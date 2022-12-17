Read full article on original website
UTSA Football Announces 21 Signees On First Day Of Early Signing Period
UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor has announced 21 signees on the first day of the early signing period, which runs through Friday. Of the 21 signees, 14 hail from the state of Texas with six from the Greater Houston Area, four from East Texas and two apiece from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Central Texas. There are two signees from Georgia and one each from Hawai’i, Louisiana, Mississippi and Pennsylvania, as well as the program’s first-ever player from American Samoa.
Bo Nix Should Be In This Year's NFL Draft Class
Oregon QB Bo Nix announced his plans to return to Eugene for the 2023 season but Brady Quinn explains why he'd be better suited to enter this year's NFL Draft class instead. Brady Quinn: "Next year, you've got Caleb Williams, Drake Maye. It literally starts there and then the other quarterbacks fall in line after that. This draft class, I think there's different thoughts on the order of these quarterbacks and where they should be and I think Nix might, because of the season he had this past year, fall into that top group. And I just wonder what another year at Oregon is really going to do for him in a draft class where I think at best he's going to be the third quarterback taken in that draft class. In this one, maybe some people view him ahead of what Anthony Richard and Will Levis put on tape this year, because Bo Nix's tape is probably better than those two. I just don't know if his upside is the same as what those two guys are capable."
