash but Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not yet provided an update on the driver's status. The Northwest Expressway has reopened all lanes to traffic.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Pawnee Woman Spreads Holiday Cheer With Christmas Store

A Pawnee woman has been spreading Christmas cheer every for 13 years at her Christmas store. Patsy White opens the store every October and sells all types of Christmas decorations through the holidays. She started the store in 2009 with her sisters. She said they would decorate their homes for...
PAWNEE, OK

Comments / 0

