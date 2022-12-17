Read full article on original website
Future looks bright for Sikeston after an exceptional freshman season
SIKESTON — The Sikeston freshman boys basketball recently wrapped its 2022 campaign. The future of Bulldogs’ basketball looks bright after the team finished the season with a 6-1 overall record. “We had a great group of young men that worked hard in practice every day and played as...
Schnurbusch scores 28, Lady Pirates prevail over Scott City
Once again, Kyla Schnurbusch put the Lady Pirates on her back. The senior scored 28 points for the second straight game, leading Perryville to a 46-44 victory on the road against Scott City on Wednesday. “Sometimes we rely on her a little too much,” Perryville head coach Jason Dreyer said....
High School Basketball Roundup: Notre Dame scraps Scott City
After losing three straight games, the Notre Dame Bulldogs broke out of their funk with a 63-38 win on the road against Scott City on Tuesday. Both teams utilized the three-point line in the first quarter. The Rams made three 3-pointers but the Bulldogs made four from the arch to go on an 18-13 lead. Kolton Johnson scored six of his 11 points in the opening period on a pair of 3-pointers.
Depleted, emotional SEMO falls late to rival
There are two indisputable facts when analyzing the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball season thus far:. * The Redhawks have been depleted by injury and/or illness since before the season even began, and. * SEMO has rarely lacked grit and heart. Both were evident in a heartbreaking 70-68 loss...
DONETTES REPEAT: Monaghan’s free throws lift Doniphan past East Carter in thriller
BROSELEY — Two teams separated by different identities, but not talent level faced off in the Lady Royals Christmas Classic final Wednesday night at Twin Rivers High School with Doniphan and East Carter fighting through the fumes of a week’s worth of hardcourt battles. The defending champion Donettes...
Kennedy Cogdill signs with MSU-Park Hills
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — Kennedy Cogdill recently signed to continue to academic and athletic careers as a member of the Missouri State University-Park Hills softball team. “I felt it was right the fit with the degree and classes I want to pursue as well as athletically I was impressed with the coaches and bond with the team,” she said. “I’m looking forward to most being able to play at a higher level with girls that appreciate the game as much as I do.”
Webb, Oran right the ship, advance to FSCB Tourney third-place game
After a lackluster second-half offensive effort on Monday, Oran rebounded with a balanced 59-point outburst against Woodland on Monday evening to roll to a 59-36 win against the Cardinals in the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic at the Show Me Center. The Eagles used a 15-6 run in the...
Jackson boys lock in, win big in pre-tournament tune-up game
Jackson used a 24-point first quarter to grab an early lead on Farmington and carried it to the finish line on Tuesday night as the Indians bounced back from a 1-2 stretch at home in a 72-49 victory over Farmington. After holding its opponent to less than 50 points once...
Chaffee defeats Meadow Heights in OT on Yarbro’s big basket
Chaffee big man Blake Yarbro scored only six points on Monday, but his last basket was his biggest. With the game tied with mere seconds to go in overtime, he catches a pass inside and forces his way toward the basket to give the Red Devils a 72-70 victory over Meadow Heights.
Notre Dame’s defense key in rout of Saxony Lutheran
Notre Dame Bulldogs coach Kirk Boeller described Anna Garner as “the heartbeat of the team” through the first six games of the season. Garner proved why once again on Monday evening as she did a little bit of everything as the Bulldogs coasted to a 48-18 win over the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders in the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic.
TITLE GAME IS SET: OFC rivals to battle for Lady Royals Christmas Classic championship
BROSELEY — The Doniphan Donettes entered Tuesday’s Lady Royals Christmas Classic semifinal with rival Neelyville as the esteemed tournament’s defending champion and top seed. The Lady Tigers would have none of that. Doniphan found itself locked in a contest of state title intensity and with too many...
Overtime free throws lead Kennett to fifth place over Piggott at Lady Royals Christmas Classic
The Kennett Lady Indians pulled out a win against Piggott Wednesday night in overtime to not just take fifth place in the Lady Royals Christmas Classic, but also to secure a .500 record entering the next stretch of their schedule after Christmas break. “We really thought we needed to win...
Notre Dame; Jackson to meet Thursday in championship
In a rematch of the SEMO Conference Tournament Championship from Dec. 2, the Jackson Indians and the Notre Dame Bulldogs will meet once again on Thursday to crown the champion of the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic Championship. The Bulldogs earned their spot in the championship with a 49-19...
HIGHER SEEDS ROLL: Top four teams advance to LRCC semifinals
BROSELEY — It was a good evening to be one of the top four seeds at the Lady Royals Christmas Classic. The top four seeds — Doniphan, Dexter, East Carter and Neelyville, respectively — all won their quarterfinal matchups by more than 20 points on average, with the closest game being a 59-43 win by No. 3 East Carter over 11th-seeded Holcomb.
SEMO’s Bussard celebrates graduation by putting out the Flames
Southeast Missouri State guard Sophie Bussard had quite a busy few days. The redshirt junior went to Saturday morning practice, then to graduation with her travel uniform on underneath her cap and gown. Once the ceremonies were over, Bussard went back from graduate to basketball player and was off to Evansville on Sunday and at home on Tuesday to help the Redhawks upset Illinois-Chicago 56-55.
Charleston falls to Puxico; Chaffee wins Mistletoe Classic
CHARLESTON, MO. — Puxico defeated Charleston in the fifth-place game of the 2022 Mistletoe Classic at CHS on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Lady Indians (3-8) controlled the game from the opening tip and cruised to a 56-25 victory over the Blue Jays (2-8). “Overall, we came out and played...
Clearwater duo has night to remember on court
PIEDMONT — It was a night that will go down as one of the best ones in Clearwater High School sports history. Charles Robbins was confirmed by the Missouri State High School Activities Association, according to head boys basketball coach Zac Moore, to have broken the Missouri record for assists in a game — a 43-year-old record set by Jon Sunvold in 1979 — recording 25 in a 97-45 win over Marquand on Dec. 13.
SEMO FB secures incredible talent for 2023 in its own locker room
Wednesday was a big day for the Southeast Missouri State football program because it was National Signing Day, and the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference champion squad inked 26 new players for the 2023 season. However, as happy as ninth-year Redhawk coach Tom Matukewicz was, he was even happier than expected because of who “verbally” committed to the 2023 Redhawks.
Lady Indians outlasts Delta in dogfight on Day 2 of the Holiday Classic
Jackson advanced to the championship game by defeating Delta 57-48 during Day 2 of the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic on Monday at the Show Me Center. Jackson was led by senior Katie Waller and sophomore Camryn Alsdorf. Indians head coach Adam Stoneking said he thought the win was a total team effort.
