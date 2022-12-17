Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Tesla’s Megapack Megafactory in Lathrop is abuzz in activity
A look at Tesla’s facilities such as Gigafactory Texas and the Fremont Factory would show that the electric vehicle maker is putting the pedal to the metal as 2022 comes to a close. But if recent images of the company’s Lathrop Megafactory are any indication, it appears that Tesla Energy is also digging deep to end the year on a strong note.
Tesla stock (TSLA) splits Wall St analysts amid Elon Musk’s Twitter antics
As Elon Musk continued to court one controversy after another amid his tenure as Twitter’s head, the sentiments of Wall Street surrounding EV maker Tesla appears to have become quite split. This was particularly noticeable for Oppenheimer and Deutsche Bank, with the former downgrading TSLA stock and the latter maintaining a bullish stance on the EV maker.
Tesla Gigafactory Mexico announcement could come as soon as Friday
Tesla could announce its intentions to build a new Gigafactory in Mexico as soon as Friday, Mexican media reports on Monday morning said. Last week, it was revealed that Tesla was considering Nuevo Leon, Mexico, for its next electric vehicle manufacturing location. It was confirmed earlier this year that the automaker was ready to expand its production footprint as CEO Elon Musk indicated Tesla was mulling over potential Gigafactory locations in North America.
'You broke a $100 bill over 10 cents?': Customer irate after cashier refuses to take a dime off the total purchase price
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a convenience store wasn't convenient at all. Clearly, they are referring to the customers and not the employees with that name. It was one of the most inconvenient jobs I've ever had, and I've had dozens.
Tesla China boss helping Giga Texas prepare for Cybertruck production: report
Tesla China boss, Tom Zhu, has worked with a team from Shanghai on Cybertruck production at Giga Texas. Zhu is reportedly in line for a promotion at Tesla. Zhu’s involvement at Giga Texas and the Fremont Factory has led to speculation among colleagues that he may be in line for a higher-level position. In August 2022, the Tesla China boss and the Shanghai team were brought in to address production issues in the United States.
Tesla’s evident paint shop improvements lie within Quicksilver from Giga Berlin
Tesla’s Model Y in Quicksilver shows how it has overcome many of the paint issues that several owners once complained about. Although former McLaren detailing specialist, Tiaan Krige, pointed out that most of those issues were exaggerated, Tesla faced a lawsuit and some criticism from Sandy Munro in 2020. One lawsuit filed in a German court alleged that Tesla painted over a crack in a Model 3. Another was filed in Canada over the paint quality, stating that the paint was prematurely degrading.
Tesla shares behind the scenes look at holiday release
Tesla shared a behind-the-scenes look at its holiday update that included Steam integrations, new Dog Mode features, Apple Music, and track mode for the Model Y. In a video shared on LinkedIn, several Tesla employees shared their thoughts on the update. Jon, an engineering manager, spoke of how Tesla is giving back to its customers.
Exclusive interview: Former Tesla exec launches 800 hp electric boat; says it’s an extension of Tesla’s mission
Former Tesla Head of Global Manufacturing, Jonathan Vo, is launching the R30, a 30-foot all-electric power boat with 800 horsepower, dual motors, and solar charging. In 2022, he founded Blue Innovations Group (BIG), which focuses on the manufacturing of all-electric boats and sustainable marine technologies. BIG plans to manufacture its...
Elon Musk responds to reports of his search for a new Twitter CEO
Elon Musk responded to the reports of him actively searching for a new Twitter CEO. Citing sources, CNBC reported that Elon Musk is looking for a new CEO for the social media platform. On Sunday, he asked Twitter users if he should step down as head of the company and would abide by the results of the poll.
Tesla increases December’s unexpected discount of U.S. Model 3 & Y to $7,500
On December 1st, Tesla unexpectedly discounted inventory of Model 3 and Y vehicles by $3,750 for customers willing to purchase Models 3s and Ys that were already in inventory by the end of the year. That discount has gone up to $7,500 and includes 10,000 free Supercharging miles. Twitter user...
VinFast meets 2022 goal as first 999 VF8 EVs arrive in U.S
VinFast’s first 999 electric vehicles arrived in the United States from Vietnam yesterday as the automaker met its goal to enter the market by year’s end. VinFast said the vehicles arrived in California’s Port of Benicia near San Francisco yesterday following a 26-day venture at sea. All...
UPDATE: Mercedes launches first electric AMG SUV, the EQE SUV AMG
Update: 8:52 AM EST 12/20: Comment from Mercedes added to para. 4. Mercedes has launched the EQE AMG SUV, its first all-electric performance SUV from its AMG performance brand. AMG is one of the most legendary automotive performance brands in the world. Along with BMW’s M brand, the Audi Quatro...
