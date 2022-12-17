Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
WILX-TV
Pewamo-Westphalia’s Troy Wertman signs with Central Michigan
PEWAMO, Mich. (WILX) - After a highly decorated varsity football career that produced over 3,500 total yards and 53 touchdowns, among many other accolades, Pewamo-Westphalia do-it-all senior Troy Wertman signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play Division 1 football at Central Michigan. Wertman becomes just the second Pirate...
WILX-TV
In My View: Michigan is a football state
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is a football state to be sure and more than just Michigan and Michigan State. It’s noteworthy to me that Eastern Michigan won its bowl game this week over San Jose State for the first time since 1987. And Eastern Michigan won nine games overall and that never has happened, EMU is always a doormat in football through the years but clearly no more. And Ferris State is a two-time NCAA division two champion and Grand Valley State beat Ferris in the regular season and nearly again in the NCAA tournament.
WILX-TV
Chelsea’s Bush Joins MHSAA
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brad Bush is joining the Michigan High School Athletic Association as an assistant director. Bush, 52, has been serving as athletic director at Chelsea High School where he also formerly served as head football coach. Bush will serve as the MHSAA’s lead administrator for baseball and also among lead administrators for the officials program.
WILX-TV
MSU Signs 26 on first day of recruit signing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker announced the signing of 14 high school recruits on Wednesday and 12 more from the transfer portal. It was day one of the three day early signing period. Tucker says he may sign more players before spring practice. There is another signing period in February. Despite a 5-7 record this past season, Tucker says he has no plans to change any of his assistant coaches.
WILX-TV
MSU Women Hosting Another Game Tuesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team hits the Christmas break with one final non conference game Tuesday night at 7 o’clock. The Spartans host Prairie View A&M. These Spartans have a 7-5 season record after downing Detroit 91-41 on Sunday ending a five game losing streak. The Spartans are 0-2 in the Big Ten and resume conference play December 29th against third ranked Indiana.
WILX-TV
MSU Lands Transfer Linebacker
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will sign football recruits to begin a three day period on Wednesday and the group will include linebacker Aaron Alexander, formerly of Belleville High School who played three games last season at Massachusetts. MSU coach Mel Tucker is expected to sign 13 high schoolers and at least seven transfers. He lost eight high schoolers who decommitted during the past year. The next signing period comes up in February.
WILX-TV
Recruit Signing Day Wednesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Division one college football recruits begin a three day signing period on Wednesday. Afterward, the next signing date is in February. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker hosts a 2pm news conference Wednesday to detail his incoming players, both from the high school ranks and the transfer portal. The Spartans are not playing a bowl for this year after recording a 5-7 record in the regular season, Tucker’s third with the Spartans.
WILX-TV
Lugnuts Change General Managers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced Monday a change in general managers effective immediately. Tyler Parsons is departing for a similar post with the Triple A Durham Bulls. His assistant, Zac Clark, is moved up to replace him in Lansing. Clark and Parsons are both Dansville natives and both attended Central Michigan University.
WILX-TV
Michigan grocery stores see last-minute shoppers before winter storm
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the places people have been flying to is the grocery store. Shoppers are stocking up for the holiday weekend, before the bad winter weather sets in. We spoke with shoppers and stores about their pre-storm preparedness. At Gorman’s Food Market in Lansing, shoppers...
WILX-TV
Michigan Heroes can be nominated for making a difference in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can nominate Michigan residents and organizations as Michigan Heroes (MI Heroes). Michigan Heroes will be recognized for giving their time, talent, or treasures to make Michigan stronger and more resilient. This recognition can be for a specific service incident, a period of service, or a lifetime of service. Recognition can also be posthumous.
WILX-TV
Michiganders leaving for holidays ahead of winter storm
DeWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of people across Michigan are expected to hit the road for the holiday weekend. But many families are moving up their trip to make sure they get to their celebration safely. “We spend Christmas every year, except the last two, with my in-laws in...
WILX-TV
Your Health: Recovering from shoulder injuries
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Football, volleyball, rugby, even biking or snowboarding can set an athlete up for a serious shoulder injury and require surgery to fix it. But how does an athlete, or weekend warrior, know when they can return to the activities they love?. Ryan Green loves to hop...
WILX-TV
Tow To Go program returns this week to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the new year to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police encourages Michiganders to prepare for upcoming severe weather
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Travel is expected to be dangerous throughout Michigan due to severe weather expected to start on Thursday. Michigan State Police (MSP) is encouraging residents to be flexible with travel plans and take necessary preparedness measures to help ensure their safety. “Winter weather can be highly unpredictable,...
WILX-TV
Michigan road crews prepare for Christmas week storm
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - State road crews are preparing for the end of the week snow storm to help you get to your holiday destination safely. Piles of salt, filling the gas tanks of these plows and making sure everything is in working order - some of the final checks to make sure the trucks are ready to roll when the snow falls.
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 14,323 new cases, 149 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has gone up this week again. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,323 new cases of COVID and 149 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,046 cases per day,...
WILX-TV
Porch pirate of Bath Township caught
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The porch pirate of Mid-Michigan was caught. Bath Township Police announced the person that was seen stealing packages off of porches in Meridian Township and Bath Township was caught on Tuesday. An officer recognized the car which was captured on all door cameras that were provided by the victims. The officer pulled the car over and found some of the items that were stolen.
WILX-TV
Meridian Township seeks proposals for Lake Lansing natural shoreline demonstration
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Meridian Township are seeking proposals for a Lake Lansing natural shoreline demonstration. Rather than using a seawall or another hard structure to protect property from erosion, natural shorelines are buffers that may include erosion control fabrics, native vegetation and rocks. Some natural shorelines use living and nonliving plant materials alongside natural and synthetic support.
WILX-TV
Okemos apartment fire displaces dozens of families just before Christmas
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Several families in Okemos are without a place to live following Wednesday’s apartment fire. The fire broke out at about 11 a.m. at Knob Hill Apartments - located on Okemos Road - just north of Jolly Road. First responders said about 36 apartments were damaged...
WILX-TV
McLaren Greater Lansing nurse honored with DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nurse Isabelle Beck was honored by McLaren Greater Lansing with the DAISY Award for the Extraordinary Nurses recognizing the exceptional care she provides every day. Beck was nominated by a patient. The patient said that Beck made them feel so comfortable and kept their spirits up...
Comments / 0