Philadelphia, PA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Montrezl Harrell Discusses Having Consistent Role on 76ers Again

The Philadelphia 76ers’ rotation has gone through a lot of changes so far this season. Not only has Doc Rivers expanded the number of guys garnering minutes on a nightly basis, but the team has also dealt with its fair share of injuries over time as well. The Sixers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Pelicans: 2023 NBA All-Star Voting is Live

NEW ORLEANS - NBA All-Star voting is now officially live for fans to vote their favorite players in. The New Orleans Pelicans are running a campaign encouraging fans to vote for Pelicans' players to participate in the 72nd All-Star game. Salt Lake City will host this year's big weekend beginning...
UTAH STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Injury is Changing LA’s Trade Plans

Your Los Angeles Lakers just keep kicking the can down the road, it seems. Informed sources tell Jovan Buha of The Athletic that L.A. will be looking to possibly make a deal to improve its roster later this month through till the middle of January. Los Angeles has gotten off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA Gives Knicks Slap On Wrist for Tampering with Mavs Ex Jalen Brunson

What’s the price for tampering with another team’s player in free agency? According to the NBA, the answer to that question is a second-round pick. The league announced on Wednesday that the New York Knicks are being forced to give up a second-round pick after their investigation on Jalen Brunson’s free agency revealed there was tampering involved, as everyone expected.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: How LeBron James Recovered From Errant Pass To Seal A W

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers survived a wild and woolly closing stretch of basketball at Crypto.com Arena, where they were hosting the Washington Wizards. In the closing seconds of regulation, with the game tied up at 117-117, LeBron James dribbled the ball up the floor slowly, clearly looking to make the proper pass.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New York Giants Week 16 Storylines: Playoffs Within Reach

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants took care of business Sunday night against the Washington Commanders, boosting their chances to qualify for their first postseason berth since 2016. That was the easy part. The hard part is, can they keep up that momentum this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

