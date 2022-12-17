Read full article on original website
Babies born week of Christmas to be wrapped in stockings
SAN ANTONIO — Babies born at Methodist Hospital the week of Christmas will be tucked in homemade stockings with a cute matching cap. The first bundle of joy to experience this tradition was baby boy Justin Jr. who was born on Dec. 19. “We couldn’t think of a better...
Police situation has traffic backed on west-side
SAN ANTONIO — A police situation is causing problems for traffic on the west-side Thursday morning. The incident began around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and is continuing Thursday morning. Traffic from both south and northbound lanes of Loop 410 are closed near Highway 90 as police work to clear the...
Home destroyed after heat lamp for chicken coop starts fire on northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — Just three days before Christmas, a family loses everything they have in a fire on the northeast side of town that started from a heat lamp for their chicken coop. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 4000 block of Briarcrest Street off of...
New video shows Lina Sardar Khil on playground moments before she disappeared one year ago
SAN ANTONIO — It has now been one year since Lina Khil went missing, and the San Antonio Police just released a new video Tuesday showing her on the day she disappeared. The 3-year-old was last seen at a playground at the Villas del Cabo apartment complex in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road on Dec. 20, 2021.
Porch fire damages home just north of downtown
SAN ANTONIO — A fire that started on the porch ignited a home just north of downtown causing moderate damage. It happened on the 1600 block of Lee Hall near I-10 around 1:35 a.m. Thursday. When crews first arrived the fire was working it's way from the front porch...
Where to celebrate New Year's in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Wondering where to celebrate the New Year in San Antonio? Hemisfair Park could be an option. The City of San Antonio and the San Antonio Parks Foundation will be hosting Celebrate SA which is the New Year's Eve celebration that kicks off at 6 p.m. through midnight on December 31.
Warming centers to open in San Antonio ahead of Friday freeze
SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of a pre-Christmas blast of cold air that will cause temperatures to plummet this week, San Antonio is planning ahead by announcing several warming centers that will open Thursday afternoon. That will be the last day of seasonal conditions before the arctic plunge; San Antonio...
West SA advocate: Anyone can be a cold weather warrior
SAN ANTONIO — When it comes to fighting hunger, illness and fear, advocate Susana Segura is the tip of the spear in a hard-fought battle. She is armed with ramen noodles, tuna and peanut butter, single serving bags of chips, sweet breads and bottled water. Her super power is...
Local shelter in need of fosters for dogs due to freezing temps in our area
CANYON LAKE, Texas — It's going to be cold here in our area starting Thursday and at least two local shelters are asking for some temporary fosters so their dogs aren't left out in the cold over the holidays. Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society (CLASS) is looking for temporary...
'No one disappears into thin air': One year later, the search for Lina Sardar Khil continues | Unsolved San Antonio
In this episode of Unsolved San Antonio, KENS 5 is taking a deeper look at this case and how it has affected the family, investigators and the San Antonio community. On December 20, 2021, between 4 and 5 p.m., a season of joy was rattled for one San Antonio family. A 3-year-old girl named Lina Sardar Khil vanished from her apartment's playground.
45th Annual Cowboy Breakfast canceled
SAN ANTONIO — The 45th Annual Cowboy Breakfast that was tentatively scheduled for January 27, 2023, has been canceled. "The Cowboy Breakfast Foundation is announcing Monday that the 2023 event will not be happening, but thanks to the community outpouring of support, we are already planning 2024," said a press release. "We are very grateful to several of our local businesses and community members for reaching out to us with contributions and assistance, but we were unable to meet our timeline to pull the logistics together to implement the 2023 in-person event."
Building goes up in flames; strong winds make it difficult to contain
SAN ANTONIO — A commercial building went up in flames, and the San Antonio Fire Department said it's completely destroyed. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 8700 block of I-10 East and FM 1516, which is in the Converse area. When crews arrived, they...
Deadly crash shuts down highway on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A deadly crash on the west side has closed down the highway while officials investigate what happened. The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday on the ramp from Loop 410 to Highway 151 West. Police say a woman in her mid 20s was ejected from her...
Dave's Hot Chicken to open first San Antonio location
SAN ANTONIO — Spicy chicken sensation Dave's Hot Chicken, will open its first San Antonio location Wednesday. The trendy restaurant will be located at 9602 State Hwy 151, Suite 108, near the intersection with Hunt Lane. The opening hours will be from 11am until 10pm, Sunday through Thursday, and 11am until 11pm, Friday and Saturday.
Soldier surprises sister at elementary school after six months in basic training
SAN ANTONIO — A solider home from basic training surprised her sister younger sister at Hillcrest Elementary. San Antonio ISD shared the sweet moment to their YouTube page in a video which now has hundreds of views. The soldier had been in basic training for six months. As she...
World War II veteran celebrates his 101st birthday
SAN ANTONIO — A World War II veteran is celebrating his 101st birthday. Alfred Dietrick is a graduate of Fox Tech High School in San Antonio and an Army veteran, who served in the 36th Infantry Division. His unit fought in North Africa, Italy, France and Germany. Every year,...
Woman shot in her driveway in Von Ormy; Search for suspect continues
VON ORMY, Texas — A woman was shot in her driveway in Von Ormy Monday night and deputies say they are still searching for her attackers. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in Kings Row in Von Ormy. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says the woman was pulling...
Disabled veteran, wife living in a tent after home burns down
SAN ANTONIO — The National Weather Service warns an arctic blast is heading to the region. For some, the cold isn’t just bitter. It’s dangerous. A family in Schertz, Texas, is living in a tent after their RV burned down. "Some people say an RV isn't a...
Area shelters get ready to save people from bitter cold
SAN ANTONIO — The seven official city and countywarming centers will open Thursday afternoon when the temperature really takes a dive, but the rush is already on to make sure there will be enough capacity to help everyone who needs it. City officials have said previously there are about...
Traveling for the holidays? Here's how to protect your home from the freeze
SAN ANTONIO — The bags are all packed and it’s time to visit family for the holidays. But San Antonio is expecting freezing temperatures over the weekend. So, what do you do?. “As a professional I don't feel 100% comfortable telling somebody to run through all that protocol....
