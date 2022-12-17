CRANE, Texas — Lance Abbott returned to Crane to celebrate winning a World Championship in California. Lance and his father Kenneth were also honored by the community with a sign in their honor with their names and World Championship success on the racetrack. Lance also won Top Sportsman of the Year at the Auto Club in Pomona. Lance said he knows it is a huge honor to win the championship but feels proud to come back home and see the support.

