Pecos, TX

ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening. According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room...
ODESSA, TX
ECISD appoints new chief of police

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a new chief of police during Tuesday's board meeting. Jeff Daniels is a 26 year veteran police officer, and 24 of those were served with ECISD. Daniels is a certified police canine trainer, a...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Ector County man accused of threatening to stab mother

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County man was arrested this week after investigators said he allegedly threatened to stab his mother and pushed a young child. Octavio Delao has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Injury to a Child. According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, on December 12, deputies […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Warming shelters ready to open as temps drop below freezing

MIDLAND, Texas — As temperatures are set to drop below freezing on Thursday and Friday, organizations in the Permian Basin are gearing up to help keep people warm. Various locations will be opening warming shelters. Salvation Army locations in Midland and Odessa will be open once the temperature hits...
MIDLAND, TX
Architect approved to start planning for new Ector County Library

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — If you walk through the aisles of the Ector County Library, you might notice an update is overdue. "The current facility has not changed since 1980, it's in a building that was not purpose built as a library, this will probably be the first purpose built library in history," said Randy Ham with the Ector County Library Advisory Committee.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
15-year-old dead after crash in Ector County

GARDENDALE, Texas — A 15-year-old from Gardendale has been killed in a fatal crash that occurred on December 9. The incident happened on E. Cottonwood Road, about .9 miles east of Gardendale. The initial investigation revealed that the 15-year-old, driving a 2003 Dodge Ram, was traveling eastbound on Cottonwood...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NHRA driver returns to Crane after capturing a World Championship

CRANE, Texas — Lance Abbott returned to Crane to celebrate winning a World Championship in California. Lance and his father Kenneth were also honored by the community with a sign in their honor with their names and World Championship success on the racetrack. Lance also won Top Sportsman of the Year at the Auto Club in Pomona. Lance said he knows it is a huge honor to win the championship but feels proud to come back home and see the support.
CRANE, TX
One dead after crash in Reeves County

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Reeves County on December 7. The incident occurred around 10:06 a.m. at mile marker 208 on IH 10. 25-year-old Maxwell Bucher was killed during the single-vehicle crash. The initial investigation revealed that Bucher was traveling westbound...
REEVES COUNTY, TX
Odessa, TX
