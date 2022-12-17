LOCAL ROUNDUP: Yotes win ninth straight, handle Multnomah

The College of Idaho men’s basketball team caught fire from 3-point range Friday.

The Yotes made 16 treys in running away from visiting Multnomah in a Cascade Conference game.

It was the most 3-pointers by a College of Idaho team since Feb. 21, 2020.

Jake O’Neil led College of Idaho (9-1, 4-0) with a second straight double double, scoring 24 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

NAMPA 75, JEROME 64 OT: The Bulldogs held off the Tigers at the Preston Invitational.

Ryan Radford led Nampa with 22 points, Daniel Almaraz had 14 and Bobby Kincaid and Briggs Waite each hgad 13.

CAPITAL 71, RIDGEVUE 58: The Eagles held off the Warhawks in a nonleague game.

MIDDLETON 60, FRUITLAND 36: The Vikings ran away from the Grizzlies at the Owyhee Tournament.

Ryker Apple and Micah Mendiola each scored 12 points to lead Middleton.

Tyler Capps had 13 points and six rebounds to lead Fruitland.

MELBA 74, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 44: The Mustangs cruised past the Trojans in a Western Idaho Conference game.

Braden Volks led Melba with 22 points and four rebounds, Cutter Beus had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Tucker Lowber had 13 points and four rebounds.

Landon Mills led the Trojans with nine points.

NEW PLYMOUTH 57, MARSING 25: The Pilgrims were too much for the Huskies in a WIC game.

Colton Frates led New Plymouth with 19 points and nine assists and Heath Jarboe had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Nacho Margarito led Marsing with seven points.