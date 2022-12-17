Ski the lights at Red River Ski Area, stroll a holiday tradition on Canyon Road, hear joyful sounds in Old Town, click your heels for flamenco, and get outside for a hike. A torchlight parade and fireworks light up the night skies over the Red River ski basin on Christmas Eve. Skiers descend the mountain with roadside flares in hand, creating an illuminated spectacle amplified by fireworks. “It’s visible from a lot of places in town, and it’s so much fun to watch,” says Reed Weimer, marketing manager at Red River Ski & Summer Area. “The fact that we do it every Saturday is pretty special. Usually, the torchlight parades on holidays have more folks participating, so the parade is longer.” Enjoy the show from the warmth inside the Lift House, where the bar will be open and serving festive drinks. It starts at 7 p.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO