Four-Star RB Kaleb Jackson Makes it Official, Signs Letter of Intent
Kaleb Jackson has signed his letter of intent with LSU, marking the 24th player to do so on Day 1 of the Early Signing Period. The only player left unsigned is Shelton Sampson Jr., who is expected to do so shortly. Jackson provides the Tigers with their second running back...
BREAKING: 5-Star OT Zalance Heard Signs with LSU
It’s official. The top player in Louisiana is an LSU Tiger after 5-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard signed his letter of intent on Wednesday morning. The blue-chip prospect chose LSU over Florida, Nebraska and Florida State , among others. The Louisiana product will now join a program which has an embarrassment of riches in their 2023 class, headlined by 5–star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.
Ole Miss hires former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has hired former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene as an administrator. Greene will be the department’s senior deputy athletic director, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter announced on Wednesday. Greene will serve as the Rebels’ chief operating officer, oversee the department’s external operations and maintain oversight of the football […]
LSU Signs Louisiana's All-Time Leading Rusher Trey Holly
Louisiana’s all-time rushing leader, Trey Holly, has put pen to paper and signed his letter of intent with Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers. One of the first commitments in this 2023 class, Holly helped boost this cycle in a big way as a recruiter of other players. In his...
Electric WR Kyle Parker Signs with LSU
Texas native Kyle Parker has signed his letter of intent with LSU, adding another electrifying wideout to this receiving corps. Parker, an under the radar prospect, is fresh off of a monster senior campaign. Shattering record after record, the 4-star wide receiver woke up everybody who was sleeping on him in a matter of weeks.
Former LSU OL Cam Wire Announces Transfer Destination
LSU offensive lineman Cam Wire has announced he will stay in-state and transfer to Tulane. The Tigers' starting tackle in the season opener against Florida State, Wire ultimately played in just four games this year. Starting in 10 games from 2019-2022, but a tough performance against Florida State forced LSU...
impact601.com
Perkins, Mississippi's top 2023 recruit, stays in the 'Sip' and signs with Ole Miss
Mississippi’s top 2023 recruit is staying in the ‘Sip.’. Raleigh's Suntarine Perkins made it official Wednesday morning at Raleigh High School, signing his Letter of Intent with Ole Miss on National Early Signing Day. Perkins is Mississippi's first top recruit to stay in the Magnolia State since Malik Heath did so in 2018.
NOLA.com
Kade Anderson inks with LSU as part of 6-person St. Paul's signing class
St. Paul's pitcher Kade Anderson let out a huge sigh of relief as he put pen to paper on Dec. 15. The senior finally made official what he had committed to since his eighth-grade season; Anderson signed to play baseball at LSU. Anderson was one of six St. Paul's seniors...
What The Commitment Of Aaron Anderson Means For LSU
LSU reeled in one of the top offensive players in the portal on Sunday when Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers. Anderson, a New Orleans native and former 5-star recruit, entered the portal last week and wasted no time in committing back to LSU. Prior...
theadvocate.com
Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter
A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
Jackson State Wide Receiver Reportedly Makes Future Decision
Another top player from Jackson State has entered the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Jackson State wide receiver Kevin Coleman entered the portal on Monday afternoon. This report comes just two days after it was reported that Coleman would remain with the program. He finished the 2022...
thewestsidegazette.com
FAMU and JSU should not play in the OBC
The last two years, basically the SWAC title for football has been decided on Labor Day, for all practical purposes. FAMU and Jackson State played in the Orange Blossom Classic in 2021 and 2022 and both ended with the Rattlers losing and being on the outside looking in for the rest of the season.
Former Cajuns track star Erica Stewart follows dream to launch new gym and fitness clothing line
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Fueled by her obsession with health and fitness, former UL Lafayette track star Erica Stewart, 25, recalls a tough conversation she had with family and friends the day she decided to hang up her spikes. “I was dealing with so many injuries, so while the decision to end my career was […]
YAHOO!
These giant Mississippi state record catfish weigh over 100 pounds, but how old are they?
They are truly giant fish; two Mississippi state record blue catfish weighing over 100 pounds caught this year. And how quickly these fish can reach weights like that may come as a surprise to you. On April 7, Eugene Cronley of Brandon was fishing in the Mississippi River near Natchez....
This host is No. 1 among all first-year Airbnb listings in Mississippi for 2022
Mississippi’s No. 1 new Airbnb Host knows how to make a first impression. The woman with a listing in Jackson has been announced as the state’s top host, with nearly 100 check-ins in her first year of hosting guests using the Airbnb website. Airbnb made the announcement Monday,...
WTOK-TV
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee has named three men charged with murder in the October shooting death of Travis Jones, a Lake High School football star. Cenarius Morgan and Joshua Nicks, both of Forest, and Tyrus Tillman of Lake remain in custody two months after...
wcbi.com
UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
vicksburgnews.com
VPD’s Bobby Jones promoted to lieutenant
The Vicksburg Police Department has promoted Bobby Jones from sergeant to lieutenant. Jones, a 22-year veteran with the VPD, has served the Vicksburg community proudly ever since joining the VPD in the year 2000. In 2009, he received the Buckle-Up For Life Award, when he was among the top officers...
WAPT
Woman shot to death on Woody Drive
JACKSON, Miss. — A 30-year-old woman was shot to death Monday on Woody Drive, according to authorities. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim as Roqula Crawford, who was killed Monday. Jackson police officials said the investigation is wrapping up and they expect to release additional information...
kicks96news.com
Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
ALEXIS BATES, 35, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. TYLER BUCKLEY, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County – County Court, NCSO. Bond N/A. ZACHERY J COLLINS, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County...
