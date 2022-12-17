EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — Kennedy Cogdill recently signed to continue to academic and athletic careers as a member of the Missouri State University-Park Hills softball team. “I felt it was right the fit with the degree and classes I want to pursue as well as athletically I was impressed with the coaches and bond with the team,” she said. “I’m looking forward to most being able to play at a higher level with girls that appreciate the game as much as I do.”

