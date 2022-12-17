Read full article on original website
Madison Beats New Berlin In IC Shootout Nightcap
Madison had an eight point lead in the first half and a nine point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Pretzels pushed them to the final couple possessions. The Trojans beat New Berlin 57-50 in the final game on Wednesday of the Illinois College shootout.
Lincoln at Glenwood Girls Basketball Photos by David Emuze
Lincoln vs Glenwood girls basketball – Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – Photos taken by David Emuze.
Athens Wins Alumni Coaching Duel at IC Shootout
Both Athens and Lewistown are headed up by Illinois College Alums and their teams faced off against one another in the Illinois College Shootout on Wednesday night. The Warriors came out on top with a 56-31 victory.
Jacksonville’s Owens Signs With Indiana State Football
Jacksonville High School’s two time all state quarterback Elijah Owens made his college decision official on Wednesday evening, signing with Indiana State University.
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: December 12-17
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Cooper Schallenberg (Pleasant Plains Boys...
Winter Storm Warning Thursday and Friday
The amount of snow the Springfield area will receive in this week's winter storm is now predicted at 2-3 inches. The National Weather Service said Winter Storm Warning will be in effect starting Thursday until Saturday morning for all of central Illinois. Snow could make for some slick roads. but...
Top 10 Snowstorms In Chicago History.
Snow days, snow ways, snow stays and just keeps falling. We’ve got another big snow event headed our way combined with very cold temps so I thought I’d share the 10 heaviest snow fall events in Chicago in the past 140 years or so. I’ve been here for the top 5. How bout you? Will Thursdays storm join the ranks of the top 10? I think we’re hoping not, but if the weather peeps are correct it could be top 5. They are using that bomb cyclone handle in describing it..
Timing of Winter Storm Shifts for Chicago Area as Threat for Dangerous Conditions Looms
Dangerous winter conditions are expected in the Chicago area this week, but the timing for when they could start has already shifted. According to recent forecasts, it appears the timing of the storm has shifted earlier, with a winter storm watch now taking effect in some counties Thursday morning. The...
Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm
Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
Illinois Hockey Player Recovering After Vicious Attack In Chicago
The community is calling for help after an Illinois hockey player and DJ, Aaron Hodge, was brutally attacked and robbed after leaving work in Chicago recently. Never take life for granted because it can really change in a blink of an eye. Aaron Hodge, a Chicago resident, was leaving a DJing shift in the city a few weekends ago when his life turned upside down.
Major Winter Storm Approaching; Heavy Snow Possible, Bitter Cold Likely
A major winter storm is taking aim on the Midwest for later this week, and that could have a big impact on holiday travel. The National Weather Service says it expects measurable snow and strong winds from Wednesday night through Friday, although it cannot yet predict where the heaviest snow will fall. Forecasters say there’s a good chance of having a white Christmas this year, something that has only happened about 30-percent of the time over the last 70 years. Springfield’s most recent white Christmas was in 2017.
Over 12 Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Illinois By Christmas
Someone out there is in trouble. They wished way too hard for a white Christmas, and now it looks like blizzard conditions are possible for a big part of the midwest leading into the holiday weekend. According to the current forecast from the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Watch...
‘Dangerous’ weather — including -30 wind chill factor — to strike Chicagoland Thursday through Christmas
(Updated at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21) Old man winter is preparing to throw all he has at Chicagoans this week, according to Chicago weather alerts from the National Weather Service. While not confident yet in snowfall volume, the service warns of blizzard-like conditions with “strong winds and blowing/drifting snow” from Thursday afternoon to Friday […] The post ‘Dangerous’ weather — including -30 wind chill factor — to strike Chicagoland Thursday through Christmas appeared first on The Record.
CTA video shows woman being pushed onto Red Line tracks in River North; charges filed
Chicago — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a man for allegedly pushing a woman from the Chicago-State Red Line platform as a train pulled into the station on Tuesday morning. Ashley Goss, 39, is expected to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Authorities Investigate After Body Found In Hillsboro
HILLSBORO - Hillsboro authorities announced they are investigating a situation where a deceased person was found by students leaving school Friday afternoon, Dec. 16, 2022. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. The body was...
State Police: Stay off roads, otherwise obey Scott’s Law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A winter storm is expected to hit Illinois this week at the same time the Illinois State Police observes an annual day of honor and reminder. Troopers are urging drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If such, they are advising that people allow enough time for travel and […]
Slow-poke catalytic converter crew graciously waves another driver to pass as they work in West Rogers Park (Video)
Chicago — They may be the most courteous catalytic converter theft crew in Chicago — and probably one of the slowest. But a video of this three-man team at work on the North Side earlier this month shows how bold and carefree the city’s catalytic converter crews are.
Teen boy charged in I-57 shooting that stemmed from road rage incident: Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police said the 17-year-old shot someone else on Chicago's Far South Side.
