Boxing Scene
Broner: 'I’m Not Just One of The Elite, I’m One of The Greats of All Times'
Adrien Broner’s career these days may be in flux, but his legacy apparently isn’t. The multiple-weight champion from Cincinnati, Ohio, isn’t too concerned that his inconsistencies in and out of the ring will have any bearing on how he is perceived in posterity. Broner will return to the sport after a nearly two-year absence on Feb. 18 against Ivan Redkach in the main event of a BLK Prime-promoted 10-round welterweight bout in Atlanta.
Boxing Scene
Spence Not Interested in Fighting Pacquiao, Compares it To Holmes Beatdown of Ali
Errol Spence Jr. thinks it would severely hurt his credibility if he fought Manny Pacquiao at this point in his career, and he has a specific historical precedent in mind to back up his claim. Talk of Spence, of Desoto, Texas, fighting Filipino legend Pacquiao cropped up recently after Pacquiao,...
Boxing Scene
Fury, Usyk Agree To Fight Next Without Interim-Bouts, Says Arum
Top Rank's CEO, Bob Arum, has indicated that heavyweight world champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other next - without any interim-fights. Arum, who co-promotes Fury with Queensberry Promotions, is still working out the details for a fight where the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, WBA world titles would be at stake.
Boxing Scene
Muhammad Ali, Leicester Bantamweight, Inks Promotional With Eddie Hearn
Leicester bantamweight prospect Muhammad Ali - not to be confused with Rio Olympian and Queensberry Promotions fighter of the same name - has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will make his professional debut in 2023. The 18-year-old, who is managed by Sam Jones...
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis: "I'm Ready To Step It Up A Level And Go For The World Title"
At the age of 34 and with nearly two decades of experience under his belt, Juan Carlos Burgos has reached a point in his career where he’s recognized as a seasoned vet. Still, even with a plethora of experience at the highest level, Keyshawn Davis viewed a win over the Mexican product as a necessity on his way up the lightweight ranks.
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Masters Announcement
It was announced on Tuesday that Augusta National Golf Club will invite golfers who qualified for the Masters based on previous criteria to the 2023 tournament. That means 16 players from LIV Golf are on track to be part of the field. "Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we...
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner on Mayer Rivalry: She's Still Salty, A Sore Loser; I Love It Because It Goes Down In History
Alycia Baumgardner predicted two things that would come of her championship clash with Mikaela Mayer. There was always the confidence that she would beat Mayer to further unify the 130-pound division. That was accomplished on October 15 in London, five weeks after their originally scheduled superfight, as Baumgardner earned a ten-round, majority decision win to unify the lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO junior lightweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis 'Not Sleeping On, Overlooking' Garcia: 'You Saw What He Did To Colbert'
Gervonta Davis has already agreed to fight Ryan Garcia, but first, he’ll have to successfully get past a separate dance partner in Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7. Davis’ fight against Garcia – set to headline a Showtime pay-per-view event at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. – cannot be considered a tune-up or stay-busy fight for the Baltimore-based boxer by any means.
Boxing Scene
Spence: ‘I Got Helluh Options, I’ll Fight Whoever; Crawford Looked Good vs. Avanesyan, KO Was Nasty’
The much-discussed bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford slipped away once Crawford opted to face David Avanesyan instead on Dec. 10. That night, Crawford scored a spectacular knockout-of-the-year contender against Avanesyan in Nebraska. Meanwhile, in the Dallas area, Spence was involved in a freak car accident involving a 14-year-old unlicensed driver. Spence’s car was totaled, and he said his leg was injured.
Boxing Scene
Michel Rivera: I Was Too Slow; Martin Was The Better Guy; I Don’t Want Losing To Feel Normal
LAS VEGAS – Michel Rivera has worked tirelessly since he moved from the Dominican Republic to Miami five years ago in pursuit of his dream to become a lightweight world champion. When the reality of what had happened to him Saturday night hit Rivera, the 24-year-old contender cried in...
Boxing Scene
Erickson Lubin Vows To KO Sebastian Fundora If Given A Rematch
Before Erickson Lubin would lay his head to rest at night, the newly turned 26-year-old envisioned a roaring crowd standing on its feet while he clutched a junior middleweight world title. With six consecutive victories under his belt since his jaw-dropping defeat at the hands of Jermell Charlo several years ago, Lubin remained confident that his championship aspirations were well on their way.
Boxing Scene
Shalom: There Definitely is The Possibility To See Jonas Fight Shields in 2023
Ben Shalom, who promotes Liverpool's WBO, IBF, WBC junior middleweight champion Natasha Jonas, would certainly be interested in matching her against Claressa Shields, who is currently the undisputed middleweight champion. Both Shields and Jonas have expressed interest in fighting each other. Shalom will meet with Jonas and her handlers in...
Boxing Scene
Arum: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan is The Plan For 2023
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum is planning to match two of his featherweights, Luis Alberto Lopez and Michael Conlan, at some point in 2023. Both boxers were in action earlier this month. Lopez traveled over to Leeds to pull off a twelve round decision over Josh Warrington to capture the...
Boxing Scene
Atlas Does Not Expect Joshua To Ever Entertain a Joe Joyce Showdown
Hall of Fame trainer Teddy Atlas does not expect former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to ever step in the ring with Joe Joyce. The two boxers sparred several times when they were amateur stablemates in Team GB. Joshua would win Olympic gold in 2012, while Joyce won an Olympic...
Boxing Scene
Lawrence Okolie-David Light WBO Title Fight Set For March 11 in London, Avoid Purse Bid
Lawrence Okolie has every intention of his next fight taking place without Matchroom Boxing. The unbeaten WBO cruiserweight titlist will move forward with his mandatory title defense versus number-one contender David Light. A deal was reached within the one-week extension period, thus avoiding a purse bid hearing that was scheduled to take place on Thursday at WBO headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Boxing Scene
Broner-Redkach BLK Prime PPV Event Now Scheduled For February 25 In Atlanta
Adrien Broner will have an extra week to readjust to fame. The forthcoming BLK Prime debut for the former four-division titlist will now take place on February 25 in Atlanta, one week later than the previously targeted February 18 date. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Broner will face Ivan Redkach in a welterweight bout atop a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event. A reason was not given for the date change, nor was the venue specified though State Farm Arena—the home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks–is available.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Gervonta Davis Putting in Work For Hector Luis Garcia
Undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis held a media workout in Miami on Wednesday as he prepares to defend his WBA Lightweight Title against undefeated world champion Héctor Luis García headlining a SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) on Saturday, January 7 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (photos by Jose Piniero)
Boxing Scene
Navarrete vs. Wilson, Barboza vs. Pedraza Finalized For February 3, ESPN
Mexican star Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete and Australian contender Liam Wilson will fight for the vacant WBO junior lightweight world title Friday, Feb. 3, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Navarrete, the reigning WBO featherweight world champion, hopes to become the 10th Mexican-born boxer to win world titles in three weight divisions.
Boxing Scene
Jack Massey vs. Joseph Parker, Riakporhe vs. Glowacki Added To Eubank-Smith
Richard Riakporhe will officially launch his quest for a world title shot in 2023 when he battles former two-time WBO cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Gowacki on the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith undercard at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, 21 January. The undefeated Londoner (15-0, 11 KOs)...
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis Permitted Voluntary Title Defense As WBC Resolves Mandatory Challenger Status
Regis Prograis left his WBC title win over Jose Zepeda pressed with having to honor back-to-back mandatory defenses. The two-time champ is no longer under such obligation and can now face the contender of his choosing for his next outing. A ruling rendered by the WBC confirmed that Prograis (28-1,...
