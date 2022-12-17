ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Press

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Yotes win ninth straight, handle Multnomah

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 5 days ago

The College of Idaho men’s basketball team caught fire from 3-point range Friday.

The Yotes made 16 treys in running away from visiting Multnomah in a Cascade Conference game.

It was the most 3-pointers by a College of Idaho team since Feb. 21, 2020.

Jake O’Neil led College of Idaho (9-1, 4-0) with a second straight double double, scoring 24 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

NAMPA 75, JEROME 64 OT: The Bulldogs held off the Tigers at the Preston Invitational.

Ryan Radford led Nampa with 22 points, Daniel Almaraz had 14 and Bobby Kincaid and Briggs Waite each hgad 13.

CAPITAL 71, RIDGEVUE 58: The Eagles held off the Warhawks in a nonleague game.

MIDDLETON 60, FRUITLAND 36: The Vikings ran away from the Grizzlies at the Owyhee Tournament.

Ryker Apple and Micah Mendiola each scored 12 points to lead Middleton.

Tyler Capps had 13 points and six rebounds to lead Fruitland.

MELBA 74, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 44: The Mustangs cruised past the Trojans in a Western Idaho Conference game.

Braden Volks led Melba with 22 points and four rebounds, Cutter Beus had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Tucker Lowber had 13 points and four rebounds.

Landon Mills led the Trojans with nine points.

NEW PLYMOUTH 57, MARSING 25: The Pilgrims were too much for the Huskies in a WIC game.

Colton Frates led New Plymouth with 19 points and nine assists and Heath Jarboe had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Nacho Margarito led Marsing with seven points.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Press

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Mavs enjoying life in Vegas

The Mountain View boys basketball team leaned on defense at the Tarkanian Classic on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Logan Haustveit led Mountain View with 25 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Owen McBride had four steals. The Mavericks will play in the championship game Thursday. BOISE 77, RIDGEVUE 49: The Brave cruised to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Idaho Press

LOCAL ROUNDUP: BSU women win easily in Texas

Four players scored in double figures to lead the Boise State women’s basketball team to a 75-66 win overe Texas A&M-Commerce Tuesday afternoon in the final game of the South Padre Island Classic in South Padre Island, Texas. Natalie Pasco led Boise State (5-8) early as she hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, allowing the Broncos to open a 22-13 lead. Pasco finished with 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers. ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEWS: Teams and players to watch

As conference play kicks off in high school boys basketball around the Treasure Valley, it’s time to take a look at how the leagues shake out. Who are the favorites? Who are the players to watch out for. From 5A to 2A, we have it all broken down for you. 5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE It...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho Press

Four notes about Boise State's haul on Early Signing Day

On Wednesday’s Early Signing Day, 22 prospects became Broncos, signing their letter of intent to play at Boise State. As it stands, 247Sports ranks BSU’s class No. 2 in the Mountain West behind just Colorado State, which signed five more players. Here are a few notes: 1. The Broncos went all in on the secondary ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy