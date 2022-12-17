Girls basketball roundup: Marine City, Marysville cruise to conference victories

Here are some notable results from Friday's girls basketball games in the Blue Water Area.

Armada 36, Croswell-Lexington 29

Mari Obry, Brooklyn Pratt and Sydney Upton all scored seven points for the Tigers, who improved to 3-3. The Pioneers dropped to 3-2 and were led by Isabella Edwards' eight points.

Cros-Lex will look to bounce back when it visits Marlette at 8 p.m. on Monday. Armada is off until it welcomes Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Marine City 58, Clawson 7

Nine Mariners scored in this one. Jade Blanchard led the way with 12 points and five rebounds for Marine City, which improved to 3-2. Josalyn Dietlin contributed 11 points and four boards while Sydney Smith added eight points and one rebound.

Next up for the Mariners is a home game against St. Clair Shores Lake Shore at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Marysville 58, St. Clair Shores South Lake 40

Kara Miller finished with a team-high 23 points as the Vikings improved to 3-2. Avery Wolters added 12 points while Ava Grant chipped in 11. Seven different players scored for Marysville in the rout.

The Vikings will return home to face Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

North Branch 48, Yale 28

The Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season and fell to 4-1. Sadie Dykstra scored a team-high 12 points for Yale.

Up next for the Bulldogs is a matchup with Marine City in the SC4 Showcase at St. Clair County Community College. That games tips off at 4 p.m. on Dec. 28.

St. Clair 54, Roseville 19

Erin Seros poured in a game-high 18 points to lead the Saints in a blowout. Tabitha Furlin followed with eight points, Allie Komarowski had seven and Ashlyn Zimmer finished with six.

St. Clair improved to 3-2 with the victory. It'll head to Clawson at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Imlay City 50, Almont 32 (Thursday)

The Spartans improved to 7-0 and are the last undefeated team in the BWAC. Lexa Forti led the charge with 22 points, eight rebounds, six steals and three assists. Lily Lengemann followed with 14 points, six steals and five assists.

As for the Raiders, they fell to 1-5 and were led by Kendall Roszczewski's 11 points. Jesse Kautz totaled nine points while Lydia LaCavera, Grace Koenig and Ava Panduren all had four.

Imlay City will hit the road to battle Frankenmuth at 7 p.m. on Monday. Almont will look to regroup when it hosts Detroit Southeastern at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sandusky 34, Reese 24 (Thursday)

Despite being held to a season-low 34 points, the Wolves held on and improved to 5-2. Helena Long finished with 15 points, six steals and five rebounds for Sandusky. Morgan Taege contributed 10 points, four rebounds and four steals.

For coach Al DeMott, it was the 796th win of his career. He needs two more to become the winningest girls basketball coach in MHSAA history.

The Wolves are idle until they meet Deckerville at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Dec. 28. That game is scheduled for 12 p.m.

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.