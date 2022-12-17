Ethereum addresses lying dormant for years recently got active. The total number of ETH moved was over 22,000, which sparked a lot of speculation. While Ethereum [ETH] investors have been watching the token’s sluggish growth, some bulls have started to stir, sparking rumors about what will happen next. The rally came at a time when the broader market and the price of ETH have both been quite underwhelming. What can investors anticipate?

2 DAYS AGO