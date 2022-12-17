ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Where to celebrate New Year's in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Wondering where to celebrate the New Year in San Antonio? Hemisfair Park could be an option. The City of San Antonio and the San Antonio Parks Foundation will be hosting Celebrate SA which is the New Year's Eve celebration that kicks off at 6 p.m. through midnight on December 31.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'No one disappears into thin air': One year later, the search for Lina Sardar Khil continues | Unsolved San Antonio

In this episode of Unsolved San Antonio, KENS 5 is taking a deeper look at this case and how it has affected the family, investigators and the San Antonio community. On December 20, 2021, between 4 and 5 p.m., a season of joy was rattled for one San Antonio family. A 3-year-old girl named Lina Sardar Khil vanished from her apartment's playground.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

45th Annual Cowboy Breakfast canceled

SAN ANTONIO — The 45th Annual Cowboy Breakfast that was tentatively scheduled for January 27, 2023, has been canceled. "The Cowboy Breakfast Foundation is announcing Monday that the 2023 event will not be happening, but thanks to the community outpouring of support, we are already planning 2024," said a press release. "We are very grateful to several of our local businesses and community members for reaching out to us with contributions and assistance, but we were unable to meet our timeline to pull the logistics together to implement the 2023 in-person event."
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Dave's Hot Chicken to open first San Antonio location

SAN ANTONIO — Spicy chicken sensation Dave's Hot Chicken, will open its first San Antonio location Wednesday. The trendy restaurant will be located at 9602 State Hwy 151, Suite 108, near the intersection with Hunt Lane. The opening hours will be from 11am until 10pm, Sunday through Thursday, and 11am until 11pm, Friday and Saturday.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

