West Salem beats La Crosse Central in battle of area’s best
#1 West Salem boys basketball hosted #2 La Crosse Central in a battle of state finalists. La Crosse Central trailed by 8 points at halftime, but they battled back behind Bennet Fried, 18 points, and Nic Williams, 21 points. Late in the game, Peter Lattos, 14 points, and Carson Koepnick,...
La Crescent’s Cali Esser cuts season short due to injury after 6 years on varsity team
La Cresent-Hokah Senior, Cali Esser has played for 6 years on the varsity basketball team, but has to end her senior year early. Esser first made her varsity debut for the lancers in the 7th grade, an opportunity that she didn’t take lightly, but now as a senior a knee injury that requires surgery is cutting her senior year short and made last night her final game as a lancer.
La Crescent-Hokah girls basketball cruises to win over Lake City
The La Crescent-Hokah girls basketball team defeated Lake City on Tuesday night, 52-38.
Luther boys basketball cruises to win over Sparta, 93-68
The Luther boys basketball team cruised to a 93-68 victory over Sparta on Monday night.
Elizabeth A. Breuer
Elizabeth A. Breuer, age 52, of La Crosse, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Monarch Manor in West Salem, WI. She was born on July 29, 1970 to Richard and Arlene (Meyers) Breuer. She was laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in La Crosse. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
Blair-Taylor girls remain unbeaten with 65-37 win over Melrose-Mindoro
Top-ranked Blair-Taylor girls basketball hosted Melrose-Mindoro for a Dairyland Conference matchup. Blair-Taylor got the win 65-37. Abby Thompson finished with 26 points and 7 steals.
Loren L. Dittman
Loren “Larry” Dittman died December 17, at his home in rural Onalaska, from complications due to pulmonary fibrosis. He was born February 26, 1942 in La Crosse, the youngest of five children of William H. and Hazel (Huntington) Dittman. Larry was a near-lifelong resident of the La Crosse/ Onalaska area. A 1960 graduate of Central High School, he also held undergraduate and graduate degrees from UW-La Crosse and Harvard University.
Owen Christian Vaaler
Owen Christian Vaaler, age 93 of Spring Grove, passed away Dec. 17th at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center In Spring Grove. Owen was born on May 10, 1929 in Spring Grove to Walter and Alice (Larson) Vaaler. As a young boy. he made his own toys to play with. Perhaps this...
Rev. Curtis J. Blair
Rev. Curtis J. Blair, 70, of La Crosse passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his home. He was born in Minneapolis, MN., on October 26, 1952 to Woodrow and Adelle (Wirth) Blair. He married Wyonne K. Masica in Osseo, MN., on July 20, 1974. Curt was a Godly...
Cheryl Lee Atkin
Cheryl Lee Atkin, 71, of La Crosse, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at SSM Health Monroe Hospital. She was born in La Crosse on September 30, 1951 to Lawrence and Evelyn (Zunker) Fillner. Cheryl graduated from Logan High School and worked many years at Jack Winters, G. Heileman Brewing Company and Kwik Trip.
Mary Virginia Marcou
Mary was born June 13, 1931, in La Crosse, WI, to Oscar and Merceline (Devine) Winter. Mary attended Blessed Sacrament School, Aquinas High School, and the University of Wisconsin- La Crosse for Bachelor and Master degrees in Elementary Education. Mary taught physical education in Onalaska, WI, from 1963 to 1968....
Gov. Evers joins Hanukkah celebration at Hilldale Shopping Center
MADISON, Wis. — Governor Evers joined the crowd at Hilldale Shopping Center on Sunday to light a nine-foot tall menorah for the first night of Hanukkah. Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet was also at the lighting, which was put on by the Chabad of Madison. The Chabad catered in some latkes, donuts and chocolate gelt.
Signature bond set for former vet clinic owner accused of abusing animals
MADISON, Wis. — The former owner of the Waunakee Veterinary Clinic, who is accused of abusing animals, had an initial appearance in court Monday, online court records show. Dr. Wesley Arnett, 45, is charged with six counts of intentionally mistreating animals. During his appearance Monday his signature bond was set at $500 per case.
