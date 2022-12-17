ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

Curl, Hawks turn up heat on cold-shooting Tribe

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWLhZ_0jliqrDe00

Drew Haberkorn has had some big games on the hardwood against Pontiac, and it looked like he was destined for another Friday night when second-ranked Prairie Central invaded the confines of PTHS for a nonconference basketball tilt.

Haberkorn got off to a good start, but it was teammate Tyler Curl who came up big as the junior erupted in the second half to lead the Hawks to a 54-37 victory.

“He hit some big shots, especially that fourth quarter to stretch the game out of reach,” PTHS head coach Matt Kelley said of Curl. “He's definitely a difference maker for them.”

But it wasn't just Curl and the PC offense that affected the outcome. Prairie Central played some pretty good defense before Curl was able to heat up.

“A credit to their defense,” Kelley said. “They put pressure on us, they kind of took us out of what we wanted to do. It was the toughest shooting night we've had this season. The good looks we did get didn't go down.”

Pontiac had many good looks, many open looks, but just could not make the shots go in. There were a number of in-and-outs, which is good if you want a burger but not so much when playing basketball.

“We just kind of rushed some things that we hadn't before,” Kelley added.

Prairie Central head coach Darin Bazzell was rather happy with his team's defensive effort, but also with team's ability to not turn the ball over.

“I think we had a great defensive effort (and) we had seven turnovers in the first half and only two in the second. I think that was the story,” Bazzell said. “We didn't give them too many run outs and easy looks.”

It was a low-scoring first half as the Hawks led 22-17 going into the break. It was Haberkorn doing a bulk of the damage with his nine points, solid defense that including blocking a Henry Brummell layup attempt and rebounding.

Haberkorn opened the scoring with a 3-pointer 14 seconds into the contest.

Curl scored his first two points of the game in the first half as his move inside made it 21-12. The Indians trimmed the margin to five points by the break.

Prairie Central led by four — 26-22 after a Riley Weber free throw for Pontiac — in the third quarter when Curl started to heat up.

Curl scored six points in a span of 71 seconds to push the Hawks' margin to 32-22. He drove hard to the basket to start the spurt, added two free throws 15 seconds later and then added deuce after grabbing a long offensive rebound.

PC led 38-26 when the final period got going. The difference was still a dozen when No. 12 in the light blue jersey nailed a pair of 3-pointers in consecutive trips to make it 46-28 and force a Pontiac timeout.

“TC had an awesome game,” Bazzell said. “We've got five guys who can play like that, any given night someone steps up. Tonight it was Tyler Curl, we needed it.”

“I can't take all the credit, like Coach said, any of us can do that any given night,” Curl said. “I got open shots (and) everything was falling.”

Curl added a basket inside off a feed from Levi Goad and added two free throws as the game got well out of reach with a 52-33 difference with 1:14 remaining.

It was a lot tighter game in the first half even though Prairie Central didn't trail the entire game. Haberkorn's trey to open the scoring got him going, and Goad was a big contributor in the opening lap. The two combined for all 13 points as PC led 13-9.

Brummell did bury a 3-pointer that made it 9-9 with 2:03 to go in the first, but Haberkorn scored twice for the four-point lead by the end of the period. He added another score to cap an 8-0 run for the Hawks. Dylan Bazzell had the other two points as the margin widened to 17-9.

Brummell drained another 3-pointer as the Indians tried to get back into contention. He added a basket later and Seth Branscum sank three of four charity tosses that made it 21-17 with less than a minute to go.

Gage Steidinger added a free throw that gave the Hawks a 22-17 halftime edge.

“We held them to 17 at half, that's impressive to us,” Curl said of PC's defense.

“Defensively, I thought we did a really good job,” Kelley said. “I thought we kept ourselves in the game, we just didn't run a very good offense.”

Curl finished with a game-high 18 points to pace Prairie Central (9-0), who is ranked second in the AP Class 2A poll. Haberkorn threw in 13 points and Goad scored 8. Bazzell and Drew Fehr each chalked up 6 markers while Steidinger had 3 points.

Brummell and Weber tallied 10 points apiece to lead Pontiac. Kerr Bauman and Logan Barnett each had 6 points, Branscum added 3 and Michael Kuska chipped in 2 points. The Indians fall to 7-3 with all three setbacks coming to state-ranked teams (No. 2 PC and No. 3 Princeton).

Pontiac will be back in action on Dec. 28 in the opening round of the Pontiac Holiday Tournament. Prairie Central will travel to Eureka to play the Hornets at Eureka College Saturday, then host Clifton next Tuesday before competing as the top seed at the Williamsville Holiday Tournament after Christmas.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

French big man Zacharie Perrin joins Illini with immediate eligibility: 'We're obviously very excited'

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is getting reinforcements in the front court with the mid-year addition of 6-foot-10 big man Zacharie Perrin, which the program announced on Tuesday. Perrin spent the first semester at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kan. after he was unable to enroll at Illinois in the fall. He is on campus now, though, and he is immediately eligible to play this season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

World Championship Ice Racing Series returning to Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The World Championship Ice Racing Series is perfect for those who love motorsports with a chilling twist. “So they have motorcycles, four wheelers and kind of a kids or toy division they call it where some smaller vehicles go on the ice,” said Bloomington’s Director of Arts & Entertainment Anthony Nelson.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: 1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash north of Chillicothe

UPDATE 2:42 P.M. - The Peoria Emergency Communications Center says the road has been open. UPDATE 2:39 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says one person has died. PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 person was transported to an area hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash at Illinois Route 29 near Hart Lane north of Chillicothe.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
WCIA

2 Champaign juveniles arrested for murder, unlawful use of weapon

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department and US Marshalls Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested two Champaign juveniles, ages 14 and 16, on Tuesday for the offenses of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The arrests come as a result of the ongoing investigation in connection to the shooting death of 34-year-old DeCarlo […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One dead after vehicle crash on Rt 29

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One male driver was pronounced dead at OSF following a crash on Rt 29 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. According to a press release, Rt 29 near Hart Lane was shut down at approximately 12:52 p.m. due to a police incident before being reopened at approximately 2:42 p.m.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury charges Peoria man with murder

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who faces charges in four different cases has been indicted by a grand jury in one of those for First-Degree Murder. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was given the charge by the grand jury Tuesday. Linwood allegedly shot Jamarion Lee, 24, in September on West...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested for shooting and carjacking

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody for an alleged shooting and carjacking at a busy East Bluff area gas station. Peoria Police say Patrick Meyer, 24, was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Local farmer in need of kidney

MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
chambanamoms.com

New Mexican Bakery Panaderia San Miguel Opens in Urbana

Any town in Mexico will always have a panaderia, no matter what. It is a cultural ritual to have coffee and sweet bread everyday for breakfast, a simple, quick, easy and delicious tradition that has been going on for hundreds of years. Even though wheat was not native to Mexico,...
URBANA, IL
25newsnow.com

One arrested after late morning shooting in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person is injured, and another is in custody after a late morning shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says officers were called to the 700 block of West Joan Court just after 11:30 AM Thursday, regarding shots fired. Witnesses told police two...
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Trefzger’s Bakery

—— 3504 N. PROSPECT ROAD. Here we are inside this cozy location of this legendary Peoria bakery. There was usually a line in here and at Christmas time, the line would spill out on to the sidewalk. There’s the owners of Trefzger’s behind the counter, Jeff and Martha Huebner....
PEORIA, IL
959theriver.com

Naperville man’s eagle picture wins monthly Forest Preserve photo contest

An eagle with outstretched wings in the shape of a “V” signaled a victory for photo contest participant Bertrand Leclercq of Naperville. Leclercq won November’s portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest, which began in May. His stunning photo of an eagle lifting off from a branch at McKinley Woods preserve in Channahon was one of five photos selected by judges from all entries. The five photos were voted on by members of the public on the District’s Facebook page. Leclercq said he enjoys going into Will County forest preserve to take photos.
NAPERVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria man shot during carjacking

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in serious condition after being shot during a carjacking on Wednesday. Around 9:33 p.m. Peoria Police were responding a 5 round Shot Spotter alert near the 1900 block of N. Knoxville when they were informed by dispatch that an adult male had been shot at the location.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman wanted for Attempted Murder in Woodford County arrested

EUREKA, Ill. – A woman who has been wanted on charges of Attempted Murder stemming from an incident earlier this month in Woodford County has been arrested. Woodford County Sheriffs Department officials say Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, was arrested Friday in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. It’s not clear if she is being brought back to Woodford County.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy