ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Roanoke native, Virginia Cavalier Darrius Bratton declares for NFL Draft

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Darrius Bratton has decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Roanoke native and William Fleming graduate made the announcement via social media Tuesday afternoon. During five seasons in Charlottesville, Bratton appeared in 52 games – making 14 career starts. He...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy