Roundball Roundup: Tribe win on home floor, Buckles shines on Friday night

(WJHL) – A handful of teams earned convincing victories on the high school basketball hardwood on Friday night.

Dobyns-Bennett notched a win in their first contest inside the newly-renovated Tribe Athletic Complex, 77-65 over Volunteer.

Tennessee High refuses to lose, as they keep a perfect 9-0 record with a 68-52 victory against West Ridge.

In Hampton, the Bulldogs earned a sweep of Chuckey-Doak. Cadon Buckles poured in 21 first-quarter points en route to a 86-61 defeat of the Black Knights. The Lady Bulldogs ran away with a 62-32 victory to remain undefeated, as well.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES:

David Crockett 63, Cosby 26 (Girls)

David Crockett 64, Cosby 51 (Boys)

West Ridge 48, Tennessee High 24 (Girls)

North Greene 72, Sullivan East 70 (Boys)

North Greene 52, Sullivan East 49 (Girls)

Bearden 56, Greeneville 45 (Girls)

Bearden 64, Greeneville 24 (Boys)

Elizabethton 77, Johnson County 64 (Boys)

University High 64, Hancock County 35 (Boys)

Virginia High 43, Abingdon 40 (Girls)

Abingdon 58, Virginia High 48 (Boys)

Wise Central 68, Union 45 (Girls)

Union 42, Wise Central 31 (Boys)

Honaker 57, Richlands 22 (Boys)

Richlands 55, Honaker 42 (Girls)

Ridgeview 88, JI Burton 51 (Boys)

Ridgeview 64, JI Burton 58 (Girls/OT)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.