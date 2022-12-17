Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
South County Citizen’s Academy Offers Inside Look at Law Enforcement
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizen’s Academy, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Santa Barbara. The program is hosted by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office. Participants will engage in topics including the history of law enforcement, criminal...
Noozhawk
Injuries Reported in 2-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 Near Los Alamos
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes, about a quarter mile south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Noozhawk
Goleta Council Adopts 90-Minute Timed Parking in Old Town
The Goleta City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt 90-minute timed parking restrictions in Old Town in an attempt to improve parking turnover and availability. The parking restrictions — which are anticipated to be implemented in April, after the staff orders signs and a contractor installs them — would match those of existing public parking lots in the area with parking allowed for 90 minutes between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on Sundays and holidays.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Council Welcomes New, Returning Members
The Santa Maria City Council gained a new member, welcomed one woman back for a second term and said goodbye to another Tuesday night. A swearing-in ceremony saw the addition of Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez to replace Etta Waterfield as the District 4 representative on the panel. District 4 includes the southeast section of the city.
Noozhawk
Goleta City Council Swears In First By-District Elected Members
The Goleta City Council held a swearing-in ceremony for the first by-district elected council members Tuesday evening, with City Council newcomer Luz Reyes-Martín representing District 1 and returning Councilman James Kyriaco representing District 2. “I’m just so proud and excited to be here and for this evening to finally...
Noozhawk
Mayor Osborne, Councilmen Starbuck, Vega Begin New Terms on Lompoc Council
Three members were sworn in Tuesday night to new terms on the Lompoc City Council, which remained unchanged after a trio of incumbents returned. In a short ceremony, Mayor Jenelle Osborne along with Councilmen Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega took the oath of office, which was administered by City Clerk Stacey Haddon.
Noozhawk
Ministry Group Spreads Holiday Joy at County Jails
The Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit, Chaplain program and Impact Ministry are working together to celebrate the holiday season with the joy of giving. Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations, as well as community members throughout the county donated gifts of snack chips, cookies, energy bars, chocolates, ramen, shampoo, and conditioner.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce Recognizes ‘Goleta’s Finest’ at Gala Event
Longtime civic leader Jean Blois was honored with a lifetime achievement award by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Saturday night during the Goleta’s Finest Community Awards Gala. In accepting her award, 95-year-old Blois said she was “so incredibly honored” by the recognition. Blois is...
Noozhawk
Police Seek Public’s Help in Tracking Down Source of Anti-Semitic Flyers
The Santa Barbara Police Department received numerous calls for service this weekend in regard to anti-Semitic flyers being distributed in Santa Barbara neighborhoods. The flyers were discovered by residents on the Mesa on the first day of Hanukkah, and many of the flyers were turned over to the Police Department.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Bill Macfadyen Talks Column, BizHawk, Redesign, La Cumbre Plaza, State Street
Noozhawk founder and c0-owner Bill Macfadyen pulls back the curtain on the inner-workings of Noozhawk and discusses his popular column, BizHawk, and the role of the publication’s daily and evening newsletters. “We found that our readers want both the AM and PM report,” Macfadyen said. “They have sky-high open...
Noozhawk
KCBX Ending FM Service on 89.5 FM KSBX, Serving Downtown Santa Barbara
KCBX has announced that after 39 years of bringing Santa Barbara residents a mix of news, entertainment and music, a change in atmospheric conditions due to climate change has created a frequency interference with another radio station. As a result, there is no avenue but to end the broadcast at...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Posts Docent Classes
The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), at the Santa Barbara Harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 through March 25. Docents have the opportunity to meet and talk with people from all over the world, and share their love...
Noozhawk
Hillside Holiday Display Shines Light on Abilities
The Hillside 6th Annual Shining Light on Abilities is open for community members to visit and view the festive display of holiday decorations and lights nightly through Dec. 31 at Hillside, 1235 Veronica Springs Road. Admission is free. Earlier this month, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara carolers led by...
Noozhawk
SBCC Foundation Alumna Spotlight: Sofia Gotthold
In Spring 2022, Sofia Gotthold graduated from SBCC with honors after four years of arduous work, earning three associate degrees—in biology, chemistry, and liberal arts and sciences with an emphasis in science and mathematics. She was the 2022 recipient of the Towbes/Luria STEM Achievement Scholarship, one of the most prestigious scholarships offered through the SBCC Foundation. She transferred the following fall to UC Santa Barbara to pursue a cell and molecular biology degree. Her dream is to go to medical school, specialize in neurology, and become a doctor.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Names Winners of Holiday Decoration Contest
The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission has announced the winners of its 28th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest. Winners are as follows for the contest’s residential category; judging took place Dec. 16. A total of 42 residential nominations were considered. Best overall: 1408 W. Pear Ave. 1st place: 921...
Noozhawk
Goleta Valley Library Offers Programming, Fun Events for All Ages
Between recurring events such as storytimes and Senior Happy Hour, along with special events like stuffed animal sleepovers and a Star Wars Jedi party, there’s always something going on at the Goleta Valley Library. Some of the staff members who organize and make these events such a success include...
Noozhawk
Bashore Classic: Dos Pueblos Holds Off Bishop Diego, Santa Ynez, Carpinteria Post Wins
Micah Goss sparked an 11-5 run in the third period to help Dos Pueblos open up a 13-point lead and later hit a clutch three-pointer in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter to help the Chargers hang on to beat Bishop Diego, 53-50 in a second-round game at Carpinteria’s Jim Bashore Holiday Classic on Tuesday night.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Boys Soccer Advances to Winners’ Bracket at South Torrance Tournament
The San Marcos boys soccer team didn’t allow a goal in two matches at the South Torrance Tournament on Tuesday. The Royals opened with a 3-0 win over San Pedro and then drew with perennial power Bell Gardens, 0-0. They lost in a penalty-kick shootout, 5-4. Despite the setback,...
Noozhawk
Gauchos Come Through With Another Big Finish in Final Tune-up for Big West Play
PHOENIX, Ariz. — UC Santa Barbara’s endgame looked game-ready on Wednesday for the start of league basketball play next week. The Gauchos used stifling defense and rebounding, plus clutch shooting, to rally from a seven-point deficit and defeat Appalachian State 61-50 at the Footprint Center in the annual Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame Classic.
