TROY — Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O and B negative blood. Help avert a shortage during the challenging Christmas and New Year’s holiday week by making a blood donation at various locations in Miami County. The Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive is on Monday, Dec. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 205 South Walnut St., Fletcher. The Scott Family McDonald’s is hosting a community blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from noon to 6 p.m. at 987 East Ash St., Piqua, and the Troy Church of the Brethren community blood drive is also on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1431 West Main St., Troy. The West Milton Lions Club community blood drive will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 South Main St., West Milton.

