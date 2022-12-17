Underwood pulls away late in 63-44 boys win at Audubon

(Audubon) Underwood outscored Audubon 25-12 in the 4th quarter to pick up a road win against the Wheelers on Friday night. The Eagles had three players in double figures in the 63-44 victory.

There were four lead changes in the 1st quarter and Underwood led 12-9 after one. Underwood gained some separation with an 8-2 2nd quarter stretch to lead 22-13.

Audubon eventually trailed 27-19 at the break, but began the 3rd quarter strong. Edward Miller had 4 of his 8 points early in the 2nd half and Audubon closed within 6 points at 29-23. Underwood hit a 3-pointer, but then Audubon score the next five to snug things up to 32-28. Underwood hung on to a 38-32 advantage through three quarters.

Audubon made another comeback bid in the 4th. Audubon got within 39-34 early in the final frame. Mason Boothby’s 3-pointer pushed Underwood’s lead back to 8 points at 42-34 and the Eagles were able to hold the Wheelers at arm’s length the rest of the night. A 14-2 Underwood stretch in the middle of the 4th put the game out of reach.

Jack Vanfossan and Owen Larsen each scored 14 points for Underwood. Mason Boothby contributed 13. Scoring 8 each were Alex Ravlin and Luke Seidler. Carson Bower led Audubon in scoring with 16. Edward Miller contributed 8 points and Carson Wessel 7.