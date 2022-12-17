ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

AZFamily

PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria with car full of Christmas presents

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family woke up to shocking news hearing their mom was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Peoria just days before Christmas. The driver is still on the run. “That’s what hurts the most is not knowing if she was laying there alive. This person just drove off like she was just a piece of trash,” said Anthony Cortez, Nichole’s father.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Gas station employee, suspect dead following shooting in Phoenix, police say

The incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and police say this is an apparent murder-suicide case. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports. (Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available.)
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police chase ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix

PHOENIX - A police chase involving a suspected stolen car ended in a crash on Dec. 21 along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident began when troopers attempted to stop a stolen car along the eastbound lanes at milepost 188. The driver refused to stop and the chase began.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 men dead at Phoenix business

PHOENIX — Two men were left dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a Phoenix business on Wednesday, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived they found an adult male employee with gunshot wounds and the suspect...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot, killed in Phoenix: police

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting on Dec. 21 in a Phoenix neighborhood that left a man dead. The shooting happened Wednesday near 43rd Avenue and Osborn and when officers got to the scene, they found a man lying in the road who had been shot. The victim was...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gas station employee, suspect dead after alleged murder-suicide in Phoenix

Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
PHOENIX, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Woman killed in four-vehicle collision

Phoenix police detectives continue to investigate a four-vehicle collision that killed 23-year-old Sarah Warren near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads around 4 p.m. Dec. 11. She died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. According to police, preliminary information indicates Warren was driving north on Cave Creek Road....
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect in custody after shooting in Laveen neighborhood, police say

LAVEEN, Ariz. - No officers were hurt during a police-involved shooting on Wednesday in a Laveen neighborhood. The shooting happened on Dec. 21 near 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road. At some point during the incident, a suspect barricaded himself inside a home. Police say a suspect is in custody...
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona

PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

West Point grad, Army veteran killed while selling father-in-law’s car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing kidnapping and murder charges after he allegedly killed a man who was selling a car. The victim is David Navidad-Parra, a West Point graduate and Army veteran who was trying to sell his father-in-law’s car for him. “It’s pretty sad you know, he’s an Army vet and hopefully justice is served,” said Kevyn Martinez, who lives near where Navidad-Parra’s body was found.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona woman accused of resisting arrest after speeding

A woman is accused of speeding on the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and refusing to sign a citation on Friday, police said. Danielle M. Smith was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph, according to the probable-cause statement.
MARICOPA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

South Phoenix crash leaves four adults, teen hospitalized

PHOENIX - Five people were hurt in a crash near 7th Street and Dobbins Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix fire officials said. First responders were called just before 6 a.m. for a two-car crash involving four adults and a teenager. Two of the adults needed to be pulled from their...
PHOENIX, AZ

