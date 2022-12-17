Defense providing Steelheads with offense

BOISE — A power play pairing to begin the season for the Idaho Steelheads eventually became a full-time 5-on-5 defensive unit.

Now Owen Headrick and Patrick Kudla make up the most productive defensive unit in the ECHL.

While Headrick was a scratch in Friday night’s 5-2 win against the Rapid City Rush, Kudla kept the reputation of the line alive with a pair of assists on goals in the first and second periods, both by Jordan Kawaguchi.

“We just want to go out there and do something,” said Kudla. “We’re trying to add offense to the game. We try to be humble in the D-zone, but when we get going, it’s something that’s fun to work with.”

With the two assists, Kudla tied Headrick for the ECHL lead for points by a defenseman, with 23. The pair is also tied with Utah’s Andrew Nielsen. Headrick also tops the defenseman list with eight goals, while Kudla has five goals and 18 assists.

“We work really well together on that blue line, we’ve been finding each other in the right spots lately,” said Headrick who had a goal for Idaho for the fourth straight game Wednesday, extending his points streak to 14 straight games. “It’s been pretty fun to be out there with him. He’s very offensive, too, so when we get out there together and we’re rolling in their offensive zone, it’s pretty fun.”

Defensively, they’ve also helped the Steelheads keep pucks out of the net, as Idaho has allowed a league-low 47 goals this season, helping Idaho get off to a fast start.

Idaho has jumped out to the best record in the ECHL more than a quarter of the way into the season with Friday’s win being its 19th win in the first 23 games. The two-way defensive pairing of Headrick and Kudla has been a big reason why Idaho has had its early success.

“They’re very dynamic and they read off each other quite well,” said Idaho coach Everett Sheen. “They’re always a threat to shoot, always a threat to make plays. So, they’re a dual threat up top and they’ve been clicking.”

Sheen said defensive scoring was a major focus during the offseason, as he felt it was something Idaho was missing last season, as the Steelheads saw their 22-year playoff streak come to an end. He found that in a pair of new players who found their way to Idaho in separate ways.

Kudla signed with the Steelheads in August after spending the previous four seasons playing in Europe. Picked in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes, Kudla felt he was stuck in a rut in Europe, as he kept going back to the same leagues in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. He decided it was time to return to North America.

“Coming back to North America, I wanted to make sure it was the right spot,” he said. “Hearing about Idaho from former players, or guys who played against them, it just seemed like a really good spot. Then talking to Sheener, the way he communicates and his coaching style, it fits me well. It wasn’t long, it was about a week, that the contract got signed and I’ve been happy ever since.”

Headrick, meanwhile, signed with the AHL’s Texas Stars for his first full season as a professional hockey player coming out of the University of Prince Edward Island. But before the start of the season, he was assigned to Idaho, the Stars’ ECHL affiliate.

The rookie admits the send down was a bit of a disappointment, but used it as a motivational tool to prove that he can play in professional hockey.

“I was come down and work hard,” Headrick said. “I’ve always tried to work hard my whole career, so I wasn’t going to stop doing that.”

They started the season on the same power play unit and their chemistry was apparent from the start. Both are natives of Ontario. Headrick is from Garden River, located just north of Michigan’s upper peninsula, near the border city of Sault Ste. Marie. Kudla hailed from Guelph, located a couple hours drive outside Toronto.

Separated by nearly eight hours, the two never really crossed paths growing up, at least not directly. But that didn’t stop them from connecting over Ontario.

“Being from Ontario and being around the same age, we know a lot of the same guys,” Headrick said. “We kind of bonded over that. Now I feel we work really well together.”

The chemistry has only kept growing as the season goes on as there has only been one game this season where both players have been held without a goal or an assist. That came the third game of the season, a 2-1 loss to Utah.

And with the production of the two defensemen, it’s opened up opportunities for the forwards in front of them to do their thing, as well. On Friday both Kawaguchi and Wade Murphy scored twice. Guys like Ryan Dmowski, who is near the top of the league leaderboard with 13 goals, and Ty Pelton-Byce, who has 24 points, have helped Idaho score 98 goals on the season, tied with the Newfoundland Growlers for the most in the league.

“We have a deep set of forwards that like to work the puck down low,” Headrick said. “Then when they get it to us up top, we try to make good things happen.”

Idaho will go for the series sweep against Rapid City at 7:10 p.m. tonight. Before puck drop, the Steelheads will be retiring the jersey of the late Lance Galbraith, a fan favorite who scored 83 goals and recorded 127 assists in 295 games with the team. He was a member of both of Idaho’s Kelly Cup Championship teams in 2004 and ‘07.

Galbraith died in a single-car crash in April near his home in Ontario. He was 42.