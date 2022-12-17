Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – UHA vs Webster County
The University Heights Academy Blazers took on Webster County Tuesday afternoon in the consolation bracket semifinals of the First United Bank Holiday Classic at Madisonville-North Hopkins. YSE was there courtside and got these pics from the game. Take a look. UHA vs Webster County.
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Get Rolling in Second Half to Handle Webster County
During holiday tournament time, teams often have to play games earlier in the day than normal, sometimes even before lunch. And, there are times when teams in those games have trouble getting started. Whether it was the early day start, or something else, the UHA Blazers could not quite find...
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Tames Trigg for Tourney Title
The Todd County Central Rebels head into Christmas on a bit of a roll, winners of three straight games. The Trigg County Wildcats? Not so much. The Rebels beat the Wildcats 74-47 in Tuesday’s championship game of the Chappel Allen Memorial Classic – their second win over Trigg in four days.
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Rolls Into Championship of Chappel Allen Memorial Classic
Todd County Central is hoping to use the holiday basketball schedule to gain some momentum heading into the early January schedule that includes district games and the All A Classic region tournament. The Rebels used one of their best starts this season to put the hammer down on South Fulton,...
yoursportsedge.com
North Oldham Blitzes Lyons in KOB 3rd Place Game
Playing their fourth game in just 72 hours, you have to wonder if the Lyon County Lyons, after playing the very last first-round game of the 2022 King of the Bluegrass Saturday night, were a little leg weary as they took to the court Tuesday evening against the North Oldham Mustangs in the 3rd place game of the annual holiday tournament.
yoursportsedge.com
Muhlenberg Uses Charity Stripe to Hold Off Trigg Girls
Muhlenberg County made almost three times as many free throws as visiting Trigg County attempted on Monday, helping the Lady Mustangs hold off the Lady Wildcats 56-48. The Lady Mustangs finished 29 of 40 from the line, including 14 of 16 attempts in the fourth quarter, to pick up their third straight victory.
yoursportsedge.com
Eaves Flirts With 40 as Maroons Hold Off Hoptown
Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Marcus Eaves was nearly perfect from the free-throw line, including 14 makes in the fourth quarter, to help the Maroons hold off Hopkinsville 63-58 on Tuesday at the First United Bank Holiday Classic. The Maroons earned their sixth win in a row to improve to 9-1 ahead...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Beats Fort Campbell 56-55 on Last-Second Putback
One night after bowing in the final seconds, the Caldwell County Tigers picked up a win on a last-second shot Tuesday night at the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah. Luke Maddox gathered in a missed free throw and stuck the ball back in the basket just ahead of the final horn as the Tigers defeated Fort Campbell 56-55.
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcats Get Back Into Win Column, Down Thomas Nelson by 14
Trigg County snapped a three-game losing streak but the final product didn’t leave coach Mason Burgett feeling warm and fuzzy. The Wildcats defeated Thomas Nelson 71-57 in the semifinals of the Chappel Allen Memorial Classic Monday at Wildcat Gym. It was a sluggish early effort against the winless Generals, but Trigg found its footing in the third quarter to turn a 12-point halftime lead into a 27-point advantage.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Plunkette Talks Beating Falcons, Season Goals
Dawson Springs freshman Jaydon Plunkette had 14 points and was named Game MVP after helping the Panthers turn back Fort Campbell 49-43 Monday in the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah. YSE caught up with Plunkette, who talked about the win over Fort Campbell and the Panthers’ goals for this...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 21, 2022
Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan. He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Hargrove’s 3 Keys Cards’ Comeback
Sophomore Mason Hargrove buried a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to help Livingston Central pull out a 54-52 victory over Caldwell County on Monday at the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah. Hargrove’s 3 tied the game, then Caldwell called a timeout with 0:00.9 seconds remaining. However, the Tigers did...
whopam.com
One arrested following investigation into death of Logan County woman
A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.
whvoradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Christian County
A traffic stop on Hopkinsville Bypass in Christian County led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 54-year-old Teresa Hayes after her vehicle crossed the center yellow line multiple times and she failed to use a turn signal. A law enforcement K9 reportedly...
Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
Henderson woman arrested at home on kidnapping charge
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson woman is behind bars after deputies accuse her of terroristic threatening and kidnapping. Shortly before 8 o’clock Saturday night, Henderson County Deputies say they showed up to Tammy Rogers’ home on Spottsville Bluff City Road and arrested her. The sheriff’s office is releasing very little details at this time. […]
WBKO
Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Transported Following Sunday Night North Main Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman injured in a wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm an SUV driven by 70-year-old Glenda Russell was northbound when a mechanical issue caused her vehicle to slow down. Russell’s vehicle was then struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Bradley Hansell, of Hopkinsville, from behind.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash
Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
Officer accused of forcing her way into Christian County home charged with burglary
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville police officer is facing a burglary charge following a Saturday morning incident in Christian County. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reported 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home along Turner Loop in Gracey, damaging the door. She pushed someone inside, which caused them to fall on […]
