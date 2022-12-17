Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
YAHOO!
Second man arrested in homicide case of body found in Lone Butte home
Dec. 22—The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday it arrested a second suspect in the slaying of Adan Ponce-Galdeano, whose body was found Dec. 6 in the garage of a Lone Butte home. Angelo Martinez, 27, is charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder,...
YAHOO!
Man's release from jail, failure to appear raises questions about court's options
Dec. 21—James Martinez, who told a judge he didn't have a phone or a place to live prior to his release last week after being booked on charges related to an hourslong police standoff, failed to appear Monday for scheduled pretrial services. As part of the conditions for his...
Santa Fe sheriffs need public’s help in locating November homicide suspect
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an accused killer. Michael Sweeney is charged with killing Adan Ponce in November. His body was found wrapped in a tarp at a home on Arroyo Coyote. The sheriff’s office says Sweeney is known to drive a dark-colored […]
KOAT 7
Man arrested in Santa Fe for burglary, over $100,000 in stolen items
SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe Police Department officer arrested a man for burglary and related charges after robbing a gem gallery early Tuesday morning. The officer noticed a man peaking behind a wall and attempting to flee the scene, but he was caught. That officer discovered a bag with a sledgehammer and several types of gems, rocks and other items.
YAHOO!
Rio Arriba couple gets lesser charge in one of two 2018 Petaca slayings
Dec. 19—A Rio Arriba County jury reached a mixed verdict late last week following a murder trial for a couple accused of killing two men at a home in Petaca nearly five years ago. Both Bonita Burkheimer, 45, and Anthony Peña, 55, had been charged with two counts of...
Santa Fe Police: Burglar breaks into jewelry store with sledgehammer
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A burglar stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a jewelry store, after smashing in the front door with a sledgehammer. Santa Fe police arrested 40-year-old Justin Romero Monday night after they say they found him peeking from behind a parking lot wall. News 13 spoke to the owner of Earthfire […]
Man arrested in Santa Fe after barricaded in home for 7 hours
According to the Santa Fe police, they were called around 1:49 p.m. Thursday for a domestic dispute in the 4700 block of Viento del Norte. It was reported that a man was throwing items at a family member.
1 arrested after missing man found dead in New Mexico home
Santa Fe officials were called to the Arroyo Coyote area on December 6 on reports of gunfire.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Litter of Lounging Lynx Thrill a Santa Fe Couple, But Raise Questions About Whereabouts of their Mother
A Santa Fe, New Mexico-based couple with Colorado connections contacted Ark Valley Voice this week with a wildlife story readers may appreciate. Just a few days earlier they say, what appeared to be three Canadian Lynx kittens had curled up together in the sun, on their property bordering an arroyo, only ten minutes from the downtown Santa Fe Plaza.
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Richards Ave. Extension Hits Snag
The long awaited extension of Richards Avenue in Santa Fe has hit a snag, but the city hopes it’s only a temporary setback. The Santa Fe Governing Body held a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to extend a land purchase agreement with the Department of Game and Fish for the Richards extension.
Rio Grande Sun
Waste Authority Shuts Out City
North Central Solid Waste Authority decided to no longer allow the Española Sanitations Department access to the Alcalde Transfer Station on Mondays after the Authority sent the city a letter on Dec. 8. The Alcalde Transfer Station was purchased by Española and the Rio Arriba County, and the city...
kunm.org
As brutal cold hits northeast NM, shelter stays open
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is warning that arctic air will arrive in northeastern New Mexico Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, creating dangerously cold temperatures through Friday. A shelter in Las Vegas has extended its hours to help keep people out of the elements. Wind chills are what’s...
losalamosreporter.com
Bull Moose Spotted Near Ski Santa Fe
A moose on the loose near Ski Santa Fe. Photo by Theresa Ronan. New Mexico Department of Game & Fish (NMG&F) has announced that a bull moose was spotted recently near Ski Santa Fe. This is one of the southernmost sightings of a moose in New Mexico. There have been...
New Mexico Film Office announces filming of “Dark Winds’
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office Director, Amber Dodson has announced the filming of “Dark Winds”. Season two of the filming started in November and will continue through 2023 in and around Santa Fe and Tesuque Pueblo. The series is directed by Betsy Burke and produced by George R.R. Martin along with […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Ski the lights at Red River Ski Area, stroll a holiday tradition on Canyon Road, hear joyful sounds in Old Town, click your heels for flamenco, and get outside for a hike. A torchlight parade and fireworks light up the night skies over the Red River ski basin on Christmas Eve. Skiers descend the mountain with roadside flares in hand, creating an illuminated spectacle amplified by fireworks. “It’s visible from a lot of places in town, and it’s so much fun to watch,” says Reed Weimer, marketing manager at Red River Ski & Summer Area. “The fact that we do it every Saturday is pretty special. Usually, the torchlight parades on holidays have more folks participating, so the parade is longer.” Enjoy the show from the warmth inside the Lift House, where the bar will be open and serving festive drinks. It starts at 7 p.m.
Comments / 0