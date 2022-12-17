Tesla’s Model Y in Quicksilver shows how it has overcome many of the paint issues that several owners once complained about. Although former McLaren detailing specialist, Tiaan Krige, pointed out that most of those issues were exaggerated, Tesla faced a lawsuit and some criticism from Sandy Munro in 2020. One lawsuit filed in a German court alleged that Tesla painted over a crack in a Model 3. Another was filed in Canada over the paint quality, stating that the paint was prematurely degrading.

