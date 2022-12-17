ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

ETSU women have record-tying night against Longwood

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ETSU women got their school record-tying 11th non-conference win 69-52 win over Longwood. The Bucs held just a one-point lead at the half, but exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Lancers 27-11 to put the game out of reach. Four players reached...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

LSU holds off pesky ETSU for another entertaining home win

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — KJ Williams scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and LSU held off East Tennessee State's late surge to beat the Buccaneers 72-68. Williams and ETUS's Jordan King traded layups with King's occurring with 54 seconds left for a 70-68 LSU lead. But King...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wcyb.com

Santa makes surprise visit at Boys and Girls Club in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Christmas came early for some good boys and girls in Elizabethton. Santa Claus made a surprise visit to nearly 70 kids at the Boys and Girls club in Elizabethton. Jolly 'Ole Saint Nick provided stockings full of goodies that were donated by local residents and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Multiple shelters to open in Bristol as frigid temperatures arrive

BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — Multiple shelters will be open in Bristol as frigid temperatures arrive this week, according to Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randy Eads. Anyone who needs transportation to get to a shelter is asked to call Bristol, Virginia Police Dispatch at 276-645-7400 for assistance. Here is the...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

YMCA in Bristol offers survival swim classes to help save lives

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — As you check off your Christmas list, a local organization is offering gift cards that could help save a life!. The YMCA (Young Men’s Christian Association) in Bristol offers survival swim classes, and they have gift cards available for the holidays!. The goal of...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Special Christmas tree designed with locomotives in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special Christmas tree is designed with locomotives in mind. One man's love for trains at an early age is an inspiration for the tree. Ben Houser says it is a labor of love as it takes about 40 hours to assemble the tree. It...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Flu spread plateaus, Tri-Cities still ranked in top 10

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Though our region's intense flu spread has been getting attention for just a few weeks, local health experts say it's been happening for months. It’s far stronger and earlier than normal. "We actually started seeing cases of flu increase in October,” Ballad Health’s Jamie...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Police investigating after body found in Damascus

DAMASCUS, Va. (WCYB) — A body was found in the town of Damascus Wednesday, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office. The body was recovered from a wooded area, police said. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The body is being taken to Roanoke for an autopsy and...
DAMASCUS, VA
wcyb.com

Prepare your vehicle now for possible winter driving challenges

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The winter season can result in hazardous driving conditions due to snow and ice. If you have to hit the road in bad weather, it's important to make sure your vehicle is ready. JR's Auto Repair in Bristol says it's important to have your car...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Greeneville Police Department investigating after body found in burnt car

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Greeneville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a burnt car in a church parking lot Tuesday night. Authorities said they received a call just after 8 p.m. to a fire at Eastside Baptist Church, along Serral Drive. Crews responded, and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Police said it was when the fire was put out that they discovered a body inside the vehicle.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Santa Claus coming to Greeneville on Christmas Eve

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Santa Claus is coming to Greeneville on Christmas Eve and the Greeneville Professional Firefighters Association will be helping him deliver annual Christmas treat bags. Santa will ride on the fire engine and will hand out treat bags at all the following locations around Greeneville:. 10:00...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Eco-friendly store in Abingdon open

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A new eco-friendly store in Abingdon has opened. Earth and Element is a zero waste store designed to reduce plastics in the household. The store offers product re-fills with bottles, reusable bags, and several other items to promote reusing and recycling. It not only brings...
ABINGDON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy