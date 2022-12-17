Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press updateAugusta, GA
Related
wfxg.com
Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
WRDW-TV
250 holiday hams donated at Augusta elementary school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Lend a Helping Ham” returned this holiday season. The company behind the movement, Recteq, dropped off 250 hams at Wilkinson Gardens Elementary School in Augusta. They are full-sized, pre-glazed, and hickory smoked, so it’s ready for the Christmas feast. Now the school plans to...
wfxg.com
Local food bank volunteer donating hand-knitted items for people in need
Augusta, g.A. (WFXG) - A master's table Soup Kitchen volunteer hopes that t. HE COMMUNITY WILL BE A BIT WARMER, THANKS TO her contributions. KRISTEN Khlifi says she first noticed the need years ago at a christmas party. “THE FIRST YEAR WE WENT DOWN, WE HAD GIFTS FOR THE KIDS AND EVERYTHING. BUT, I FOUND OUT THAT THEY REALLY NEEDED SCARVES AND HATS AND MITTENS. SO, THE NEXT YEAR I STARTED BRINGING IT TO THE CHRISTMAS PARTY AND THEN THE NEXT YEAR IT GOT A LITTLE BIGGER. AFTER THEY STOPPED THE CHRISTMAS PARTIES, I JUST STARTED DOING IT AND BRINGING THEM DOWN TO THE SOUP KITCHEN.”
WRDW-TV
Following brother’s footsteps, Karlton Howard wins House seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The polls are closed, the ballots counted, and the new District 129 representative in Richmond County is Karlton Howard. He says he ran for office to continue the legacy of service to the community and district after his brother, Wayne Howard, died, leaving the seat vacant.
WRDW-TV
‘I thank the Lord’: Local pastor celebrates 100th birthday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local pastor is turning 100 years old Wednesday, and his family is making sure his birthday is one to remember. Cars honked and others shared smiles to celebrate the Rev. Willie Roberts turning 100 during a celebration just outside of his home with family and friends all waving and dancing.
WJBF.com
Gov Kemp Update on Cold Weather and Winter Preparedness
Gov Kemp Update on Cold Weather and Winter Preparedness. Local garden center and officials share tips on home …. Smart, Swinney and Beamer discuss 2023 National Signing …. Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney and Shane Beamer discuss their 2023 signings classes. Most of Augusta’s recycling is going to the landfill.
wfxg.com
CSRA prepares for cold temperatures through holiday weekend.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's getting colder outside and as temperatures drop agencies in our community are preparing for an arctic blast. Winter is finally here, and the temperatures are dropping. Local organizations are working to provide shelter for those who may need it well into the holiday weekend. The...
wfxg.com
Richmond County schools hosting job fair for bus drivers, mechanics
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County School System is looking for persons interested in becoming bus drivers or mechanics. The school system will host a job fair Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Transportation Department, located at 2950 Mike Padgett Hwy. The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school system says no experience is necessary and it will provide commercial drivers license (CDL) training for qualified driver candidates.
WRDW-TV
What can holiday travelers expect as they head to Augusta airport?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Airports across America are seeing a rush of travelers for the holidays, and anyone who may head out through Augusta may see some crowds. Augusta Regional Airport is not known for being as busy as Atlanta or other airports nearby. But with more than 5 million Georgia and South Carolina residents traveling for Christmas, the local terminal is sure to see a boost.
WJBF.com
Augusta natives carve their way to Disney+ using snow in holiday themed show
Most people can only dream of being part of their favorite show. Well, a few Augusta natives are part of a new, unscripted holiday themed Disney+ show called Best In Snow. Augusta natives carve their way to Disney+ using …. Most people can only dream of being part of their...
wfxg.com
Warming centers in Augusta prepare ahead of holiday weekend freeze
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is making preparations to help residents brave the cold weather. Residents in need of shelter should call 706-826-7933. No-cost transportation to these locations can be scheduled by calling Augusta Transit at 706-821-1719 before 8 p.m. The city also wants to remind residents...
wgac.com
How Cold Will It Be In Augusta This Weekend?
We won’t see a White Christmas in Augusta, but will definitely get a winter blast of frigid temperatures around Augusta this weekend. The good news is that the rain should be done and we should stay dry Christmas Eve and Day. Temperatures will begin to drop below freezing late...
WJBF.com
Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton Park-N-Go
Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton …. Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton Park-N-Go Gov Kemp Update on Cold Weather and Winter Preparedness. Rev. Karlton Howard named projected winner for Georgia …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. AU-MCG Food Waste Solutions. Mayor-elect Johnson is sworn...
wfxg.com
Local resident plans to bring the happiest place on earth to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - One local family is planning a royal ball for people in the community to come out and enjoy. It all started with a little girl- who approached her mother with an idea. Bentlee Gunn is an eight-year-old girl who wants to share the wonders of Disney...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Stars strike out with military personnel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Stars is an organization for people with special needs that trains and competes in the Special Olympics. Now they are getting ready to bowl in the Special Olympics Georgia Winter Games in January in Marietta. As they prepare, some special military guests joined them...
‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road. Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families. Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
wfxg.com
2023 Masters Tournament invitations will go to those eligible under current criteria
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Augusta National Golf Club is inviting golfers eligible under current criteria to participate in the 2023 Masters Tournament, Chairman Fred Ridley explained in a statement released Tuesday. Chairman Ridley is addressing a question about the eligibility of former PGA golfers who have since left for the LIV Golf Tour.
The Break Presents – Rot Ken
When it comes to rap’s rising stars, Rot Ken is an inescapable name. As of late, the Augusta, Ga.-bred talent has been ascending with tracks like “007,” “No Mind” and the SoFaygo-assisted “Beautiful,” all of which flex his ear for spellbinding beats and molten flows that swoosh between rapping and singing. With each release, whether a full project or loosies, it's evident that Ken’s artistry has gotten more divine with time.
WRDW-TV
Real-time crime center tracks down culprits in Columbia County
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than half a million dollars is going toward a project to track down criminals and bring them to justice. Columbia County leaders approved that back in August. We checked out the state-of-the-art real-time crime center to see how it operates. A video shows a suspect...
1 shot, suspect detained in shooting at Aiken home
A suspect has been detained after a woman was found shot at least once at a home on the 300 block of Greenville Street NW in Aiken.
Comments / 1