Troy boys hoops stays unbeaten with 7-point win over Sidney
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Troy boys basketball team kept its undefeated season alive with a thrilling 57-50 win over Sidney in Miami Valley League play as the Trojans improve to 6-0, with every win coming against MVL opponents.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0