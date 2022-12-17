ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

THV11

Warming centers in Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — As the holiday weekend approaches, temperatures are forecasted to drop below freezing— and warming centers across central Arkansas have opened up just in time to help. Here's a list of locations where you can find warming centers this winter in central Arkansas:. The Little Rock...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry

Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
LAVACA, AR
Kait 8

Area preparing for significant snowfall

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas is preparing for a cold snap that could bring some troubling snow. The Arkansas and Missouri Department of Transportation crews and cities have treated roads in preparation for the winter precipitation. Area residents and businesses have been gearing up for the colder weather...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
THV11

Experts advise homeowners to check heaters before winter

ARKANSAS, USA — With outside temperatures set to reach dangerous lows, staying safe and warm inside will be on most of our minds in the coming weeks— but the folks who keep our heaters running will be busy working around the clock. “Just making sure that everything's running...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Job Alert: Openings in administration, higher education

SALARY RANGE: CL-27 ($52,967 – $86,084) to CL-28 ($63,467 -$103,208) (depending on. This is a career ladder position with promotional potential to the CL 28 level. without further competition at the discretion of the court. The United States Bankruptcy Clerk for the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas is...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Data reveals Arkansas’ most popular Christmas cookie

It looks like Arkansans this year prefer a little bit of everything in their Christmas cookies. In its annual holiday data release, search giant Google unveiled a map of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state which shows that kitchen sink Christmas cookies are the new favorite in Arkansas. Last year’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Wreaths Across America honors fallen heroes in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hundreds gathered at the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday at the Little Rock National Cemetery to decorate more than 22,000 headstones with remembrance wreaths. Every December people gather at the cemetery in Little Rock to honor those who have fallen, but every year it...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
