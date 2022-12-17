Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
Massage therapist in Scottsdale agrees to surrender license after allegations of inappropriate touchingEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury CondosMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Major Announcement Made In The NBAOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
The Kindness of Strangers: Viral TikTok Video Helps Raise Over $110,000 For 82-Year-Old Walmart GreeterJoel EisenbergApache Junction, AZ
AZFamily
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria with car full of Christmas presents
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family woke up to shocking news hearing their mom was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Peoria just days before Christmas. The driver is still on the run. “That’s what hurts the most is not knowing if she was laying there alive. This person just drove off like she was just a piece of trash,” said Anthony Cortez, Nichole’s father.
Gas station employee, suspect dead following shooting in Phoenix, police say
The incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and police say this is an apparent murder-suicide case. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports. (Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available.)
Police chase ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix
PHOENIX - A police chase involving a suspected stolen car ended in a crash on Dec. 21 along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident began when troopers attempted to stop a stolen car along the eastbound lanes at milepost 188. The driver refused to stop and the chase began.
Man found shot, killed in Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting on Dec. 21 in a Phoenix neighborhood that left a man dead. The shooting happened Wednesday near 43rd Avenue and Osborn and when officers got to the scene, they found a man lying in the road who had been shot. The victim was...
Firefighter hurt while battling Tempe apartment fire
A firefighter suffered minor burns while battling a fire at a Tempe apartment complex on Dec. 21 near Mill Avenue and Apache Boulevard. One residents was evaluated for possible injuries.
Deadly shooting under investigation in neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in a neighborhood in west Phoenix. Officers were called to an area near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of shots fired before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the roadway who...
Woman killed in four-vehicle collision
Phoenix police detectives continue to investigate a four-vehicle collision that killed 23-year-old Sarah Warren near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads around 4 p.m. Dec. 11. She died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. According to police, preliminary information indicates Warren was driving north on Cave Creek Road....
Suspect in custody after shooting in Laveen neighborhood, police say
LAVEEN, Ariz. - No officers were hurt during a police-involved shooting on Wednesday in a Laveen neighborhood. The shooting happened on Dec. 21 near 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road. At some point during the incident, a suspect barricaded himself inside a home. Police say a suspect is in custody...
Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona
PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
'He left me with a big hole in my heart': Valley woman seeks justice for boyfriend killed in Glendale party shooting
GLENDALE, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a happy holiday is anything but for Angie Sanchez. Forty-eight hours ago, Sanchez was on top of the world. Now she's at a funeral home waiting to bury her boyfriend, 30-year-old Victor Daniel Ruiz Reyes. Reyes was killed in a shooting...
Teen kidnapped in home invasion, shooting that left man wounded in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix early Monday morning. A man at the home was also shot during the incident. Police say two armed men broke into a home near 88th Avenue...
West Point grad, Army veteran killed while selling father-in-law’s car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing kidnapping and murder charges after he allegedly killed a man who was selling a car. The victim is David Navidad-Parra, a West Point graduate and Army veteran who was trying to sell his father-in-law’s car for him. “It’s pretty sad you know, he’s an Army vet and hopefully justice is served,” said Kevyn Martinez, who lives near where Navidad-Parra’s body was found.
Suspect accused of killing father looking at Christmas lights with family in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of killing a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix. Police say 19-year-old Isaish Joshua Nash was taken into custody in Mesa on Friday. On Dec. 8, Phoenix police were called out to a...
DUI suspected in crash that shut down major intersection in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A major intersection in west Phoenix was shut down following a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning and police believe it was the result of impaired drivers. The collision involving an SUV and a pickup truck happened around 3:15 a.m. at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road...
Arizona woman accused of resisting arrest after speeding
A woman is accused of speeding on the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and refusing to sign a citation on Friday, police said. Danielle M. Smith was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph, according to the probable-cause statement.
South Phoenix crash leaves four adults, teen hospitalized
PHOENIX - Five people were hurt in a crash near 7th Street and Dobbins Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix fire officials said. First responders were called just before 6 a.m. for a two-car crash involving four adults and a teenager. Two of the adults needed to be pulled from their...
