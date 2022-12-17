ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts Minimum Wage Is Going Up On January 1

It's that time of year when we talk about all the things that made news in 2022. A big one? Inflation. You hate it, I hate it, we all hate it. We didn't hate it when we were (or some) receiving COVID financial stimulus benefits, though. I'm not saying federal spending was the sole cause of the inflation mess, but it certainly contributed to it.
Longtime reporter Jennifer Crompton retires after 34 years at WMUR

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Longtime News 9 reporter Jennifer Crompton has retired after nearly 34 years at WMUR. Crompton has worn many hats at the station and was involved in seven first-in-the-nation primaries. She recently received a commendation from Gov. Chris Sununu for all her years of service in the news industry.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $500,000 scratch ticket won at Circle K

There was a scratch ticket worth $500,000 claimed in Massachusetts on Tuesday, along with another winning scratch ticket worth $100,000. The $500,000 winning ticket was sold from a Circle K convenience store in South Deerfield. It was won playing “The Price is Right” lottery scratch ticket game, and is the highest prize available to be won on that game. There were seven “The Price is Right” scratch tickets worth at least $600 claimed in Massachusetts in total on Wednesday.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms

Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
Patriot Home Services of Iowa Has Your Back | Paid Content

Paid Content | Patriot Home Services of Iowa ensures the work they do is done properly and done correctly with qualified and trained contractors. They offer a wonderful 50 year warranty that covers most weather damage like hail and wind damage. They learn the tricks of the trade by going to the IRE, the International Roofing Expo. Its a way to improve their craft and how to learn about up coming tech and ways to be an up to date company.
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage

With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
EARLY EDUCATION AND CHILDCARE – MASSACHUSETTS

BOSTON — The Board of Early Education and Care today voted unanimously to give initial approval to a package of regulation changes that will improve the way low-income families access child care, aimed at making it easier for families to receive childcare financial assistance and enable more children to participate in high-quality early education programs.
Massachusetts physician indicted for role in healthcare fraud scheme

Brookline, Mass.-based sleep medicine physician Pankaj Merchia, MD, was indicted for his alleged role in a healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Dec. 20. According to the indictment, Dr. Merchia billed former patients' insurance companies for monthly rentals of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure and Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure years after the patients discontinued the use of the machines.
14% Worth Tax Rebate Checks Arriving On Thursday, Update On Stimulus

14% Worth Tax Rebate Checks Arriving On Thursday, Update On Stimulus. 3 million estimated Massachusetts residents are going to receive tax rebates worth 14% of what they paid in state income taxes on Thursday. Most of the taxpayers have gotten their tax rebate a month ago in November, although some are still waiting, according to WBUR.
