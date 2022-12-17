ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

LSUCountry

BREAKING: 5-Star OT Zalance Heard Signs with LSU

It’s official. The top player in Louisiana is an LSU Tiger after 5-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard signed his letter of intent on Wednesday morning. The blue-chip prospect chose LSU over Florida, Nebraska and Florida State , among others. The Louisiana product will now join a program which has an embarrassment of riches in their 2023 class, headlined by 5–star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Ole Miss hires former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has hired former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene as an administrator. Greene will be the department’s senior deputy athletic director, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter announced on Wednesday. Greene will serve as the Rebels’ chief operating officer, oversee the department’s external operations and maintain oversight of the football […]
OXFORD, MS
LSUCountry

Electric WR Kyle Parker Signs with LSU

Texas native Kyle Parker has signed his letter of intent with LSU, adding another electrifying wideout to this receiving corps. Parker, an under the radar prospect, is fresh off of a monster senior campaign. Shattering record after record, the 4-star wide receiver woke up everybody who was sleeping on him in a matter of weeks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Former LSU OL Cam Wire Announces Transfer Destination

LSU offensive lineman Cam Wire has announced he will stay in-state and transfer to Tulane. The Tigers' starting tackle in the season opener against Florida State, Wire ultimately played in just four games this year. Starting in 10 games from 2019-2022, but a tough performance against Florida State forced LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

What The Commitment Of Aaron Anderson Means For LSU

LSU reeled in one of the top offensive players in the portal on Sunday when Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers. Anderson, a New Orleans native and former 5-star recruit, entered the portal last week and wasted no time in committing back to LSU. Prior...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter

A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Jackson State Wide Receiver Reportedly Makes Future Decision

Another top player from Jackson State has entered the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Jackson State wide receiver Kevin Coleman entered the portal on Monday afternoon. This report comes just two days after it was reported that Coleman would remain with the program. He finished the 2022...
JACKSON, MS
thewestsidegazette.com

FAMU and JSU should not play in the OBC

The last two years, basically the SWAC title for football has been decided on Labor Day, for all practical purposes. FAMU and Jackson State played in the Orange Blossom Classic in 2021 and 2022 and both ended with the Rattlers losing and being on the outside looking in for the rest of the season.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee has named three men charged with murder in the October shooting death of Travis Jones, a Lake High School football star. Cenarius Morgan and Joshua Nicks, both of Forest, and Tyrus Tillman of Lake remain in custody two months after...
LAKE, MS
wcbi.com

UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD’s Bobby Jones promoted to lieutenant

The Vicksburg Police Department has promoted Bobby Jones from sergeant to lieutenant. Jones, a 22-year veteran with the VPD, has served the Vicksburg community proudly ever since joining the VPD in the year 2000. In 2009, he received the Buckle-Up For Life Award, when he was among the top officers...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Woman shot to death on Woody Drive

JACKSON, Miss. — A 30-year-old woman was shot to death Monday on Woody Drive, according to authorities. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim as Roqula Crawford, who was killed Monday. Jackson police officials said the investigation is wrapping up and they expect to release additional information...
kicks96news.com

Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

ALEXIS BATES, 35, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. TYLER BUCKLEY, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County – County Court, NCSO. Bond N/A. ZACHERY J COLLINS, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS

