Dallas 104, Minnesota 99
DALLAS (104) Bullock 3-8 0-0 8, Hardaway Jr. 6-13 5-7 21, Wood 5-12 1-1 12, Dinwiddie 6-13 3-3 19, Doncic 8-16 8-9 25, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Powell 3-4 4-5 10, Ntilikina 0-0 2-2 2, Walker 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 34-75 23-27 104.
Orlando 116, Houston 110
ORLANDO (116) Banchero 9-20 4-8 23, Bol 3-6 2-2 8, M.Wagner 3-8 5-5 12, F.Wagner 9-15 3-5 25, Fultz 4-10 3-7 11, Schofield 2-4 3-3 7, Ross 1-6 0-0 2, Bamba 3-6 1-1 7, Anthony 5-13 2-2 15, K.Harris 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 41-91 23-33 116.
Chicago 110, Atlanta 108
CHICAGO (110) DeRozan 12-23 4-6 28, Williams 5-11 0-0 11, Vucevic 8-17 2-2 20, Caruso 2-2 0-0 5, LaVine 8-16 5-6 22, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Drummond 2-3 1-2 5, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 9, White 2-8 5-6 10. Totals 43-86 17-22 110.
L.A. Clippers 126, Charlotte 105
CHARLOTTE (105) Hayward 3-12 0-0 6, Washington 2-7 6-6 11, Plumlee 7-9 4-6 18, Ball 10-26 1-2 25, Oubre Jr. 4-15 4-5 13, Thor 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniels 5-15 4-4 16, Richards 3-3 1-2 7, Bouknight 1-2 0-0 3, Maledon 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 37-92 22-29 105.
Philadelphia 113, Detroit 93
DETROIT (93) Bogdanovic 1-3 8-9 10, Stewart 3-7 0-0 6, Duren 3-4 1-2 7, Hayes 6-15 0-0 12, Ivey 7-18 3-6 18, Bagley III 1-5 7-8 10, Bey 4-10 1-3 11, Knox II 1-5 0-0 2, Burks 2-5 2-2 7, Diallo 2-4 3-4 7, Joseph 1-1 0-0 3, McGruder 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-79 25-34 93.
Oregon St. 57, Denver 52
DENVER (9-5) Kisunas 4-4 2-3 10, Tainamo 5-10 0-3 10, Bruner 4-9 2-2 10, Lukic 3-9 1-2 7, Mullins 3-6 0-1 6, Corbett 3-8 3-4 9, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-15 52.
Cincinnati 72, Detroit 54
DETROIT (5-8) Anderson 4-8 0-0 11, Liddell 6-18 5-5 18, Davis 6-20 3-4 17, Moss 1-6 1-2 3, Phillips 1-3 0-0 3, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Koka 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 0-0 0-1 0, Tankersley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 9-12 54.
No. 1 Purdue 74, New Orleans 53
NEW ORLEANS (3-8) Jackson 6-8 1-2 14, Kirkland 0-1 2-2 2, Johnson 7-14 0-0 17, Sackey 0-5 0-0 0, Wilson-Rouse 3-7 0-1 8, Henry 3-5 2-2 8, Doughty 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Vincent 0-0 2-2 2, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 2-2 2, Simes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-41 9-11 53.
Indiana 117, Boston 112
INDIANA (117) Hield 3-7 0-0 8, Nesmith 6-13 2-2 15, Turner 4-8 1-1 10, Haliburton 12-24 3-4 33, Nembhard 4-9 0-0 8, Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Mathurin 3-9 0-0 7, Brissett 3-5 1-2 8, Duarte 5-10 0-0 14, McConnell 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 46-98 7-9 117.
No. 3 Houston 83, McNeese St. 44
MCNEESE ST. (3-10) Berze 5-8 0-0 13, Francois 1-4 0-0 2, Massie 1-6 0-0 2, Oday 0-7 0-0 0, Scott 2-7 0-0 5, English 3-4 0-0 7, Shumate 4-11 1-2 10, McMillan 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 2-2 1-3 5. Totals 18-49 2-5 44.
Ohio St. 95, Maine 61
MAINE (6-6) Feierbergs 3-6 0-0 6, Clayton 2-6 2-2 6, Tynes 9-14 1-2 19, Wright-McLeish 1-7 0-0 3, Juozapaitis 6-15 1-1 16, Filipovity 3-8 0-0 8, Turgut 1-3 1-1 3, Adetogun 0-3 0-0 0, Nenadic 0-2 0-0 0, Ireland 0-0 0-0 0, Steele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 5-6 61.
Mitchell has 36 points, leads Cavaliers past Giannis, Bucks
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers finally put together a complete game against Milwaukee, withstanding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's season-high 45-point performance to beat the Bucks 114-106 on Wednesday night. Darius Garland added 23 points and Jarrett Allen had 19 for the Cavs, who...
Ceaser scores 25, Buffalo defeats SUNY-Canton 129-62
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Devin Ceaser had 25 points in Buffalo's 129-62 win over SUNY-Canton on Wednesday night. Ceaser added four steals for the Bulls (6-6). Armoni Foster was 7 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to add 17 points. Isaac Jack shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding 13 rebounds and three blocks.
Haliburton scores 33 points, Pacers beat slumping Celtics
BOSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points and the Indiana Pacers opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off the slumping Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night. Former Celtics player Celtic Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10...
Ayo Dosunmu beats buzzer, Bulls beat Hawks 110-108
ATLANTA (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback jumper as time expired and the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Dosunmu inbounded a pass from the Chicago sideline with four seconds remaining...
Nets score 91 in 1st half vs Warriors, 3rd-most in NBA
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets rang up 91 points Wednesday night in the first half against Golden State, the third-highest total in NBA history. The Nets led 91-51 against a Warriors team missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Brooklyn shot 35 for 49 (71.4%) in the opening 24 minutes.
Roman Josi scores as Predators beat skidding Blackhawks 4-2
CHICAGO (AP) — Roman Josi moved to the top of Nashville's career points list on Wednesday night. He celebrated by passing around credit for the accomplishment.
