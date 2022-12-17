ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haslett, MI

Pewamo-Westphalia's Troy Wertman signs with Central Michigan

PEWAMO, Mich. (WILX) - After a highly decorated varsity football career that produced over 3,500 total yards and 53 touchdowns, among many other accolades, Pewamo-Westphalia do-it-all senior Troy Wertman signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play Division 1 football at Central Michigan. Wertman becomes just the second Pirate...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
In My View: Michigan is a football state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is a football state to be sure and more than just Michigan and Michigan State. It's noteworthy to me that Eastern Michigan won its bowl game this week over San Jose State for the first time since 1987. And Eastern Michigan won nine games overall and that never has happened, EMU is always a doormat in football through the years but clearly no more. And Ferris State is a two-time NCAA division two champion and Grand Valley State beat Ferris in the regular season and nearly again in the NCAA tournament.
LANSING, MI
MSU Women Hosting Another Game Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State's women's basketball team hits the Christmas break with one final non conference game Tuesday night at 7 o'clock. The Spartans host Prairie View A&M. These Spartans have a 7-5 season record after downing Detroit 91-41 on Sunday ending a five game losing streak. The Spartans are 0-2 in the Big Ten and resume conference play December 29th against third ranked Indiana.
EAST LANSING, MI
Recruit Signing Day Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Division one college football recruits begin a three day signing period on Wednesday. Afterward, the next signing date is in February. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker hosts a 2pm news conference Wednesday to detail his incoming players, both from the high school ranks and the transfer portal. The Spartans are not playing a bowl for this year after recording a 5-7 record in the regular season, Tucker's third with the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
Chelsea's Bush Joins MHSAA

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brad Bush is joining the Michigan High School Athletic Association as an assistant director. Bush, 52, has been serving as athletic director at Chelsea High School where he also formerly served as head football coach. Bush will serve as the MHSAA's lead administrator for baseball and also among lead administrators for the officials program.
CHELSEA, MI
MSU Signs 26 on first day of recruit signing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker announced the signing of 14 high school recruits on Wednesday and 12 more from the transfer portal. It was day one of the three day early signing period. Tucker says he may sign more players before spring practice. There is another signing period in February. Despite a 5-7 record this past season, Tucker says he has no plans to change any of his assistant coaches.
EAST LANSING, MI
Lugnuts Change General Managers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced Monday a change in general managers effective immediately. Tyler Parsons is departing for a similar post with the Triple A Durham Bulls. His assistant, Zac Clark, is moved up to replace him in Lansing. Clark and Parsons are both Dansville natives and both attended Central Michigan University.
LANSING, MI
Michigan Heroes can be nominated for making a difference in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can nominate Michigan residents and organizations as Michigan Heroes (MI Heroes). Michigan Heroes will be recognized for giving their time, talent, or treasures to make Michigan stronger and more resilient. This recognition can be for a specific service incident, a period of service, or a lifetime of service. Recognition can also be posthumous.
MICHIGAN STATE
Your Health: Recovering from shoulder injuries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Football, volleyball, rugby, even biking or snowboarding can set an athlete up for a serious shoulder injury and require surgery to fix it. But how does an athlete, or weekend warrior, know when they can return to the activities they love?. Ryan Green loves to hop...
LANSING, MI
Michiganders leaving for holidays ahead of winter storm

DeWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of people across Michigan are expected to hit the road for the holiday weekend. But many families are moving up their trip to make sure they get to their celebration safely. "We spend Christmas every year, except the last two, with my in-laws in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan State University announces free parking until January

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police announced complimentary parking until Jan. 8. MSU said beginning Monday and going through Jan, 8, pay-by-plate and single space meters will be complimentary, or free. They said on Facebook that overnight restrictions will still be enforced. Meanwhile, lots will still require appropriate permits within posted regulations and times.
EAST LANSING, MI
Tow To Go program returns this week to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association's Tow to Go program will run through the new year to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn't drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023.
LANSING, MI
Michigan road crews prepare for Christmas week storm

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - State road crews are preparing for the end of the week snow storm to help you get to your holiday destination safely. Piles of salt, filling the gas tanks of these plows and making sure everything is in working order - some of the final checks to make sure the trucks are ready to roll when the snow falls.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Porch pirate of Bath Township caught

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The porch pirate of Mid-Michigan was caught. Bath Township Police announced the person that was seen stealing packages off of porches in Meridian Township and Bath Township was caught on Tuesday. An officer recognized the car which was captured on all door cameras that were provided by the victims. The officer pulled the car over and found some of the items that were stolen.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Firefighters donate coats to kids at Hunt Elementary

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters got together at Hunt Elementary to donate coats to kids in the area. Firefighters from the City of Jackson and Summit Township joined together to help donate coats to kids in need. More than 100 coats were fundraised by firefighters. The coats were then given out to kids at Hunt Elementary School in Jackson Tuesday morning.
JACKSON, MI
Preparation for winter weather and the roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for all of mid-Michigan which begins on Thursday. A significant and high-impact winter storm is expected to begin Thursday afternoon and it will severely impact holiday travel plans. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are all First Alert...
MICHIGAN STATE

