Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
Philadelphia Welcomed 3 Buses of Migrants Days Before ChristmasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Where Are the Best Coffee Shops in Philadelphia?East Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Montrezl Harrell Discusses Having Consistent Role on 76ers Again
The Philadelphia 76ers’ rotation has gone through a lot of changes so far this season. Not only has Doc Rivers expanded the number of guys garnering minutes on a nightly basis, but the team has also dealt with its fair share of injuries over time as well. The Sixers...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors have defined this era of basketball, led by the trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. Golden State's dynasty is one of the most dominant in NBA history, and it has included the perfect combination of players and personalities. The trio of Curry, Thompson,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Thunder List Remains Lengthy Ahead of Second Blazers’ Matchup
For the second consecutive game Oklahoma City will face the Trail Blazers in the Paycom Center. Darius Bazley and Josh Giddey remain on the injury report for the Thunder’s Wednesday night battle with an illness, they have both missed two games with the illness and are listed as questionable.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pelicans: 2023 NBA All-Star Voting is Live
NEW ORLEANS - NBA All-Star voting is now officially live for fans to vote their favorite players in. The New Orleans Pelicans are running a campaign encouraging fans to vote for Pelicans' players to participate in the 72nd All-Star game. Salt Lake City will host this year's big weekend beginning...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Injury is Changing LA’s Trade Plans
Your Los Angeles Lakers just keep kicking the can down the road, it seems. Informed sources tell Jovan Buha of The Athletic that L.A. will be looking to possibly make a deal to improve its roster later this month through till the middle of January. Los Angeles has gotten off...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Gives Knicks Slap On Wrist for Tampering with Mavs Ex Jalen Brunson
What’s the price for tampering with another team’s player in free agency? According to the NBA, the answer to that question is a second-round pick. The league announced on Wednesday that the New York Knicks are being forced to give up a second-round pick after their investigation on Jalen Brunson’s free agency revealed there was tampering involved, as everyone expected.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: NBA Insider Thinks Bradley Beal to LA Makes a Lot of Sense
Trade season is almost upon us, and that means it's time for some rumors. The Lakers, who currently sit at 13-17 and just lost Anthony Davis for an extended period of time, find themselves in a difficult position. At times, they've looked really good this year — mainly when the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: How LeBron James Recovered From Errant Pass To Seal A W
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers survived a wild and woolly closing stretch of basketball at Crypto.com Arena, where they were hosting the Washington Wizards. In the closing seconds of regulation, with the game tied up at 117-117, LeBron James dribbled the ball up the floor slowly, clearly looking to make the proper pass.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Week 16 Storylines: Playoffs Within Reach
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants took care of business Sunday night against the Washington Commanders, boosting their chances to qualify for their first postseason berth since 2016. That was the easy part. The hard part is, can they keep up that momentum this...
