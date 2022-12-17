ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, IA

Underwood pulls away late in 63-44 boys win at Audubon

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAsRK_0jlipomU00

(Audubon) Underwood outscored Audubon 25-12 in the 4th quarter to pick up a road win against the Wheelers on Friday night. The Eagles had three players in double figures in the 63-44 victory.

There were four lead changes in the 1st quarter and Underwood led 12-9 after one. Underwood gained some separation with an 8-2 2nd quarter stretch to lead 22-13.

Audubon eventually trailed 27-19 at the break, but began the 3rd quarter strong. Edward Miller had 4 of his 8 points early in the 2nd half and Audubon closed within 6 points at 29-23. Underwood hit a 3-pointer, but then Audubon score the next five to snug things up to 32-28. Underwood hung on to a 38-32 advantage through three quarters.

Audubon made another comeback bid in the 4th. Audubon got within 39-34 early in the final frame. Mason Boothby’s 3-pointer pushed Underwood’s lead back to 8 points at 42-34 and the Eagles were able to hold the Wheelers at arm’s length the rest of the night. A 14-2 Underwood stretch in the middle of the 4th put the game out of reach.

Jack Vanfossan and Owen Larsen each scored 14 points for Underwood. Mason Boothby contributed 13. Scoring 8 each were Alex Ravlin and Luke Seidler. Carson Bower led Audubon in scoring with 16. Edward Miller contributed 8 points and Carson Wessel 7.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Defeats Shenandoah 56-44 in Girls Basketball

(Atlantic) Atlantic ends the pre-holiday schedule winning five out of their last six games with a 56-44 win over Shenandoah on Tuesday at Atlantic. The Trojans raced out to a 19-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 32-12 advantage at the half. Paytn Harter had a big night. The junior led the team with 19 points, 11 in the first half. Maddie Huddleson connected on two long-range shots in the first quarter, Aubrey Guyer added seven points, and Jada Jensen chipped in six.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK girls host Boyer Valley in final game before holiday break

(Elk Horn) Boyer Valley travels to Exira-EHK Tuesday night for a girl/boy basketball doubleheader on KSOM. Exira-EHK is coming off of their first loss of the year. They fell to Class 2A #4 Treynor by a score of 57-43 on Saturday. Coach Tom Petersen says, “We have to be able to run half court sets. We really, really struggled once we got across half court. There was just a lot of non-motion going around with our kids. We played a heck of a basketball team in Treynor, but I was just kind of disappointed by our offensive execution big time. Defensively I don’t think we did too bad. The 2nd half we did outstanding. 1st half was just about trying to recognize some of the players and we weren’t doing that. It’s good for us, I really do think so. Hopefully we’ll be ready to go Tuesday.”
DUNLAP, IA
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK boys keep finding ways to win

(Elk Horn) An experienced group of players for Exira-EHK has led the Spartan boys basketball team to an undefeated start to the season. For the first time since the 2011-12 season the Exira-EHK boys have begun the year with a 6-0 record. “We just seem to find a way to get it done. They don’t every seem to be to worried about whether we are going to win or not, they just find a way.”
EXIRA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gary “Red” Swenson Obituary

Gary Ray Swenson was born on August 25, 1949 to Elmer and Pauline (Stolz) Swenson in Harlan, Iowa. He attended grade school in the Irwin-Kirkman Elementary Schools and graduated from Irwin-Kirkman High School with the class of 1967. On August 19, 1972, Gary was united in marriage to Nancy Rasmussen...
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fredrick Wittrock

Fredrick August Wittrock, the son of Frank and Rosa (Drees), was born May 12, 1924, one mile south of Halbur, in Carroll County, Iowa and died December 16, 2022, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon, Iowa at the age of 98 years, 7 months, and 4 days. Fred...
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dr. Roy “Doc” Schultz Obituary

Funeral Services for 89 year old Dr. Roy “Doc” Schultz of Avoca will be Wednesday, December 28th at 10:30 at the United Church of Avoca. Family will greet friends Tuesday, December 27th from 5PM to 7PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Burial will be at the Graceland Cemetery in Avoca. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Stuart, Iowa Man Hurt in Motor Vehicle Accident

(Stuart) A man suffered serious injuries in an accident while attending to a disabled vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday on West Front Street and west of Adair Street in Stuart. The Iowa State Patrol says 44-year-old Shane Martin Wells of Stuart suffered serious injuries in the accident.
STUART, IA
Western Iowa Today

Christmas Market Cancelled Due to Winter Storm; Preorder Pickup at Cass County Community Center on Wednesday, December 21

(Atlantic) Due to a winter storm predicted for Thursday, the in-person Christmas Market has been cancelled for 2022. All preorders for Christmas Market can be picked up from the Cass County Community Center on Wednesday, December 21, from 3-7 PM. Christmas Market continues to accept preorders through December 20 at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, however some vendors will stop taking new orders Monday night, December 19, in order to have time to prepare for Wednesday’s pickup.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Secondary Roads Weather Announcement

(Shelby Co) Shelby County Secondary Roads encourages residents to be prepared and avoid travel during the forecasted storm and 48 hours following. Plows will be unable to maintain and clear roadways during rapid snow accumulation or high winds. For your safety and theirs, Shelby County advises against travel in blizzard conditions. Their operations will be most effective as the accumulation and winds subside and visibility is restored. Snow removal operations may take up to 48 hours after the storm subsides. Please consider the timing of the storm and our ability to respond; Christmas travel will likely be difficult in the rural areas.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK School District to work on Facilities Planning Proposal

(Elk Horn) A resolution approving Exira-EHK’s Revenue Purpose Statement was approved at a school board meeting this week. Superintendent Trevor Miller says a public vote will take place in March. “The Revenue Purpose Statement is due and then also our voter approved PPEL will be on the ballot. Neither one of them will have any additional impact on property taxes or rates.” Miller says more information will be released prior to the vote.
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board moving forward with Splash Pad details

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board this afternoon approved some details of a Splash Pad that will be put in at Sunnyside Park near the pool. Ali Pieken, member of the Splash Pad Executive Committee, presented concepts provided by two companies; a third company did not get theirs in on time. The concepts have features such as dump buckets, ground sprays, a water table, interactive play features and more. These concepts were presented just to give the Board an idea of what could go into a splash pad.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Library Elevator Repaired

(Atlantic) The elevator at the Atlantic Public Library has been repaired and can be used again. Library staff thanks you for your patience and understanding as they waited for the replacement part to arrive. The library staff is still willing to bring requested items to the lower level or even to your car–just call, text, or e-mail to make arrangements.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy