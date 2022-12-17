ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

More details emerge as man is shot dead in Oak Hill neighborhood on Westside

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTFhQ_0jlipxTn00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside, where they found a man shot multiple times in the middle of Norde Drive West and who died at the hospital.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Two separate car doors on a white SUV and a red SUV parked next to each other were riddled with bullets. The red SUV also had its back passenger window shot out.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said they believe the man was in the white SUV around the time when the shooting happened, and he was treated for injuries outside the vehicle. Action News Jax spoke with the owner of the red SUV off-camera, who told us she came home about 10 minutes before the shooting happened and heard the gunshots.

Another neighbor at the apartment complex where it happened, Eugene King, said he was home when the shooting happened.

“Multiple gunshots. I was cleaning up and everything and I heard the gunshots, came outside,” he said. “Went over to the truck and I see multiple holes in the truck and I see the guy laying on the ground.”

JSO said it happened at around 3 p.m. and there were upwards of 10 gunshots. Several crime scene units and detectives were at the scene, but right now there is no suspect information.

King said it is usually a quiet area.

“Normally it’s pretty quiet and laid-back place,” he said. “No more you hear than the dogs barking or kids playing.”

Story: Car thief leads local law enforcement agencies on pursuit, SJSO K9 credited with capture

A short time later and less than 1,000 feet away at a local tire shop, police said there was another shooting but nobody was hurt. The manager there told Action News Jax that two bullets went through the office and also gave us security footage of when they said it happened. In the video, you can see someone start to duck as a dark-colored car pulls up.

Police said that while the location and time of both scenes are similar, they’re still working to learn if they are related. Police also haven’t been able to confirm the suspect’s car from the deadly shooting.

Story: ‘Fight me like a man:’ Witness captures road rage incident on camera in Jacksonville’s Brooklyn area

According to JSO data, the deadly shooting marks the 121st murder this year. Sgt. Lessard with the agency said it’s crucial to hear from the community during these types of investigations.

“We’re asking if there’s other people out there, contact us,” he said. “You can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers; you can get that information to the police without giving your information needed, so we need communities’ help and that’s definitely something we push for.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email JSO at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

6 teenagers in Lake City involved in a shooting, 5 wounded

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving six teenage boys that happened Monday in broad daylight. The Lake City Police Department said all six teenage boys are going to be okay. Still, residents in Lake City told Action News Jax that a shooting involving that many people, let alone teenagers, is very scary.
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville woman was killed by her son-in-law, police say

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting his mother-in-law, police said. The victim in the shooting is Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Burroughs was shot in Georgia and taken to a Jacksonville hospital, where she died of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police investigating death of 20-month-old girl in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-month-old child. The infant was pronounced dead at a local hospital after a parent drove her there early Tuesday morning, police said. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful. The cause of death has not been determined and police...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Kingsland Police officer involved in crash at I-95 off-ramp

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland police officer and the driver of another vehicle are in the hospital tonight with non-life-threatening conditions after a crash took place. The Kingsland Police Department said that on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at around 6:36 p.m. the patrol officer was involved in a vehicle crash at the Interstate 95 ramps to Laurel Island Parkway.
KINGSLAND, GA
Action News Jax

Man in his 20s gunned down in westside community

Jacksonville, Fl — A young man in his early 20s was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville’s Cedar Hills community on the westside. Jacksonville police were called around 10:30 pm to Jammes Road, just north of Wilson Blvd. regarding a shooting. The man was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Body found in roadway on Prichard Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at roughly 7:14 a.m. Sunday morning there were reports of an undetermined death on Prichard Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO received a call from a citizen advising there was an unresponsive male lying...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Five teenagers shot in Lake City

Lake City, Fla. — Investigators in Lake City are trying to figure out who shot five teenagers Monday. Police were called to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NE Wright Lane and found three teens, under the age of 18, with gunshot wounds. The victims weren’t able to...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
123K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy