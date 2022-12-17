Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Related
wcyb.com
ETSU women have record-tying night against Longwood
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ETSU women got their school record-tying 11th non-conference win 69-52 win over Longwood. The Bucs held just a one-point lead at the half, but exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Lancers 27-11 to put the game out of reach. Four players reached...
wcyb.com
LSU holds off pesky ETSU for another entertaining home win
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — KJ Williams scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and LSU held off East Tennessee State's late surge to beat the Buccaneers 72-68. Williams and ETUS's Jordan King traded layups with King's occurring with 54 seconds left for a 70-68 LSU lead. But King...
wcyb.com
Greene County awarded $100,000 toward business park near old Greene Valley
TUSCULUM, Tenn. — Greene County, Tusculum, and Greeneville were together awarded a $100,000 economic development grant. The money will fund site studies on a 336-acre piece of land behind the old Greene Valley Development Center. The goal is to start a business park. "This represents probably the largest, most...
wcyb.com
Santa makes surprise visit at Boys and Girls Club in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Christmas came early for some good boys and girls in Elizabethton. Santa Claus made a surprise visit to nearly 70 kids at the Boys and Girls club in Elizabethton. Jolly 'Ole Saint Nick provided stockings full of goodies that were donated by local residents and...
wcyb.com
Multiple shelters to open in Bristol as frigid temperatures arrive
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — Multiple shelters will be open in Bristol as frigid temperatures arrive this week, according to Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randy Eads. Anyone who needs transportation to get to a shelter is asked to call Bristol, Virginia Police Dispatch at 276-645-7400 for assistance. Here is the...
wcyb.com
Grinch's bond fundraiser in Washington County, Tennessee raises $1,500 for children
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — Donations totaled around $1,500 to free the Grinch in Washington County, Tennessee, this Christmas season. The campaign will last through the end of the month. “We partnered with the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of the First Judicial District not only to raise funds, but to...
wcyb.com
YMCA in Bristol offers survival swim classes to help save lives
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — As you check off your Christmas list, a local organization is offering gift cards that could help save a life!. The YMCA (Young Men’s Christian Association) in Bristol offers survival swim classes, and they have gift cards available for the holidays!. The goal of...
wcyb.com
Special Christmas tree designed with locomotives in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special Christmas tree is designed with locomotives in mind. One man's love for trains at an early age is an inspiration for the tree. Ben Houser says it is a labor of love as it takes about 40 hours to assemble the tree. It...
wcyb.com
100-year-old WWII veteran recovers in Asheville after vehicle goes off embankment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local World War II veteran has an amazing story of survival. Helen Pritchett, 100, is working through occupational therapy as she recovers at CarePartners in Asheville. Pritchett, who served in the U.S Coast Guard during World War II, was a passenger in a vehicle...
wcyb.com
Flu spread plateaus, Tri-Cities still ranked in top 10
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Though our region's intense flu spread has been getting attention for just a few weeks, local health experts say it's been happening for months. It’s far stronger and earlier than normal. "We actually started seeing cases of flu increase in October,” Ballad Health’s Jamie...
wcyb.com
Kingsport Fire Department working to make sure residents freeze out winter fires
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — With single-digit temperatures arriving for Christmas weekend, the Kingsport Fire Department is making sure residents put a freeze on winter fires. Officials say half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February. That's why Barry Brickey, of the Kingsport Fire Department, says...
wcyb.com
Police investigating after body found in Damascus
DAMASCUS, Va. (WCYB) — A body was found in the town of Damascus Wednesday, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office. The body was recovered from a wooded area, police said. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The body is being taken to Roanoke for an autopsy and...
wcyb.com
Prepare your vehicle now for possible winter driving challenges
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The winter season can result in hazardous driving conditions due to snow and ice. If you have to hit the road in bad weather, it's important to make sure your vehicle is ready. JR's Auto Repair in Bristol says it's important to have your car...
wcyb.com
Greeneville Police Department investigating after body found in burnt car
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Greeneville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a burnt car in a church parking lot Tuesday night. Authorities said they received a call just after 8 p.m. to a fire at Eastside Baptist Church, along Serral Drive. Crews responded, and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Police said it was when the fire was put out that they discovered a body inside the vehicle.
wcyb.com
Gusty winds and frigid temperatures could result in scattered power outages
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Gusty winds and frigid air arriving later this week could result in scattered power outages. You're encouraged to prepare now, in case your power does go out. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says you can put together an emergency supply kit for your home and...
wcyb.com
Two charged following Gate City shooting, victim in critical condition, police say
GATE CITY, Va. (WCYB) — Two people have been charged following a shooting and the victim is in critical condition, according to the Gate City Police Department. Authorities responded to the 900 block of West Jackson St. in Gate City Monday at around 8:40 p.m. Police said the victim had been shot in the chest.
wcyb.com
Santa Claus coming to Greeneville on Christmas Eve
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Santa Claus is coming to Greeneville on Christmas Eve and the Greeneville Professional Firefighters Association will be helping him deliver annual Christmas treat bags. Santa will ride on the fire engine and will hand out treat bags at all the following locations around Greeneville:. 10:00...
wcyb.com
Eco-friendly store in Abingdon open
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A new eco-friendly store in Abingdon has opened. Earth and Element is a zero waste store designed to reduce plastics in the household. The store offers product re-fills with bottles, reusable bags, and several other items to promote reusing and recycling. It not only brings...
Comments / 0