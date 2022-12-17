ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Southeast Wisconsin winter storm warning; blizzard conditions possible

MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for all of southeast Wisconsin from 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for frequent updates. Forecast breakdown. Timeframe: Freezing drizzle was causing icing issues on Wednesday night ahead of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Significant Milwaukee police presence near 34th and Wells

MILWAUKEE - There is a significant police presence near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 for what officials describe as a "critical incident." The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene – and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Vehicle stolen with Milwaukee boy inside near 32nd and Michigan

MILWAUKEE - Police said a 6-year-old Milwaukee boy was in the backseat of a stolen vehicle Tuesday, Dec. 20. Authorities said unknown persons got into the running vehicle near 32nd and Michigan and drove off with the boy inside. The vehicle stopped roughly a block away, and the persons got out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee winter storm preparations; officials urge caution

MILWAUKEE - With a winter storm warning looming, city of Milwaukee officials on Wednesday urged residents to remain cautious and patient in the coming days. For now, it's all hands on deck. Officials said Wednesday was all about prepping and salting; Department of Public Works crews started treating roads at noon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Shooting near Milwaukee's North Division High School, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot near North Division High School on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21. Police said the shooting near 10th and Center happened around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim showed up at an area hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds. What led to the shooting is not yet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Appleton and Keefe shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Dec. 20 near Appleton and Keefe. It happened around 1:14 a.m. The 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine man indicted, Ring doorbell swatting scheme

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man was indicted in a nationwide Ring doorbell "swatting spree," along with a man from North Carolina. According to federal prosecutors, Kya Nelson, 21, of Racine and James McCarty, 20, of Charlotte, North Carolina (who lived in Arizona at the time), hacked Ring doorbell cameras and then called the police, taunting responding officers and live-streaming the response.
RACINE, WI
Aundre Cross honored; US, Wisconsin flags to be lowered Thursday

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order on Wednesday, Dec. 21 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Thurs., Dec. 22 in honor of Aundre Cross. Cross, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, was killed on Friday, Dec. 9 in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Winter storm prep: We Energies, residents planning for the worst

MILWAUKEE - We Energies and other utility companies are already preparing for snow and wind-caused outages from a winter storm expected to arrive Thursday, Dec. 22. Before flurries fall and winds whip across the area, the work to keep the lights on starts now to ensure every We Energies truck, employee and crew is ready to go – even on the holidays.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Brookfield Dick's Sporting Goods jacket theft, 2 wanted

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police need help to identify and locate two people who stole jackets from Dick's Sporting Goods. The crime happened on Dec. 17 at the store on Discovery Drive near Bluemound and Calhoun. According to police, the man and woman stole $1,378 worth of jackets, leaving the...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Milwaukee man shot near 50th and North

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 29, was shot Monday evening, Dec. 19 near 50th and North. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. Police said the victim was treated at the scene. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee burglary near 27th and Bolivar; 2 sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking into a burglary near 27th and Bolivar on Saturday, Dec. 17. According to the police, two people forced entry into an occupied residence and removed property. Milwaukee police are looking for the robbers. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped. The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton. One of the women...
MILWAUKEE, WI
School staff member punched; Milwaukee woman charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been charged after police said she punched a school staff member in November. Prosecutors have charged Tangreanna Shanks-Wallace, 24, with battery to a school district officer. Police were called to an elementary school near 3rd and Concordia on Nov. 9. A criminal complaint states...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee youth center Christmas gifts, winter clothing stolen

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee youth center said someone stole presents and winter clothing meant for kids ahead of their Tuesday Christmas party. Roughly 45 kids showed up to New Hope Youth & Family Center near 32nd and Brown. There, they were to receive gifts, coats, gloves, hats and scarves. The only problem was staff had just found out someone broke in and stole everything.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Pick up your holiday treats at Scordato Italian Bakery

MILWAUKEE - Since 1996, Scordato Italian Bakery has been a must stop for authentic Italian cookies during the holiday season. Brian Kramp is with the second-generation owners, who are carrying on their father’s tradition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
58th and Center vehicle fire; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 responded to the scene of a vehicle fire near 58th and Center in Milwaukee. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. No injuries were reported. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire. This is a developing...
MILWAUKEE, WI

