localmemphis.com
MSCS, Millington Municipal Schools reach agreement on Lucy Elementary School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools reached an agreement Tuesday about Lucy Elementary School. According to a press release from MSCS, the agreement includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary School building for $3.3 million. The district will use the four years and funds negotiated in the sale to enhance the facilities where Lucy students and staff members will transition in 2027.
localmemphis.com
Jewish Community Partners asks community to light candles in support of Jewish neighbors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the eight nights of Hanukkah continue to spread light throughout the Jewish community, this year, Jewish Community Partners of Memphis are asking those outside of the community to take a stand against anti-Semitism. Rabbi’s in the area are also asking those outside of the Jewish...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | We need to do our best to keep Memphis youth out of harm's way | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was another weekend full of violence in Memphis – much of it deadly. Shootings all across the Bluff City kept police busy and the trauma center at Regional One Health constantly in emergency mode. One man – identified as an Atlanta resident – was...
Man found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
localmemphis.com
Got New Year's plans? Here are some things you can do with the kids
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the new year quickly approaching, a few key kid-friendly events are left in 2022. Here are a few things you’ll want to consider taking the kids to between now and the end of next week:. 'Gift of Green' at the Memphis Botanic Garden. The...
localmemphis.com
Memphis Zoo cancels Zoo Lights Dec. 22 & 23 due to weather, cold temperatures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo has been canceled Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23, due to forecasted inclement weather and cold temperatures, according to the Memphis Zoo's Facebook page. If you have tickets for those nights, you may use them on any of the...
localmemphis.com
Gun ownership among Black women rising amid Memphis crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was another violent weekend in Memphis with more than a dozen people shot since Friday night. Now a new report finds after several years of increasing violent crime, gun ownership among African-Americans spiked by 58% between 2019 and 2020. In fact, last year, Black women...
localmemphis.com
Former zookeeper shares significance of Ya Ya, Le Le leaving Memphis to return to China
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It's official. On Wednesday, the Memphis Zoo announced their pandas will be heading back to China next year, ending a 20-year-long stay. The zoo's 20-year loan agreement with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens is soon ending. When Ya Ya and Le Le came to the...
localmemphis.com
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy marks 100 days in office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County's newly elected district attorney promised Wednesday he's only begun to make changes as top prosecutor. D.A. Steve Mulroy gave a speech on his first 100 days with dignitaries such as Shelby County sheriff and candidate for Memphis mayor Floyd Bonner, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and city council members.
localmemphis.com
Stop Brain Drain: Keeping your child's math and reading skills up over winter break
Thousands of students are enjoying winter break, but experts say that doesn't mean learning should stop. It’s been a tough comeback to the classroom for some following COVID-19, causing some students to work harder to keep their math and reading skills up. Before they head back to the classroom...
Five people shot in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
MPD officer injured during attempted car theft at Kroger; 3 suspects on the run, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was injured during an attempted car theft at a local Kroger. Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault at a Kroger at 3444 Plaza Ave. on Dec. 19 just after 3 p.m. Police were working a holiday detail patrol at the location...
localmemphis.com
4 injured in crash on eastbound I-40 at Warford Street in Raleigh; eastbound lanes closed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Memphis at Warford Street are closed due to a four-vehicle crash, according to the Memphis Police Department and TDOT. As of 10:40 p.m., TDOT SmartWay cameras in the area show eastbound traffic on I-40 backed up to near Hollywood Street.
Woman forged signatures to cash in on sale of properties she didn’t own, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after allegedly forging false quit claim deeds to sell properties across Memphis that she didn’t own. On Sept. 9, a quit claim deed was filed with the Shelby County Register’s Office showing a property in the 4300 block of Millbranch transferred from one man to another.
Three students accused of bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students were arrested after allegedly bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High School on Thursday. According to the Coldwater Police Department, the assistant principal called officers after noticing the students smelled like marijuana. The students, 18-year-old Tyree Stevenson and two 17-year-olds, were detained until police arrived. Two guns were later found in […]
DeSoto County deputy car struck on Highway 61
WALLS, Miss. — A DeSoto County sheriff’s department vehicle was struck, while on the scene of a crash. Volunteer firefighters for the Walls Fire Department responded to a head-on collision car crash on Highway 61 and Stateline Road. While on the scene, a car going north on Highway...
Man, woman wanted following gas station robbery on Poplar, police say
MEMPHIS,Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man and woman robbed a gas station on Poplar while armed. Police said it happened around 8:06 a.m. at 1923 Poplar Avenue. MPD said the suspects were a man in a black hoodie and a woman in a green...
localmemphis.com
Mayor Strickland calls out District Attorney's office, judicial commissioners to address violent crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent weekend left Memphis with another set of violent crimes to deal with. Around 36 aggravated assaults from December 16-20 has some leaders wanting to share the accountability. Mayor Strickland said he’s willing to take the fall for the violent crimes happening across Memphis, as...
Two semi-trucks collide killing one driver, troopers report
Two semi-trucks collided Friday in Alabama killing one of the drivers, state troopers said. Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was injured after his 2021 Peterbilt truck struck logs being hauled by a 2000 Freightliner truck driven by Christopher A. Kidd, 50, of Memphis. Alabama troopers said Printup was...
2 charged in shooting on I-40, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after a shooting on a Memphis interstate. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police officers took a report of an aggravated assault on I-40 near Whitten Road. A woman said she was traveling eastbound on the interstate passing Sycamore View Road when traffic began...
