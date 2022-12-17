Read full article on original website
KULR8
Golden generation of Golden Eagles embraces high expectations
BILLINGS- Fergus basketball was shot away from a Class A state title last year. That moment will be remembered for a long time by the Butte Central faithful, and of course it hasn't been forgotten in Lewistown, either. Most of the core of that team returns this season, setting high...
KULR8
Gary Roller to retire as general manager of Billings Mustangs
BILLINGS, Montana – Fresh on the heels of winning the McCurdy Cup recognizing demonstrated continued excellence both on and off the field, the Billings Mustangs announced today that the club’s general manager for the past 19 years, Gary Roller, has decided to retire. Roller will remain as general manager until a successor is named.
Montana foster mom struggles to find specialty formula
Formula shortages have been a problem for the parents of young children nationwide for months, including in Montana.
yourbigsky.com
Don’t leave your house; -30 Possible Thursday in Billings
The NWS service is issuing an extreme cold warning for many cities in Montana including Billings. The forecast for Thursday morning has a probability of temps dropping to -30 degrees in select cities including Billings. The temperature forecast is dependent upon cloud cover because cloud cover keeps temps warmer but...
keyzradio.com
This Metropolis In Montana Hosts One Of The Worst Colleges In America
Colleges across Montana are able to boast about many accolades. Most of those are great and tout what wonderful educations are possible at any of them. However, one of those in Big Sky Country boast one of the worst accolades possible when it comes to a college ranking: A Top College To Avoid.
KULR8
Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: I hear the cold a-comin'. It's comin' round the bend.
The coldest air our area has experienced so far this season starts to arrive Saturday evening. It would appear to get colder right through Thursday morning.
KULR8
Red Lodge Mountain closed due to severe winter weather
RED LODGE, Mont. - Red Lodge Mountain ski resort is closed Wednesday due to severe winter weather conditions and extremely low temperatures. Red Lodge Mountain announced the decision via social media saying temperatures are at -15 degrees Fahrenheit with 20-mile-per-hour winds with windchill at -30 to -40 degrees Fahrenheit.
Wind Chill Warning with 50 Below Possible In Effect For Billings
Good news for the winter weather lovers out there, the National Weather Service has just issued a notice related to the cold snap we are experiencing in Montana. Wind Chill Warning (Now through 6 PM Wednesday) According to NWS Billings, a wind chill warning is now in effect until 6...
KULR8
Shepherd School District to cancel school due to cold temperatures
SHEPHERD, Mont. - Shepherd School District announced they will be cancelling school and activities Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to cold temperatures. Temperatures and windchill are expected to reach -30 to -45 degrees Farenheit. SSD said via Twitter there will be no activities Wednesday and Thursday.
Billings schools to decide on cold-weather closure by Wednesday
With temperatures expected to possibly reach record lows this week, Billings schools are keeping a close eye on the forecast.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Deadly wind chills as it gets colder
Today aims to be the coldest day of the week with tomorrow morning eyeballing record low temperatures.
yourbigsky.com
5 Billings restaurants to try in 2023
With the new year right around the corner, people want to try something new, including different foods and restaurants. Yourbigsky compiled a list of five local restaurants to try out in 2023. Here is the rundown:. Located on 1500 Poly Drive. Next to historic Rocky Mountain College. A landmark in...
Fire burns down Huntley Project home leaving family to pick up the pieces
A Huntley Project home erupted in flames early Tuesday morning, and although the family managed to make it out alive, they have been left stranded with just the clothes on their backs.
yourbigsky.com
Does it help to leave the faucet on with freezing temps?
With Billings experiencing frigid temperatures, the last thing anyone wants to worry about is having a frozen pipe burst. Fortunately, there are a few ways to try and avoid this when temperatures are so low. American Red Cross lists a few ways to avoid a frozen pipe and how to...
Q2 Area Forecast: Billings' coldest temperature in 25 years forecast this week
The last time a reading of -30°F was recorded at the Billings airport, it was 1997, one of only 4 times a reading that cold or colder has been recorded there. It could happen Thursday morning.
yourbigsky.com
Possible SD2 school closure on Thursday; Roundup classes cancelled due to extreme cold
The temps are forecasted to a possible 30 below on Thursday and Greg Upham, Billings School District Superintendent, says he will make a decision by Wednesday if classes will be cancelled. Meanwhile, Roundup Public Schools have decided to cancel classes on both Wednesday and Thursday because of extremely cold temperatures...
KULR8
Billings Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22
BILLINGS, Mont. - Due to forecasted frigid temperatures, Billings Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22. Scheduled activities on Wednesday and Thursday, including practices, are canceled and may be rescheduled at a later date, Superintendent Greg Upham said. Building administration and custodians will report to their respective buildings in...
Montana eyeing new state child tax credit
While a child tax credit may not be reinstated on a federal level, here in Montana, the state government is looking at options to provide families with some much-needed financial support.
KULR8
Montana Rescue Mission hosting Christmas feast
Billings, MT. - Volunteers at Montana Rescue Mission are preparing for a feast to be served on Christmas Day. "It's all food donated by members of the community," said Matt Lundgren, the Director of the Billings Leadership Foundation. Over the last few months, MRM has put 400 people in more...
