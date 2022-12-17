SAN ANTONIO — The 45th Annual Cowboy Breakfast that was tentatively scheduled for January 27, 2023, has been canceled. "The Cowboy Breakfast Foundation is announcing Monday that the 2023 event will not be happening, but thanks to the community outpouring of support, we are already planning 2024," said a press release. "We are very grateful to several of our local businesses and community members for reaching out to us with contributions and assistance, but we were unable to meet our timeline to pull the logistics together to implement the 2023 in-person event."

