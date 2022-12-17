ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

Army Times

Budget bill would let Army football star enter NFL draft after all

Army star linebacker Andre Carter II could be headed to the National Football League after all. Tucked into the massive government funding bill unveiled by congressional lawmakers early Tuesday morning is language that would allow athletes from the service academies to receive a waiver and defer their active-duty service in order to play professional sports.
WEST POINT, NY
Army Times

Are housing conditions causing medical problems? DoD doesn’t know.

Defense officials don’t have enough information to be able to link mold, lead paint and other known issues in privatized housing to residents’ medical problems, according to DoD auditors. Because this information hasn’t been available, DoD officials “were unable to effectively monitor and ensure the health and safety...
FLORIDA STATE

