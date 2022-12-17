Read full article on original website
Related
Warming centers in Central Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — As the holiday weekend approaches, temperatures are forecasted to drop below freezing— and warming centers across central Arkansas have opened up just in time to help. Here's a list of locations where you can find warming centers this winter in central Arkansas:. The Little Rock...
Animal shelters across Arkansas are bursting at the seams
Animal shelters all across the state are bursting at the seams, using any means possible to help clear space before the holidays.
KHBS
One of Arkansas' worst mass murders happened on Christmas week 1987
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — One of the worst mass murders in Arkansas history happened the week of Christmas 1987 when Ronald Gene Simmons killed 16 people in and around Russellville over seven days. His victims ranged from ages 1 to 46. Fourteen of them were members of his own family.
How do you recycle your real Christmas tree after the holidays?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This weekend, presents will be opened next to the Christmas tree and if you decided on a real tree this year you’ll have to decide what to do once the holiday has come and gone. It's something that we see each year, and thankfully...
Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Arkansas Salvation Army aims to bring gifts to in-need children each Christmas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For weeks you’ve likely seen Christmas trees at local malls and department stores decorated with paper angels, each representing a local child in need along with their Christmas wish list. To deliver on the promise of the Angel Tree program, an army of volunteers...
Recall issued for frozen chicken entrees sold at Walmart in Arkansas and 28 other states
A recall has been issued for InnovAsian frozen chicken entrees sold at Walmart due to a mislabeling issuue.
Guy Fieri shares his top Diners, Drive-ins and Dives stop in Arkansas
Guy Fieri has taken the time to get know Arkansas, and now the mayor of Flavortown is sharing his favorite Diners, Drive-ins and Dives stop in the Natural State.
orangeandbluepress.com
A $1500 Bonus For The Teachers At Arkansas Will Be Arriving Before Christmas: Find Out When!
On Thursday, Christmas will come early to every eligible educator of the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas as they are destined to receive a one-time payment worth $1,500. Stimulus Update For Eligible Teacher. According to Talk Business, earlier this year on May 9, The payments were approved by the...
Arkansans looking protect against bursting pipes as temperatures start to plummet
While the temperatures outside are dropping, the chances your pipes will bust are rising.
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
Kait 8
Area preparing for significant snowfall
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas is preparing for a cold snap that could bring some troubling snow. The Arkansas and Missouri Department of Transportation crews and cities have treated roads in preparation for the winter precipitation. Area residents and businesses have been gearing up for the colder weather...
Experts advise homeowners to check heaters before winter
ARKANSAS, USA — With outside temperatures set to reach dangerous lows, staying safe and warm inside will be on most of our minds in the coming weeks— but the folks who keep our heaters running will be busy working around the clock. “Just making sure that everything's running...
fox16.com
Job Alert: Openings in administration, higher education
SALARY RANGE: CL-27 ($52,967 – $86,084) to CL-28 ($63,467 -$103,208) (depending on. This is a career ladder position with promotional potential to the CL 28 level. without further competition at the discretion of the court. The United States Bankruptcy Clerk for the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas is...
Arkansas Division of Community Correction hosts Spread the Warmth event
People who work for the state of Arkansas hoping to spread the warmth as temperatures plunge this holiday season.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Data reveals Arkansas’ most popular Christmas cookie
It looks like Arkansans this year prefer a little bit of everything in their Christmas cookies. In its annual holiday data release, search giant Google unveiled a map of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state which shows that kitchen sink Christmas cookies are the new favorite in Arkansas. Last year’s...
Making a difference while behind bars | Arkansas inmates work to earn college degrees
LINCOLN COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A new seminary program by the Arkansas Department of Correction will give inmates a chance to make a difference while behind bars by earning a college degree. Inside the highly secure Varner Supermax Unit are men who are locked away and doing time for...
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and...
Wreaths Across America honors fallen heroes in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hundreds gathered at the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday at the Little Rock National Cemetery to decorate more than 22,000 headstones with remembrance wreaths. Every December people gather at the cemetery in Little Rock to honor those who have fallen, but every year it...
Arkansas Department of Transportation urges drivers to prepare for winter weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As Arkansans prepare their homes and cars for winter weather, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is working to make sure roads are safe. “You know the temperatures are dropping so we've been able to plan for this for a couple of days,” ARDOT Spokesperson Dave Parker said.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 4