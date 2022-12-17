ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Storefront Santa: catch Santa and Mrs. Claus in downtown La Crosse

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1DJz_0jlippPz00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Santa and Mrs. Claus are bringing magic to downtown La Crosse.

During the holiday season, you can find jolly old St. Nick, his wife, and their “reindeer” named Olive in the windows of Duluth Trading Company on 4th Street.

They’re bringing a bit of old-school cheer to the season.

Santa says in the old days, department stores used to have big, decorated storefronts.

“In a way, that got lost with malls,” said Santa. “We have tried to create a window here that is reminiscent of the 50s and 60s.”

The Claus’ made sure the window had a Christmas tree with popcorn and cranberry garland.

They say grandparents love pointing out all the old toys they used to have in the windows.

If you’d like to give them a wave, you can find them in the window on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 4 to 7 p.m.

La Crosse, WI
