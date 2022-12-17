Read full article on original website
No. 11 Carroll women sweep Florida slate as Kamden Hilborn nears career milestone; No. 24 Carroll men go winless in Arizona
LAKELAND, Fla. — Assist watch will be in full effect at the PE Center after the holiday break. Carroll’s senior point guard Kamden Hilborn, after dishing out five assists in a 62-53 win over Southeastern on Tuesday, is one assist away from tying and two away from breaking the program record for most career assists.
Lockwood's Meadow Mahlmeister proving wrestling prowess early on
BILLINGS- Lockwood wrestling has a talented wrestler who's turning heads in high school wrestling. It's eighth grader Meadow Mahlmeister, and she's off to a great start in her high school career. "I just like the aggressiveness of the sport and girls wrestling is normally under looked so you can really...
Scoreboard: MCA Coaches of the Year
AA: Kyle Mihelish, Helena Capital. A: Derek Lear, Lewistown; B: Pat Duchien, Florence; 8-Man: Matt Triplett, Belt; 6-Man: Jim Goltz, Bridger. AA: Kelly Grossman, Billings West; A: Anita Foster, Billings Central; B: Iona Stookey, Huntley Project; C: Hanna VanDyk, Manhattan Christian. Boys' cross country. AA: Casey Jermyn, Bozeman; A: Richard...
Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
Several Montana schools canceling, teaching remote classes Wednesday, Dec. 21
MONTANA - Due to cold temperatures, several schools across Montana Wednesday are closing or holding classes remotely. The following schools are closed Wednesday, Dec. 21:. The following schools will hold classes remotely Wednesday, Dec. 21:. We will update as more information becomes available.
Home energy assistance program accepting applications for winter season
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana is dealing with dangerously cold temperatures, creating the need for people to use their thermostats to keep their homes warm, causing an increase in cost. According to the U.S Energy Information Administration, residential heating oil prices have increased over 65 percent nationwide, compared to last year's...
Ethics complaint filed against Montana's lieutenant governor
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Democratic Party has lodged a formal complaint against Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras, claiming she is living in a home that belongs to a special interest group without paying any rent. The Montana Democratic Party says Juras currently lives in a home one block north of...
Traveling to Hawaii is likely to get even more expensive as tourism kicks back into gear.
Hawaii Tourism Is Way Up — and It’s Just Getting Started. While the pandemic pummeled Hawaii in its early stages, the Aloha State’s tourism industry is back, and by some metrics, bigger than ever. The number of tourists from the U.S. mainland is higher than it was before the pandemic — and average spending per trip is also higher. More demand means higher prices — and the...
