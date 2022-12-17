Read full article on original website
PBTISD parents discuss student 'kill list' at school board meeting
PECOS, Texas — Parents and students in the Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District attended the school board meeting on Monday night to discuss their concerns over a 'kill list' of students that made the rounds on social media last week. A student was arrested on December 16 for posting the...
ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening. According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room...
ECISD appoints new chief of police
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a new chief of police during Tuesday's board meeting. Jeff Daniels is a 26 year veteran police officer, and 24 of those were served with ECISD. Daniels is a certified police canine trainer, a...
Ector County man accused of threatening to stab mother
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County man was arrested this week after investigators said he allegedly threatened to stab his mother and pushed a young child. Octavio Delao has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Injury to a Child. According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, on December 12, deputies […]
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
It has happened again. One month after the earthquake last month just northwest of Pecos, another one hit. This one was another 5.4 magnitude quake striking at 5:35 pm on December 16th with a 3.3 magnitude aftershock about three minutes later. Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday,...
Warming shelters ready to open as temps drop below freezing
MIDLAND, Texas — As temperatures are set to drop below freezing on Thursday and Friday, organizations in the Permian Basin are gearing up to help keep people warm. Various locations will be opening warming shelters. Salvation Army locations in Midland and Odessa will be open once the temperature hits...
Architect approved to start planning for new Ector County Library
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — If you walk through the aisles of the Ector County Library, you might notice an update is overdue. "The current facility has not changed since 1980, it's in a building that was not purpose built as a library, this will probably be the first purpose built library in history," said Randy Ham with the Ector County Library Advisory Committee.
Permian High freshman arrested for threatening violence against another student
ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD announced Friday that a freshman at Permian High School was arrested for threatening violence against another student. The boy told the other student he would "have his brother come and shoot him." He now faces the class A misdemeanor charge of threat or...
15-year-old dead after crash in Ector County
GARDENDALE, Texas — A 15-year-old from Gardendale has been killed in a fatal crash that occurred on December 9. The incident happened on E. Cottonwood Road, about .9 miles east of Gardendale. The initial investigation revealed that the 15-year-old, driving a 2003 Dodge Ram, was traveling eastbound on Cottonwood...
Odessa man sentenced to 80 years in prison for aggravated assault, kidnapping
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man could be serving up to 80 years in jail after he was found guilty for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping. Nathan Sandoval, 25, was arrested by Ector County authorities in April 2021. According to original information from Odessa Police...
NHRA driver returns to Crane after capturing a World Championship
CRANE, Texas — Lance Abbott returned to Crane to celebrate winning a World Championship in California. Lance and his father Kenneth were also honored by the community with a sign in their honor with their names and World Championship success on the racetrack. Lance also won Top Sportsman of the Year at the Auto Club in Pomona. Lance said he knows it is a huge honor to win the championship but feels proud to come back home and see the support.
One dead after crash in Reeves County
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Reeves County on December 7. The incident occurred around 10:06 a.m. at mile marker 208 on IH 10. 25-year-old Maxwell Bucher was killed during the single-vehicle crash. The initial investigation revealed that Bucher was traveling westbound...
