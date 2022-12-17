More details emerge as man is shot dead in Oak Hill neighborhood on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside, where they found a man shot multiple times in the middle of Norde Drive West and who died at the hospital.

Two separate car doors on a white SUV and a red SUV parked next to each other were riddled with bullets. The red SUV also had its back passenger window shot out.

Police said they believe the man was in the white SUV around the time when the shooting happened, and he was treated for injuries outside the vehicle. Action News Jax spoke with the owner of the red SUV off-camera, who told us she came home about 10 minutes before the shooting happened and heard the gunshots.

Another neighbor at the apartment complex where it happened, Eugene King, said he was home when the shooting happened.

“Multiple gunshots. I was cleaning up and everything and I heard the gunshots, came outside,” he said. “Went over to the truck and I see multiple holes in the truck and I see the guy laying on the ground.”

JSO said it happened at around 3 p.m. and there were upwards of 10 gunshots. Several crime scene units and detectives were at the scene, but right now there is no suspect information.

King said it is usually a quiet area.

“Normally it’s pretty quiet and laid-back place,” he said. “No more you hear than the dogs barking or kids playing.”

A short time later and less than 1,000 feet away at a local tire shop, police said there was another shooting but nobody was hurt. The manager there told Action News Jax that two bullets went through the office and also gave us security footage of when they said it happened. In the video, you can see someone start to duck as a dark-colored car pulls up.

Police said that while the location and time of both scenes are similar, they’re still working to learn if they are related. Police also haven’t been able to confirm the suspect’s car from the deadly shooting.

According to JSO data, the deadly shooting marks the 121st murder this year. Sgt. Lessard with the agency said it’s crucial to hear from the community during these types of investigations.

“We’re asking if there’s other people out there, contact us,” he said. “You can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers; you can get that information to the police without giving your information needed, so we need communities’ help and that’s definitely something we push for.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email JSO at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.