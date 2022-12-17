ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Marquee Marion matchup goes to No. 1 North over No. 9 East, 64-51

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgan Cochran and East Fairmont finished the first half with momentum, reducing North Marion’s lead from a dozen points to just a half-dozen. But Olivia Toland scored five straight, and seven of nine, of her team’s points early in the third quarter, pushing the difference back to double digits, where it would stay the rest of the way as the Class AAA preseason No. 1 Huskies (2-1) handed the Bees (4-1), ninth in the preseason, their first loss, 64-51, at a lively Hive on Wednesday night.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Lady Rams edged by Wheeling Central, 65-60

OAKLAND — Despite a valiant comeback, the Southern Lady Rams came up just short as the visiting Wheeling Central Catholic Maroon Knights left Ram Arena with a 65-60 victory on Saturday afternoon. Southern looked as if it was dead in the water early in the game as the Maroon...
WHEELING, WV
WVNews

Ball screens problematic for WVU, but the ability to defend them appears to be present

In its first segment of games this year, West Virginia's men's basketball team guarded the mid-floor ball screen fairly well. With big men Jimmy Bell, Jr., Mo Wague and James Okonkwo showing excellent mobility, the Mountaineers were able to cover opposing dribblers and their screeners anytime they got within shouting distance of the 3-point line, and did a respectable job of either hedging and recovering, switching automatically or employing the left-right tactic (more on that in a moment).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Duquesne 74, Winthrop 57

WINTHROP (5-8) Hightower 4-12 4-4 12, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Harrison 4-11 3-4 12, Lane 3-8 0-0 9, McMahon 3-8 0-0 7, Talford 5-9 3-3 13, Fleming 1-4 0-0 2, Whiteside 0-0 0-0 0, McKelvy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 10-11 57.
ROCK HILL, SC
WVNews

CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Authorities looking for Clarksburg, West Virginia, teen believed to have run away from home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Authorities are trying to locate a 16-year-old Clarksburg male who didn't come home after school Tuesday evening. David Collins is believed to have run away and isn't in thought to be in imminent danger, according to Harrison Deputy Zach Hutson. Hutson is the school resource officer for United High School, which Collins attends.
CLARKSBURG, WV

