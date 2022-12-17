Read full article on original website
Massachusetts education commissioner Jeff Riley 'shocked' by union’s push for teacher strikes
Allowing public school teachers to strike would be "a bridge too far" and disregards the pandemic lessons about the importance of in-person learning, the state's education commissioner said Tuesday as the largest teachers' unions gears up to lobby legislators for that authority in the new session. Massachusetts Teachers Association President...
HHS Secretary Sudders filed retirement papers
Marylou Sudders, who oversaw COVID-19 response efforts and helmed the sprawling health and human services secretariat, plans to retire from public service early next year.
Massachusetts Minimum Wage Is Going Up On January 1
It's that time of year when we talk about all the things that made news in 2022. A big one? Inflation. You hate it, I hate it, we all hate it. We didn't hate it when we were (or some) receiving COVID financial stimulus benefits, though. I'm not saying federal spending was the sole cause of the inflation mess, but it certainly contributed to it.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Unbelievable Dinosaur Fossils Found Right Massachusetts
I lived in Massachusetts from age 0-18 and no one told me that there were dinosaur fossils. You HAVE to be kidding. It's not like they just popped up over night. Quiet literally not the case at all. If you do live in Massachusetts, or anywhere within a three hour...
'Roll Tide': Kadyn Proctor headed to Alabama, not Iowa
"Home away from home. Roll Tide," Proctor posted Tuesday afternoon.
Longtime reporter Jennifer Crompton retires after 34 years at WMUR
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Longtime News 9 reporter Jennifer Crompton has retired after nearly 34 years at WMUR. Crompton has worn many hats at the station and was involved in seven first-in-the-nation primaries. She recently received a commendation from Gov. Chris Sununu for all her years of service in the news industry.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $500,000 scratch ticket won at Circle K
There was a scratch ticket worth $500,000 claimed in Massachusetts on Tuesday, along with another winning scratch ticket worth $100,000. The $500,000 winning ticket was sold from a Circle K convenience store in South Deerfield. It was won playing “The Price is Right” lottery scratch ticket game, and is the highest prize available to be won on that game. There were seven “The Price is Right” scratch tickets worth at least $600 claimed in Massachusetts in total on Wednesday.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms
Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
Patriot Home Services of Iowa Has Your Back | Paid Content
Paid Content | Patriot Home Services of Iowa ensures the work they do is done properly and done correctly with qualified and trained contractors. They offer a wonderful 50 year warranty that covers most weather damage like hail and wind damage. They learn the tricks of the trade by going to the IRE, the International Roofing Expo. Its a way to improve their craft and how to learn about up coming tech and ways to be an up to date company.
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2001, according to...
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage
With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
EARLY EDUCATION AND CHILDCARE – MASSACHUSETTS
BOSTON — The Board of Early Education and Care today voted unanimously to give initial approval to a package of regulation changes that will improve the way low-income families access child care, aimed at making it easier for families to receive childcare financial assistance and enable more children to participate in high-quality early education programs.
Massachusetts physician indicted for role in healthcare fraud scheme
Brookline, Mass.-based sleep medicine physician Pankaj Merchia, MD, was indicted for his alleged role in a healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Dec. 20. According to the indictment, Dr. Merchia billed former patients' insurance companies for monthly rentals of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure and Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure years after the patients discontinued the use of the machines.
14% Worth Tax Rebate Checks Arriving On Thursday, Update On Stimulus
14% Worth Tax Rebate Checks Arriving On Thursday, Update On Stimulus. 3 million estimated Massachusetts residents are going to receive tax rebates worth 14% of what they paid in state income taxes on Thursday. Most of the taxpayers have gotten their tax rebate a month ago in November, although some are still waiting, according to WBUR.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For 12/22-12/23
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Thursday, December 22 into Friday, December 23. Driving under...
Massachusetts Boys HS Hockey – Division 2 Top 10: Canton Downs Pair Of D1 Opponents; Hopkinton Impressive Early
The number one team stays the same in this week’s HNIB News Massachusetts Boys Division 2 Top 10 rankings as Tewksbury has picked up where they left things, beating Concord-Carlisle in their season opener, 6-2, and shutting out Newton South 6-0. #2 Canton moves up a spot this week...
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
Can The Sheriff’s Office Legally Pull You Over In Massachusetts? Arrest You?
Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler had a chance to sit down with us on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Wednesday to discuss some promotions at the jail and to talk Christmas and the holidays for people who are incarcerated. On an unrelated note, I was traveling down Rte....
