Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Boys Basketball Roundup
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball showed they are still the team to beat in the MVL this season Tuesday night. And the Troy boys basketball team showed they can play right with them for 32 minutes. The two MVL unbeatens met at Tippecanoe High School and the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Professional coach offers clinics at YMCA
TROY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a basketball shooting clinic for youth and teens from K-12 on Jan. 21, 2023 at the Robinson Branch, located on 25-A between Troy and Tipp City. Professional Shooting Coach Thom Townsley, promoter for the Indiana Pacers, will lead the clinic. Townsley...
miamivalleytoday.com
Marines helping Santa
Bob Bloom, local coordinator for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots program, picks up donations from American Legion Post 184 in Piqua earlier this week. Bloom has been volunteering for the program for the past 11 years. “All area donations remain in the local area,” said Bloom. His territory includes Miami and Shelby Counties. Donations are distributed through the Piqua and Sidney Salvation Army, as well as Tipp City Needy Baskets, and Miami County Children’s Services and Partners In Hope.
miamivalleytoday.com
Combined paper set for Dec. 23, 30
TROY — Special holiday publications for Miami Valley Today and Miami Valley Sunday News have been announced. The newspapers will publish a combined newspaper on Friday, Dec. 23, which will include pages normally included in the Miami Valley Today Sunday News paper such as business and the Channels TV listings section. No newspaper will be published on Sunday, Dec. 25.
miamivalleytoday.com
Donate in Miami County this holiday season
TROY — Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O and B negative blood. Help avert a shortage during the challenging Christmas and New Year’s holiday week by making a blood donation at various locations in Miami County. The Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive is on Monday, Dec. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 205 South Walnut St., Fletcher. The Scott Family McDonald’s is hosting a community blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from noon to 6 p.m. at 987 East Ash St., Piqua, and the Troy Church of the Brethren community blood drive is also on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1431 West Main St., Troy. The West Milton Lions Club community blood drive will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 South Main St., West Milton.
miamivalleytoday.com
Register, donate to win tickets to “Les Misérables”
DAYTON — Blood donors who help boost the blood supply during the crucial weeks of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will get a chance to see Broadway come to Dayton. Everyone who registers to donate blood at any Community Blood Center blood drive, or the Dayton Donation Center, Dec. 19-31 will be entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Broadway in Dayton performance of “Les Misérables” on Jan. 27 at Dayton’s Schuster Center.
miamivalleytoday.com
Green with envy?
Brittany Kindell, lower left, looks on as RT Industries employee Allie Henry gets “slimed” during a Christmas gathering at the RT complex in Troy on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Kindell had been the first slime recipient of the day.
miamivalleytoday.com
CBC gives back to Dayton Foodbank
DAYTON — Community Blood Center encouraged community members to donate blood during the busy Thanksgiving holiday period, and to support the Dayton Foodbank. CBC pledged a $1 donation to the Dayton Foodbank for every person who donated Nov. 21 through Dec. 3 at the Dayton Donation Center. On Dec. 14 CBC presented a $900 check to the Dayton Foodbank representing 900 donors.
miamivalleytoday.com
City of Piqua hires new assistant city manager
PIQUA — Piqua City Manager Paul Oberdorfer announced at the Piqua City Commission meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that Amy Welker will be promoted to assistant city manager in the upcoming weeks from her current position of director of environmental and recreation services with the city. “We’re really excited,”...
miamivalleytoday.com
Wreathes Across America
Emma Hutton, 7, and Kaitlin Hutton, 8, of Piqua, place wreathes on the graves of veterans at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua on Saturday, Dec. 17, as part of the annual Wreathes Across America event. The Huttons were representing their Girl Scout Troop 2076.
miamivalleytoday.com
Charges filed against Tipp City officer
TIPP CITY — Officer Todd Daley, 33, with the Tipp City Police Department has been charged with misdemeanors of assault and sexual imposition. The charges came as a result of an investigation of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and allege Daley of off-duty misconduct that occurred between 8 p.m. Aug. 27 and 3 a.m. Aug. 28 in Monroe Township, according to a report obtained from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Police reports
-9:20 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of Imperial Court. -7:34 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to the 600 block of Ohio Avenue regarding a report of a disturbance/fight. -2:12 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 300...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Police seek public help locating suspect
TROY —Troy Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a female subject involved in an incident of theft that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 18. Officers with the Troy Police Department later located the suspect’s vehicle in a residential neighborhood, where she fled at a high rate of speed, according to Troy Police’s Facebook page. The pursuit was terminated by officers at that time for safety reasons. The vehicle is also suspected to have fled from other local agencies recently.
miamivalleytoday.com
Greenville man sentenced for assault
TROY — A Greenville man was sentenced to 18 months in jail after reportedly assaulting a fellow inmate on Aug. 8, 2022 in the Miami County Correctional Facility. Destin Jenkins, 22, of Greenville, pled guilty on Nov. 9 to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and Judge Stacy M. Wall, of the Miami County Common Pleas Court, sentenced him to 18 months of jail time, which will be served concurrently with another sentencing from Shelby County.
miamivalleytoday.com
Council approves 2023 budget
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Council approved two ordinances regarding the 2023 annual budget for the city of Tipp City. The first ordinance approved unanimously by the council adopts the operating budget for fiscal year 2023 as it was proposed by City Manager Tim Eggleston and amended by the City Council.
Comments / 0