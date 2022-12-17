ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Troy boys hoops stays unbeaten with 7-point win over Sidney

By Joey DeBerardino
 5 days ago

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Troy boys basketball team kept its undefeated season alive with a thrilling 57-50 win over Sidney in Miami Valley League play as the Trojans improve to 6-0, with every win coming against MVL opponents.

WDTN

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

