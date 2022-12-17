Judge rejects Finchem election lawsuit; Cannabis safety rules go to AZ Health Dept. for approval; What to know about the Fiesta Bowl
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.
Cannabis testing experts are sending three recommendations for improving cannabis safety to the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, though who will hold that role under Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is unclear.
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner and Rowe — it doesn’t exactly trip off the tongue, but the parade, which takes place Saturday, Dec. 17, does have a nice full-circle quality to it. Here's what to know about the game and festivities.
Today, you can expect it to be clear, with a high near 44 degrees. Skies will remain clear at night and a possible freeze warning, with a low near 34 degrees. Get the full forecast here.
Today in history
- On this date in 1944, the U.S. War Department announced it was ending its policy of excluding people of Japanese ancestry from the West Coast.
- In 1969, the U.S. Air Force closed its Project “Blue Book” by concluding there was no evidence of extraterrestrial spaceships behind thousands of UFO sightings.
- In 1992, President George H.W. Bush, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney (muhl-ROO’-nee) and Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari (sah-LEE’-nuhs deh gohr-TAHR’-ee) signed the North American Free Trade Agreement in separate ceremonies. (After President Donald Trump demanded a new deal, the three countries signed a replacement agreement in 2018.)
- In 2017, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” took in $220 million in its debut weekend in North America, good for the second-best opening ever and behind only its predecessor, “The Force Awakens.”
- In 2018, a report from the Senate intelligence committee found that Russia’s political disinformation campaign on U.S. social media was more far-reaching than originally thought, with troll farms working to discourage Black voters and “blur the lines between reality and fiction” to help elect Donald Trump.
Comments / 8